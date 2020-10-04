Major League Baseball's 2020 postseason is heading to the divisional round after the Wild Card Series wrapped up Friday. Eight teams are remaining in the playoff bracket, and every game the rest of October will be played at a neutral site. The two American League series start Monday, as the Astros take on the A's and the Yankees tangle with the Rays. On the National League side, the upstart Padres will try to upset the title-favorite Dodgers, while the Marlins will attempt to continue their Cinderella run against the Braves.
These playoffs are unlike any other in the sport's history. The expanded postseason originally featured 16 teams. MLB will now hold the final three rounds of the 16-team 2020 postseason -- the Division Series, League Championship Series and World Series -- at neutral-site locations.
Below you'll find the schedule for the divisional series, as well as results from the Wild Card Series:
League Division Series (best-of-five)
|DATE
|SERIES/GAME
|MATCHUP
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|VENUE
Mon., Oct. 5
ALDS Game 1
A's vs. Astros
4 p.m.
TBS
San Diego
ALDS Game 1
Yankees vs. Rays
8 p.m.
TBS
Los Angeles
Tue., Oct. 6
ALDS Game 2
Yankees vs. Rays
TBD
TBS
San Diego
ALDS Game 2
A's vs. Astros
TBD
TBS
Los Angeles
NLDS Game 1
Dodgers vs. Padres
TBD
FS1/MLBN
Arlington
NLDS Game 1
Braves vs. Marlins
TBD
FS1/MLBN
Houston
Wed., Oct. 7
ALDS Game 3
Rays vs. Yankees
TBD
TBS
San Diego
ALDS Game 3
A's vs. Astros
TBD
TBS
Los Angeles
NLDS Game 2
Dodgers vs. Padres
TBD
FS1/MLBN
Arlington
NLDS Game 2
Braves vs. Marlins
TBD
FS1/MLBN
Houston
Thurs., Oct. 8
ALDS Game 4*
Rays vs. Yankees
TBD
TBS
San Diego
ALDS Game 4*
A's vs. Astros
TBD
TBS
Los Angeles
NLDS Game 3
Dodgers vs. Padres
TBD
FS1/MLBN
Arlington
NLDS Game 3
Braves vs. Marlins
TBD
FS1/MLBN
Houston
Fri., Oct. 9
ALDS Game 5*
Yankees vs. Rays
TBD
TBS
San Diego
ALDS Game 5*
A's vs. Astros
TBD
TBS
Los Angeles
NLDS Game 4*
Dodgers vs. Padres
TBD
FS1
Arlington
NLDS Game 4*
Braves vs. Marlins
TBD
FS1
Houston
Sat., Oct. 10
NLDS Game 5*
Dodgers vs. Padres
TBD
FS1
Arlington
NLDS Game 5*
Braves vs. Marlins
TBD
FS1
Houston
*- if necessary
Postseason format, dates, locations
This year's postseason looks different for a variety of reasons. The 2020 playoffs consist of an expanded, 16-team field, for one, with eight teams from each league. The division winners, the second-place teams and then two teams with the best records beyond those six clubs, no matter their divisional alignment or their position within those divisions made the playoff field.
After the Wild Card Series, the remaining eight teams will play a more traditional postseason format.
Here are key dates for the 2020 postseason:
- Sept. 29: Wild Card Series begins
- Sept. 30: Eight-game day with every Wild Card Series in action
- Oct. 5: ALDS begins
- Oct. 6: ALCS begins
- Oct. 11: ALCS begins
- Oct. 12: NLCS begins
- Oct. 17: ALCS Game 7 (if necessary)
- Oct. 18: NLCS Game 7 (if necessary)
- Oct. 20: World Series begins
- Oct. 28: World Series Game 7 (if necessary)