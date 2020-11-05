The 2020 MLB season is over and the Los Angeles Dodgers are World Series champions. Though teams played just 60 regular season games in this unusual season, there will be some dugout turnover in the offseason. A few managers were let go soon after the season ended.
Recently, the Chicago White Sox hired 76-year-old Tony La Russa and the Tigers named AJ Hinch as their new manager just days after his season-long suspension for the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal concluded. Below, you'll find all of the changes and rumors surrounding teams and skippers.
Check in here throughout the next few weeks as we will keep this updated with the latest news leading up to the postseason. We'll continue updating throughout the offseason.
MLB Managerial Openings
|Team
|Name
|Status
|News
|AJ Hinch
|Hired
|The Tigers named Hinch their new manager on Oct. 30, two days after his suspension for his involvement in the Astros sign-stealing scandal ended. It is a multi-year contract, the team confirmed. Former manager Ron Gardenhire, 63, retired in September due to health concerns.
|Tony La Russa
|Hired
|La Russa, 76, hasn't managed since winning the 2011 World Series with the Cardinals. He jumps past Astros skipper Dusty Baker (age 71) for the title of the oldest manager in baseball. The oldest manager in MLB history was Connie Mack, who worked until he was 87.
|Ron Roenicke
|Won't return
|Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports that the likely finalists for the Boston manager job are Sam Fuld, James Rowson, Don Kelly, Carlos Mendoza, and Alex Cora, with Cora and Fuld deemed the likeliest to land the gig. Cora in the wake of the sign-stealing scandals was fired prior to the 2020 season. The league suspended Cora for one year. Now that he's served his suspension, a return to the Red Sox dugout is very much a possibility. Cora guided the Red Sox to the World Series title in 2018.