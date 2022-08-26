The Tampa Bay Rays on Friday announced that they have signed right-handed starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow to a two-year contract extension that will run through the 2024 season.

Glasnow, 29, had been slated for free agency after the 2023 season, so this deal in essence buys out the first of those free agent years. According to Ken Rosenthal, the deal will pay Glasnow $5.35 million for 2023 and $25 million for 2024.

Glasnow hasn't pitched this season because of his recovery from the Tommy John surgery that was performed in August of 2021. Over parts of six major-league seasons, Glasnow has pitched to a 4.04 ERA (103 ERA+) with a K/BB ratio of 2.92. He's worked exclusively as a starting pitcher since the Rays acquired him from the Pirates in the July 2018 four-player trade that sent Chris Archer to Pittsburgh. The Rays also received outfielder Austin Meadows and starting pitcher Shane Baz in that deal.

Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter Your Cheat Code To Fantasy Baseball You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Over his last three seasons, Glasnow's increasing mastery of his top-line stuff has allowed him to develop into a premium starting pitcher when healthy. Since the start of the 2019 season, Glasnow across a total of 37 starts has registered a 2.80 ERA with 290 strikeouts and 63 walks in 206 innings. The Rays are betting he'll be able to resume that form after returning from surgery, likely in time for the start of the 2023 season.