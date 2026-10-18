Guardians vs. Rays live updates: With ALCS tied again, Parker Messick, Drew Rasmussen start in pivotal Game 5

The Cleveland Guardians host the Tampa Bay Rays for Game 5 of the 2026 American League Championship Series on Sunday. After the Rays' 7-3 victory Saturday night, the best-of-seven series is now tied 2-2.

With the ALCS now down to a best-of-three, Game 5's result will leave one team a game away from winning the AL pennant and the other on the brink of elimination. In MLB history, teams that win Game 5 to take a 3-2 lead in a best-of-seven series have gone on to win the series 68% of the time (80-37).

Drew Rasmussen will take the ball for the visiting Rays. The two-time All-Star was 16-5 with a 2.67 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 174 strikeouts in 172 innings in the regular season. He's been even better in the playoffs, pitching to a 1.29 ERA in 14 innings with 17 strikeouts and two walks. Cleveland did come from behind to win after Rasmussen started Game 1, however.

On the Guardians' side, rookie All-Star Parker Messick gets the assignment. He was 12-9 with a 2.56 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 193 innings in 186 ⅓ regular-season innings. He's worked 11 ⅔ innings thus far in the playoffs, pitching to a 3.09 ERA with 14 strikeouts.

Remember, Game 4 of this series was originally set for Friday night and was postponed due to inclement weather. As such, Game 4 was pushed back to Saturday and Game 5 to Sunday, eliminating the travel day before Monday's Game 6 and, if necessary, Game 7 on Tuesday.

The World Series will begin in Milwaukee on Friday, with the Brewers awaiting the ALCS winner.

Guardians vs. Rays: ALCS Game 5 info

Time: 5 p.m. ET | Date: Sunday, Oct. 18

Location: Progressive Field -- Cleveland

TV channel: TBS | Live stream: HBO Max

Odds (via DraftKings): TB -104, CLE -116 | over/under: 6.5

Who will take that 3-2 series lead? CBS Sports will have live updates, highlights and analysis throughout Game 5. Follow along below.