Rays call up top prospect Willy Adames, but there's a catch

The Rays on Tuesday promoted shortstop prospect Willy Adames after placing infielder Joey Wendle on the paternity-leave list. Adames is one of the top prospects in all of baseball, so let's give him the rundown ...

Willy Adames, SS, Rays

Age: 22 years, 262 days

Bats/Throws: R/R

Signed: 2012, Tigers, out of Dominican Republic

Signing bonus: $400,000

Acquired: From Tigers in David Price trade in July of 2014

MLB.com 2018 prospect ranking: No. 22 overall

Career position(s): SS, 433 starts

2018 position(s): SS, 39 starts

Career stats: .271/.366/.414 with 121 doubles, 39 triples, and 52 stolen bases across parts of six minor-league seasons

2018 stats: .311/.387/.466 with four home runs in 40 games for Triple-A Durham

Rapid-fire scouting report: Adames combines gap power, strike zone knowledge, and some speed on the bases with the ability to man a premium defensive position. It remains to be seen whether he can stick at shortstop long-term.

There's a catch to this call-up, though ...

#Rays Cash made it clear, Adames is only here for the 2 or 3 days Wendle is on paternity leave — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) May 22, 2018

As noted above, it's a paternity-list move, which means Adames' stay on the active roster will be a brief one. However, it seems likely he'll be back for good at some point this season. Whatever the case, Adames will make his big-league debut at home on Tuesday night against Chris Sale and the Red Sox.