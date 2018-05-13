Minor-league baseball game delayed when snake slithers into center field
It was the second time in a week the San Antonio Missions were delayed by a wild animal
On Friday night, the Double-A San Antonio Missions (Padres) and Frisco RoughRiders (Rangers) had their game delayed by an unwanted visitor. A rather large snake slithered its way into center field during the eighth inning.
Here's the video of the grounds crew capturing the snake with a bucket:
Like I said, that's a pretty big snake. It's not like a little garden snake made its way into the field.
The snake was the second wild animal to delay a Missions games within the last week. A few days ago a cat camped out along the outfield wall:
The Missions won both the snake game and the cat game, and they're on an 11-game winning streak. I guess wild animals are a good luck charm?
