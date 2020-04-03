Samson: Why Justin Turner's home run derby proposal is unfair
Samson shoots down the Dodgers' slugger's idea
Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner appeared on Spectrum SportsNet on Thursday and outlined a proposal to keep MLB games from going deep into extra innings. Turner suggested a home run derby should happen if a game is tied after 10 innings, with each team sending their three best hitters to the plate.
During Friday's installment of "Nothing Personal with David Samson," David Samson dove into Turner's proposal and, while he liked where the Dodgers third baseman's head was at, he believes that it would be an unfair advantage for certain teams.
"Well, here's the problem: that is extremely prejudicial to teams who are not built to hit home runs," Samson said. "So a team like the Yankees, they come into a home run derby with Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Judge, and others. They have a plethora of people that could be in the home run derby. Now let's go to the Marlins. Alright, we've got Miguel Rojas, Jonathan Villar, and maybe Brian Anderson. It totally, totally slants toward teams with more payrolls who are built to hit more home runs. American League teams with a DH have an automatic advantage."
For example, the Dodgers would be able to send the likes of Cody Bellinger, Mookie Betts, Max Muncy, and Joc Pederson to the plate. Even if teams like the Dodgers and Yankees had a few injuries in their lineup, they'd still be able to have some very talented hitters swinging for the fences.
If the MLB does end up returning for the 2020 season, they'll obviously want to avoid as many extra-inning games as possible. However, as Samson points out, Turner's idea would create an uneven playing field.
CBS Sports HQ Newsletter
We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Judge dismisses case vs. Red Sox, Astros
Judge Jed Rakoff did not find merit in a suit from daily fantasy sports players
-
What teams think of MLB draft changes
Scouts and executives aren't necessarily happy about the changes
-
Turner wants extra innings changed
Turner thinks a home-run derby would save pitchers and excite fans
-
All-time lineup: Toronto Blue Jays
We're picking a 'Baseball Stars' lineup for each team during April
-
Yankees all-time team: Jeter, Mo, more
We're picking a 'Baseball Stars' lineup for each team during April
-
Gattis: Astros cheated baseball, fans
Gattis offered thoughts on the scandal -- and plenty of f-bombs -- in a recent interview
-
Manfred defends Astros' punishment
The MLB commissioner was asked plenty of questions about the Astros on Sunday
-
Live updates: 2020 HoF announcement
The results of the BBWAA vote for the 2020 Hall of Fame class were announced on Tuesday