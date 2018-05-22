Rays call up top prospect Willy Adames, but there's a catch
The shortstop, who is one of the best prospects in all of baseball, will start Tuesday vs. Chris Sale
The Rays on Tuesday promoted shortstop prospect Willy Adames after placing infielder Joey Wendle on the paternity-leave list. Adames is one of the top prospects in all of baseball, so let's give him the rundown ...
Willy Adames, SS, Rays
Age: 22 years, 262 days
Bats/Throws: R/R
Signed: 2012, Tigers, out of Dominican Republic
Signing bonus: $400,000
Acquired: From Tigers in David Price trade in July of 2014
MLB.com 2018 prospect ranking: No. 22 overall
Career position(s): SS, 433 starts
2018 position(s): SS, 39 starts
Career stats: .271/.366/.414 with 121 doubles, 39 triples, and 52 stolen bases across parts of six minor-league seasons
2018 stats: .311/.387/.466 with four home runs in 40 games for Triple-A Durham
Rapid-fire scouting report: Adames combines gap power, strike zone knowledge, and some speed on the bases with the ability to man a premium defensive position. It remains to be seen whether he can stick at shortstop long-term.
There's a catch to this call-up, though ...
As noted above, it's a paternity-list move, which means Adames' stay on the active roster will be a brief one. However, it seems likely he'll be back for good at some point this season. Whatever the case, Adames will make his big-league debut at home on Tuesday night against Chris Sale and the Red Sox.
