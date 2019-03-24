Justin Verlander, Astros agree to record-breaking contract extension through 2021
Verlander would otherwise have hit free agency this winter
The Houston Astros and ace Justin Verlander have agreed to a two-year contract extension worth $66 million. Mark Berman of Fox 26 was first to report a deal was done, and on Sunday the team announced the deal.
The deal reportedly includes no deferred money, which helps make this a record contract for a pitcher in terms of average annual value (i.e., annual salary):
There's a compelling case to be made that Verlander merits the AAV record. He has reinvented himself in recent years, and has been one of baseball's best pitchers since joining the Astros in 2017. Verlander has posted a 173 ERA+ and has struck out nearly eight batters for every walk issued in his 248 innings in Houston. Add in some high-quality postseason work, and it's no wonder why the Astros desired to keep Verlander in town.
Of course, the bigger story here is that yet another star player has re-upped with their current team rather than testing the open waters. Players, it seems, are afraid of being frozen out the way their peers have the past two winters. Consider that a negative indicator for the health of the game and a positive indicator that a work stoppage is likely forthcoming.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MLB DFS, Mar. 28: Top DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
Reds lose Gennett for 2-3 months
The Reds will be without their starting second baseman for some time
-
Giants reportedly interested in Jays OF
The Giants need outfield help badly heading into the regular season
-
Mariners preview: A season of transition
The Mariners are going through a rebuild after a hectic offseason
-
Cards, Goldschmidt close to extension
St. Louis acquired Goldschmidt from Arizona in December
-
Orioles preview: New direction for 2019
Things can't get any worse than they were last year, right?