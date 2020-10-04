Major League Baseball's 2020 postseason is heading to the divisional round after the Wild Card Series wrapped up Friday. Eight teams are remaining in the playoff bracket, and every game the rest of October will be played at a neutral site. The two American League series start Monday, as the Astros take on the A's and the Yankees tangle with the Rays. On the National League side, the upstart Padres will try to upset the title-favorite Dodgers, while the Marlins will attempt to continue their Cinderella run against the Braves.

These playoffs are unlike any other in the sport's history. The expanded postseason originally featured 16 teams. MLB will now hold the final three rounds of the 16-team 2020 postseason -- the Division Series, League Championship Series and World Series -- at neutral-site locations.

Below you'll find the schedule for the divisional series, as well as results from the Wild Card Series:

League Division Series (best-of-five)

DATE SERIES/GAME MATCHUP TIME (ET) TV VENUE Mon., Oct. 5 ALDS Game 1 A's vs. Astros 4 p.m. TBS San Diego

ALDS Game 1 Yankees vs. Rays 8 p.m. TBS Los Angeles Tue., Oct. 6 ALDS Game 2 Yankees vs. Rays TBD TBS San Diego

ALDS Game 2 A's vs. Astros TBD TBS Los Angeles

NLDS Game 1 Dodgers vs. Padres TBD FS1/MLBN Arlington

NLDS Game 1 Braves vs. Marlins TBD FS1/MLBN Houston Wed., Oct. 7 ALDS Game 3 Rays vs. Yankees TBD TBS San Diego

ALDS Game 3 A's vs. Astros TBD TBS Los Angeles

NLDS Game 2 Dodgers vs. Padres TBD FS1/MLBN Arlington

NLDS Game 2 Braves vs. Marlins TBD FS1/MLBN Houston Thurs., Oct. 8 ALDS Game 4* Rays vs. Yankees TBD TBS San Diego

ALDS Game 4* A's vs. Astros TBD TBS Los Angeles

NLDS Game 3 Dodgers vs. Padres TBD FS1/MLBN Arlington

NLDS Game 3 Braves vs. Marlins TBD FS1/MLBN Houston Fri., Oct. 9 ALDS Game 5* Yankees vs. Rays TBD TBS San Diego

ALDS Game 5* A's vs. Astros TBD TBS Los Angeles

NLDS Game 4* Dodgers vs. Padres TBD FS1 Arlington

NLDS Game 4* Braves vs. Marlins TBD FS1 Houston Sat., Oct. 10 NLDS Game 5* Dodgers vs. Padres TBD FS1 Arlington

NLDS Game 5* Braves vs. Marlins TBD FS1 Houston

*- if necessary

Postseason format, dates, locations

This year's postseason looks different for a variety of reasons. The 2020 playoffs consist of an expanded, 16-team field, for one, with eight teams from each league. The division winners, the second-place teams and then two teams with the best records beyond those six clubs, no matter their divisional alignment or their position within those divisions made the playoff field.

After the Wild Card Series, the remaining eight teams will play a more traditional postseason format.

Here are key dates for the 2020 postseason:

Sept. 29: Wild Card Series begins

Sept. 30: Eight-game day with every Wild Card Series in action

Oct. 5: ALDS begins

Oct. 6: ALCS begins

Oct. 11: ALCS begins

Oct. 12: NLCS begins

Oct. 17: ALCS Game 7 (if necessary)

Oct. 18: NLCS Game 7 (if necessary)

Oct. 20: World Series begins

Oct. 28: World Series Game 7 (if necessary)



