Over the weekend, future Hall of Fame slugger Albert Pujols agreed to a deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers for the remainder of the 2021 MLB season. Pujols was designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Angels earlier this month after struggling in the early portion of the season.

During Monday's installment of "Nothing Personal with David Samson," former Marlins president David Samson said he believes that Pujols signed with the Dodgers just to stick it to Angels owner Arte Moreno.

"This is a straight F you to owner Arte Moreno and the Los Angeles Angels," Samson said. "That is the only reason that Albert Pujols agreed to sign with the Dodgers and be a bench player. Because there's only one thing that Arte Moreno hates more than losing, and that's the Dodgers."

Pujols and his $30 million salary remaining for this season went unclaimed through waivers, and the legendary slugger became a free agent last week. Pujols took that opportunity to sign with the defending champion Dodgers where he'll likely be coming off the bench for the majority of the season. Pujols discussed his role with his new club at an introductory press conference on Monday.

Samson made the point that Pujols just wanted to get a final dig at the Angels after the team didn't want him to start anymore. The Dodgers will host the Angels from Aug. 6-8, and Pujols could have a chance at some on-field revenge later in the season.