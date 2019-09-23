MLB manager tracker, rumors, carousel: Royals become third team with vacancy as Ned Yost retires
Check back for the latest rumors, firings and hires around the world of baseball
The San Diego Padres fired manager Andy Green on Saturday, kicking off what could be a busy offseason in terms of managerial changes. At least a handful of other teams are rumored to be contemplating changes, with decisions expected over the next week or two. Below, you'll find all of the changes and rumors that mark the changeover from the 2019 to 2020 Major League Baseball season.
With Ned Yost announcing his retirement Monday, at least three teams will head into the offseason with vacancies in their dugout. Giants skipper Bruce Bochy is also retiring at the end of the 2019 season.
Check in here throughout the next few weeks to keep up on the latest managerial switches and rumors.
|Team
|OUT
|IN
|LATEST NEWS
|Bruce Bochy
|--
|Earlier this year Bochy, 64, announced he will retire following the season. He is the longest tenured manager in baseball. In September, he became is the 11th manager in MLB history with 2,000 wins. The Giants have yet to announce Bochy's successor.
|Andy Green
|--
|The Padres fired Green after four seasons with San Diego. Under Green, the Padres went 274-366 and never finished higher than fourth place in the NL West. After spending the last few years rebuilding, the Padres look ready to take the necessary steps toward being a contender. The Padres job figures to be very attractive to managerial candidates.
|Ned Yost
|--
|A week before the end of the 2019 season, the Royals announced that Yost will retire at the end of the campaign. Yost, 64, will finish his career as the franchise's all-time leader in managerial wins, with 744 and counting after taking the helm in 2010. He also guided Kansas City to back-to-back pennants and the 2015 World Series title. Former Cardinals manager and current Royals special assistant Mike Matheny is the favorite to replace Yost as the Royals manager for 2020.
