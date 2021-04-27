Los Angeles Angels pitcher/outfielder Shohei Ohtani made some history on Monday as he became the first player since Babe Ruth to pitch while leading the league in home runs. Ohtani ended up surrendering four runs in five innings while also going 2-for-5 at the plate with a pair of RBIs and three runs scored in a victory over the Texas Rangers.

During Tuesday's installment of "Nothing Personal with David Samson," David Samson weighed in on the recent success of Ohtani and what the future could hold for him.

"He's a two-way player entering arbitration, which the league hasn't seen," Samson said. "Ohtani becomes a free agent in 2024. This is what Rob Manfred and Major League Baseball have been waiting for since the day that Ohtani posted. When Ohtani joined the Angels, everyone got a memo that said 'you may not offer Ohtani a long-term contract.' Ohtani is proving to be a valuable player in MLB. If the Angels don't start winning, Ohtani is not going to be worth a Mike Trout contract."

Samson, the former Marlins president, believes that the Angels are going to need to start performing at a higher level if Ohtani wants a huge contract extension. After all, the team is already paying the likes of Trout and Anthony Rendon a substantial amount of money.