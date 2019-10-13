MLB rumors: Dusty Baker to interview for Phillies managerial opening

Last week, the Philadelphia Phillies fired manager Gabe Kapler following two so-so seasons at the helm. In the aftermath, we highlighted 10 potential candidates for the job opening, including former Washington Nationals skipper Dusty Baker, whose familiarity with star outfielder Bryce Harper could theoretically be viewed as a positive.

There's no telling if the Phillies will end up hiring Baker when all is said and done, but it does appear they intend to interview him for the position. According to Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune, the Phillies have been granted permission by the San Francisco Giants to talk to Baker, who currently serves in an advisory role with the franchise.

Baker has managed for four franchises throughout a 22-year career: the Giants and Nationals, as well as the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds. He's won more than 53 percent of his games overall, and led the Giants to the 2002 National League pennant. Baker has more 90-win seasons in his career (10) than sub.-500 efforts (eight).

Baker figures to serve as a controversial figure in the process. Proponents of his will point to his ability to motivate a clubhouse and get the most out of veteran players. Critics like to point to his at-times dicey in-game management, but he is said to be more open-minded about analytics than the outdated depiction of him suggests. Baker's biggest failing as a manager has been his inability to win a World Series. Obviously if he does land the Phillies gig, that will be the goal -- both, personally and professionally.

Baker, 70, would be the oldest manager in baseball. For reference, Joe Maddon -- at age 65 -- had been the oldest skipper employed this season. Baseball hasn't had a full-time manager older than 70 since Davey Johnson in 2013, per the Baseball Gauge.