mlb-postseason-bracket-padres.png

Major League Baseball's 2020 postseason is heading to the divisional round after the Wild Card Series wrapped up Friday. Eight teams are remaining in the playoff bracket, and every game the rest of October will be played at a neutral site. The two American League series start Monday, as the Astros take on the A's and the Yankees tangle with the Rays. On the National League side, the upstart Padres will try to upset the title-favorite Dodgers, while the Marlins will attempt to continue their Cinderella run against the Braves.

These playoffs are unlike any other in the sport's history. The expanded postseason originally featured 16 teams. MLB will now hold the final three rounds of the 16-team 2020 postseason -- the Division Series, League Championship Series and World Series -- at neutral-site locations.

Below you'll find the schedule for the divisional series, as well as results from the Wild Card Series:

League Division Series (best-of-five)

DATESERIES/GAMEMATCHUPTIME (ET)TVVENUE

Mon., Oct. 5

ALDS Game 1

A's vs. Astros

4 p.m.

TBS

San Diego


ALDS Game 1

Yankees vs. Rays

8 p.m.

TBS

Los Angeles

Tue., Oct. 6

ALDS Game 2

Yankees vs. Rays

TBD

TBS

San Diego


ALDS Game 2

A's vs. Astros

TBD

TBS

Los Angeles


NLDS Game 1

Dodgers vs. Padres

TBD

FS1/MLBN 

Arlington


NLDS Game 1

Braves vs. Marlins

TBD

FS1/MLBN 

Houston

Wed., Oct. 7

ALDS Game 3

Rays vs. Yankees

TBD

TBS

San Diego


ALDS Game 3

A's vs. Astros

TBD

TBS

Los Angeles


NLDS Game 2

Dodgers vs. Padres

TBD

FS1/MLBN 

Arlington


NLDS Game 2

Braves vs. Marlins

TBD

FS1/MLBN 

Houston

Thurs., Oct. 8

ALDS Game 4*

Rays vs. Yankees

TBD

TBS

San Diego


ALDS Game 4*

A's vs. Astros

TBD

TBS

Los Angeles


NLDS Game 3

Dodgers vs. Padres

TBD

FS1/MLBN

Arlington


NLDS Game 3

Braves vs. Marlins

TBD

FS1/MLBN

Houston

Fri., Oct. 9

ALDS Game 5*

Yankees vs. Rays

TBD

TBS

San Diego


ALDS Game 5*

A's vs. Astros

TBD

TBS

Los Angeles


NLDS Game 4*

Dodgers vs. Padres

TBD

FS1

Arlington


NLDS Game 4*

Braves vs. Marlins

TBD

FS1

Houston

Sat., Oct. 10

NLDS Game 5*

Dodgers vs. Padres

TBD

FS1

Arlington


NLDS Game 5*

Braves vs. Marlins

TBD

FS1

Houston

*- if necessary  

Wild Card Series (best-of-three)

DATESERIES/GAMEMATCHUPTIME (ET)TVVENUE

Mon., Oct. 5

ALDS Game 1

A's vs. Astros

4 p.m.

TBS

San Diego


ALDS Game 1

Yankees vs. Rays

8 p.m.

TBS

Los Angeles

Tue., Oct. 6

ALDS Game 2

Yankees vs. Rays

TBD

TBS

San Diego


ALDS Game 2

A's vs. Astros

TBD

TBS

Los Angeles


NLDS Game 1

Dodgers vs. Padres

TBD

FS1/MLBN 

Arlington


NLDS Game 1

Braves vs. Marlins

TBD

FS1/MLBN 

Houston

Wed., Oct. 7

ALDS Game 3

Rays vs. Yankees

TBD

TBS

San Diego


ALDS Game 3

A's vs. Astros

TBD

TBS

Los Angeles


NLDS Game 2

Dodgers vs. Padres

TBD

FS1/MLBN 

Arlington


NLDS Game 2

Braves vs. Marlins

TBD

FS1/MLBN 

Houston

Thurs., Oct. 8

ALDS Game 4*

Rays vs. Yankees

TBD

TBS

San Diego


ALDS Game 4*

A's vs. Astros

TBD

TBS

Los Angeles


NLDS Game 3

Dodgers vs. Padres

TBD

FS1/MLBN

Arlington


NLDS Game 3

Braves vs. Marlins

TBD

FS1/MLBN

Houston

Fri., Oct. 9

ALDS Game 5*

Yankees vs. Rays

TBD

TBS

San Diego


ALDS Game 5*

A's vs. Astros

TBD

TBS

Los Angeles


NLDS Game 4*

Dodgers vs. Padres

TBD

FS1

Arlington


NLDS Game 4*

Braves vs. Marlins

TBD

FS1

Houston

Sat., Oct. 10

NLDS Game 5*

Dodgers vs. Padres

TBD

FS1

Arlington


NLDS Game 5*

Braves vs. Marlins

TBD

FS1

Houston

Postseason format, dates, locations

This year's postseason looks different for a variety of reasons. The 2020 playoffs consist of an expanded, 16-team field, for one, with eight teams from each league. The division winners, the second-place teams and then two teams with the best records beyond those six clubs, no matter their divisional alignment or their position within those divisions made the playoff field.

After the Wild Card Series, the remaining eight teams will play a more traditional postseason format.

Here are key dates for the 2020 postseason:

  • Sept. 29: Wild Card Series begins
  • Sept. 30: Eight-game day with every Wild Card Series in action
  • Oct. 5: ALDS begins
  • Oct. 6: ALCS begins
  • Oct. 11: ALCS begins
  • Oct. 12: NLCS begins
  • Oct. 17: ALCS Game 7 (if necessary)
  • Oct. 18: NLCS Game 7 (if necessary)
  • Oct. 20: World Series begins
  • Oct. 28: World Series Game 7 (if necessary)