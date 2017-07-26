Red Sox trade for Eduardo Nunez to possibly fill void at third base

The Giants have traded utility man Eduardo Nunez to the Red Sox, the team has announced. Fans and media alike got a good jump on knowing Nunez had been traded, because he was pulled from Tuesday's game in the fifth inning and was seen hugging teammates, as if to say goodbye:

Nunez, 30, is batting .308/.334/.417 on the season with 21 doubles and 18 stolen bases in 23 attempts. He has also seen time at four different positions, including third base and shortstop. For his career, he owns an OPS+ of 94 across parts of eight big-league seasons. He's owed the balance of a $4.2 million salary for 2017 and is eligible for free agency this upcoming offseason.

The Red Sox sit at first place in the AL East and have had a hole at third base for much of the season. They have promoted top prospect Rafael Devers, a third baseman, but can always send Devers back down or use Nunez in a utility role.

As for the Giants' return, they get minor-league pitchers Shaun Anderson and Gregory Santos.

Anderson would be the catch here. He's a 6-foot-4 righty who was a third-rounder out of the University of Florida in 2016. Through 97 1/3 innings across both Class A and Advanced-A this season, Anderson is 6-3 with a 3.42 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 85 strikeouts.

Santos, 17, is a projectable right-hander who is pitching very well in the Dominican Summer League (which is generally below Rookie Ball). He's 2-0 with a 0.90 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 24 strikeouts against 15 walks in 30 innings. With his age and being so far away from the bigs, he's a bit of a wild card here, but there's definitely good upside.

Given that Nunez is a rental, this actually seems like a pretty nice package for the Giants.