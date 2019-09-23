MLB manager tracker, rumors, carousel: Royals become third team with vacancy as Ned Yost retires

The San Diego Padres fired manager Andy Green on Saturday, kicking off what could be a busy offseason in terms of managerial changes. At least a handful of other teams are rumored to be contemplating changes, with decisions expected over the next week or two. Below, you'll find all of the changes and rumors that mark the changeover from the 2019 to 2020 Major League Baseball season.

With Ned Yost announcing his retirement Monday, at least three teams will head into the offseason with vacancies in their dugout. Giants skipper Bruce Bochy is also retiring at the end of the 2019 season.

Check in here throughout the next few weeks to keep up on the latest managerial switches and rumors.