Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman exited Canada's World Baseball Classic game on Tuesday against Colombia with a "slight" hamstring issue, according to the broadcast. He was shown on replay running at a conservative pace after hitting a pop-up to end the top of the third inning. Freeman was replaced by Denzel Clarke to begin the bottom of the fourth.

Here's a look at Freeman's gait following his pop-up:

Freeman, 33 years old, has been remarkably durable during his big-league career. He's appeared in at least 158 games in each of the last four full seasons, and he played in all 60 of his opportunities during the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign. Last season, his first with the Dodgers, saw him bat .325/.407/.511 (152 OPS+) with 21 home runs in 159 contests.

Freeman is such a key member of the Dodgers lineup that he's likely to be treated in a conservative manner. As such, it's anyone's guess as to whether or not he'll be available to play in Canada's game against Mexico on Wednesday.

Freeman's injury could prove to be a critical one for Canada, which entered Monday 1-1 in Pool C play. Canada has a date with Mexico on Wednesday afternoon, but Mexico will first play Great Britain on Tuesday night. Provided the Americans go on to beat Colombia on Wednesday night, that would retroactively turn Canada-Mexico into an elimination game.

Canada has yet to advance beyond pool play in the WBC despite appearing in every tournament to date.