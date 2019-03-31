Phillies vs. Braves odds: Sunday Night Baseball picks, MLB predictions from advanced computer model

The entire baseball world has been tuned in to see how Bryce Harper performs after signing an eye-catching $330 million contract in the off-season with the Philadelphia Phillies. Now, the Phillies take on the Atlanta Braves on Sunday Night Baseball from Citizens Bank Park at 7:05 p.m. ET in a nationally-televised game. Philly's Jake Arrieta will go up against Atlanta's Kyle Wright, and Philadelphia is a -147 favorite on the money line (risk $147 to win $100). The over-under total for runs scored is 8.5 in the latest Phillies vs. Braves odds.

The model knows Arrieta, the veteran right-hander, has had success against current Braves in his professional career, allowing just a .713 OPS against them. In fact, in the Braves' lineup, only Matt Joyce has ever hit a home run against him.

It's also helpful that Bryce Harper is quickly finding his groove, launching a 465-foot home run in just his second game with the Phillies. Harper obliterates right-handed pitchers with a .932 OPS against them in the last three seasons, so look for him to be aggressive against Wright in his first Major League start.

However, that doesn't mean that Harper and company will provide value on the Phillies vs. Braves money line.

Wright is one of the most talented pitching prospects in the game, ranking 30th on MLB Pipeline's Top 100 coming into this season. The former Vanderbilt star was picked fifth overall in the 2017 MLB Draft, has a fastball this sits in the mid-90s and employs a four-pitch arsenal with both a slider and a curveball that generate swings and misses.

Offensively, expect Ender Inciarte to be key, as he's one of few Braves who has had success against Arrieta. Inciarte has a 1.082 OPS against Arrieta in his career and is fresh off scoring two runs while stealing a base on Saturday.

