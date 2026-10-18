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Guardians vs. Rays live updates: With ALCS tied again, Parker Messick, Drew Rasmussen start in pivotal Game 5

José Ramírez and the Guardians host one more game before the series shifts back to St. Petersburg

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The Cleveland Guardians host the Tampa Bay Rays for Game 5 of the 2026 American League Championship Series on Sunday. After the Rays' 7-3 victory Saturday night, the best-of-seven series is now tied 2-2. 

With the ALCS now down to a best-of-three, Game 5's result will leave one team a game away from winning the AL pennant and the other on the brink of elimination. In MLB history, teams that win Game 5 to take a 3-2 lead in a best-of-seven series have gone on to win the series 68% of the time (80-37).

Drew Rasmussen will take the ball for the visiting Rays. The two-time All-Star was 16-5 with a 2.67 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 174 strikeouts in 172 innings in the regular season. He's been even better in the playoffs, pitching to a 1.29 ERA in 14 innings with 17 strikeouts and two walks. Cleveland did come from behind to win after Rasmussen started Game 1, however. 

On the Guardians' side, rookie All-Star Parker Messick gets the assignment. He was 12-9 with a 2.56 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 193 innings in 186 ⅓ regular-season innings. He's worked 11 ⅔ innings thus far in the playoffs, pitching to a 3.09 ERA with 14 strikeouts. 

Remember, Game 4 of this series was originally set for Friday night and was postponed due to inclement weather. As such, Game 4 was pushed back to Saturday and Game 5 to Sunday, eliminating the travel day before Monday's Game 6 and, if necessary, Game 7 on Tuesday. 

The World Series will begin in Milwaukee on Friday, with the Brewers awaiting the ALCS winner.

Guardians vs. Rays: ALCS Game 5 info

Time: 5 p.m. ET | Date: Sunday, Oct. 18
Location: Progressive Field -- Cleveland
TV channel: TBS | Live stream: HBO Max
Odds (via DraftKings): TB -104, CLE -116 | over/under: 6.5

Who will take that 3-2 series lead? CBS Sports will have live updates, highlights and analysis throughout Game 5. Follow along below.

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Messick keeps it at 2-0

He struck out Ryan Vilade and Junior Caminero to strand runners at first and second. Tim Herrin was getting loose in the bullpen. Messick has thrown 57 pitches in two innings, so he's not long for this game either way. If the Guardians are going to win Game 5, they'll have to come back from down 2-0 against Drew Rasmussen for the second time in the series (they did it in Game 1).

Mike Axisa
October 18, 2026, 9:44 PM
Oct. 18, 2026, 5:44 pm EDT
 
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The bullpen problem

As Ax noted below, there's a (pretty strong) argument to start getting the Cleveland bullpen going. But Stephen Vogt has worked his relievers hard this postseason, largely out of necessity, and as good as they are, particularly at the back end, it's hard to imagine everyone is functioning at 100%.

Kate Feldman
October 18, 2026, 9:41 PM
Oct. 18, 2026, 5:41 pm EDT
 
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Rays take a 2-0 lead

Three opposite field singles in the second inning stretch Tampa's lead to 2-0. They still have runners at first and second with one out too. Parker Messick isn't fooling anyone. I know there are no more off-days this series, but the Guardians may have to get someone up in the bullpen before this really gets away from them.

Messick is up to nine runs and 27 baserunners in 13 innings this postseason.

Mike Axisa
October 18, 2026, 9:39 PM
Oct. 18, 2026, 5:39 pm EDT
 
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Rasmussen with a shutdown first inning

Chase DeLauter poked a two-out single to center -- his third hit off Drew Rasmussen in the series! -- but Rasmussen stranded him. Relatively quick shutdown inning on 21 pitches for the Rays ace. It's 1-0 Tampa going to the second.

Mike Axisa
October 18, 2026, 9:30 PM
Oct. 18, 2026, 5:30 pm EDT
 
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Rays take a 1-0 lead in the first

The Rays loaded the bases on a leadoff double (Yandy Díaz), a one-out walk (Ryan Vilade), and a two-out infield single (Chandler Simpson). Jonny DeLuca then brought home the game's first run with a bases-loaded walk. Patrick Bailey challenged ball four, but to no avail. It was well above the zone. 

Parker Messick's been wobbly in the postseason, particularly with his command. That has continued this inning. He got Liam Hicks to ground out to short to escape the jam and limit the damage to one run. Drew Rasmussen will pitch with a lead from the outset.

Mike Axisa
October 18, 2026, 9:19 PM
Oct. 18, 2026, 5:19 pm EDT
 
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Game 5 has begun

Parker Messick's first pitch to Yandy Díaz is a fastball on the outside corner for a called strike. Game 5 is underway at Progressive Field in Cleveland.

Mike Axisa
October 18, 2026, 9:09 PM
Oct. 18, 2026, 5:09 pm EDT
 
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The importance of Game 5

Historically, the team that wins Game 5 of a best-of-seven that is tied 2-2 has gone on to win the series 67% of the time. Just last year, though, the Mariners (ALCS) and Blue Jays (World Series) won Game 5 to take a 3-2 series lead, then lost the series anyway. Today's winner will be in the driver's seat but in no way will the ALCS be over.

Mike Axisa
October 18, 2026, 8:53 PM
Oct. 18, 2026, 4:53 pm EDT
 
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The Guardians game plan

Cleveland has relied on a strong pitching staff all season, and it's worked so far. But the back end of the Guardians bullpen has been worked hard to get them here, even if they got a break in Saturday's loss. Manager Stephen Vogt wasn't ready to name a Game 6 starter just yet, but he's aware of the big picture.

"We need to navigate [the pitching staff] to get through the game," he said before Sunday's game. "Obviously, we want to win this game, and we've got a three-game series to get to the World Series. I think we all signed up for that, and we're really excited about that. So we're going to deploy our pitching to win the game today."

Kate Feldman
October 18, 2026, 8:41 PM
Oct. 18, 2026, 4:41 pm EDT
 
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Has the Rays offense finally gotten going?

Heading into Game 4, the so-called Big Three of Junior Caminero, Yandy Díaz and Jonathan Aranda were a combined 5 for 34 in the ALCS with just one RBI and 13 strikeouts. On Saturday, Caminero hit two balls over 110 mph (one for an RBI double and another caught on a remarkable play by Petey Halpin), Díaz hit a two-run home run and Aranda went 3 for 4.

"I think the big thing was just being relaxed. I could sense a little bit of just trying to force things a little bit in the first few games. And you guys have seen us all year. That's not the type of players that we are," Aranda said before Game 5 on Sunday.

"I just felt a lot more relaxed at-bats for myself and for the group. And just trusting the results that we've had before led to getting the results that we wanted in yesterday's game."

If the Rays want to get back to the World Series for the first time since 2020, they'll need the Big Three to lead them there.

Kate Feldman
October 18, 2026, 8:20 PM
Oct. 18, 2026, 4:20 pm EDT
 
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Rays lineup

DH Yandy Díaz
1B Jonathan Aranda
RF Ryan Vilade
3B Junior Caminero
LF Chandler Simpson
CF Jonny DeLuca
C Liam Hicks
2B Ben Williamson
SS Taylor Walls

SP Drew Rasmussen

Kate Feldman
October 18, 2026, 8:01 PM
Oct. 18, 2026, 4:01 pm EDT
 
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Guardians lineup

LF Steven Kwan
3B José Ramírez
RF Chase DeLauter
DH Jo Adell
1B Nathaniel Lowe
2B Travis Bazzana
C Patrick Bailey
CF Petey Halpin
SS Brayan Rocchio 

SP Parker Messick

Kate Feldman
October 18, 2026, 8:00 PM
Oct. 18, 2026, 4:00 pm EDT
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