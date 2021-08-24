The Seattle Mariners will look to continue their season-long success against the Oakland Athletics when they meet in a key American League West matchup on Tuesday. The Mariners, who entered the series with a 67-58 mark, had won six of the previous 10 games against Oakland. The Athletics, meanwhile, who were 70-55 entering play on Monday, have played well at home, going 35-27. Seattle entered the series 30-33 on the road.



The game is slated to begin at 3:37 p.m. ET from RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland, Calif and the teams are in the top half of MLB in home runs. Seattle is 10th with 157 homers on the season, while Oakland is 13th at 155. The Athletics are a -153 favorite on the money line in the latest Mariners vs. Athletics odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total runs scored is 8.5. You'll want to see what the SportsLine Projection Model MLB predictions are saying about the game before laying any Mariners vs. Athletics picks down.

Mariners vs. Athletics money line: Seattle +143, Oakland -153

Mariners vs. Athletics run line: Oakland -1.5

Mariners vs. Athletics over-under: 8.5 runs

SEA: The Mariners are 4-1 in their last five games against a left-handed starter

OAK: The Athletics are 6-2 in their last eight Game 2s of a series

Why you should back the Athletics



First baseman Matt Olson has been a steady force on offense for Oakland. He is among the team leaders in average at .276 and is first with 31 homers. He has also driven in 81 runs, while scoring 78. Entering the series with Seattle, Olson had hits in seven of 11 games, including two straight. He has had a lot of success against the Mariners this season, batting .324 with three doubles, four homers and 10 RBIs in 10 games.

Also powering the A's is second baseman Jed Lowrie. Entering the series, Lowrie was batting .254 on the season with 13 homers, 62 RBIs and 51 runs scored. In 56 games at his home park, Lowrie was batting .247 with 12 doubles, five homers and 23 RBIs. He has hit Seattle pitching well in his career, batting .287 with 28 doubles, 12 homers and 57 RBIs in 113 career games against the Mariners.

Why you should back the Mariners

Right-hander Chris Flexen (10-5, 3.65 ERA) is expected to take the mound for Seattle. Flexen has pitched well in his last four starts but is just 1-0 during that stretch with his last victory coming in an 8-2 decision at Tampa Bay on Aug. 2. In that game, Flexen allowed just two earned runs on seven hits in 6 2/3 innings while walking two and striking out six. In his last outing, a no-decision at Texas, he allowed just two runs -- one earned -- on four hits in seven innings in a 9-8 Mariners win.

Offensively, the Mariners have been led by third baseman Ty France, who entered the series with a five-game hitting streak, including three multi-hit performances and three home runs. He was 3-for-6 against Texas on Thursday and 3-for-4 on Friday at Houston. In the five-game stretch, France was 10-for-21 with six RBIs. For the season, France was batting .292 with 15 homers, 58 RBIs and 64 runs scored.

