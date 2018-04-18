Shohei Ohtani pulled from start vs. Red Sox after second inning due to blister
Ohtani barely got through two innings Tuesday before having to leave the game with a finger issue
The third time was not the charm for Los Angeles Angels phenom Shohei Ohtani.
Ohtani had worked deep in his first two big-league starts as a pitcher, tallying 18 strikeouts, four hits, and three runs across 13 frames. On Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, however, he was removed after two innings and 66 pitches. Along the way, Ohtani permitted four hits and three runs, and struck out just a single hitter. His trademark splitter was particularly ineffective, as he failed to record a strike despite throwing it 13 times.
Ohtani had a physical excuse for his off night: he had developed a blister.
With most pitchers, this would be a relatively small deal -- one unlikely to impact their next start. With Ohtani, there's no telling how this will affect his workload as a hitter. Will the Angels let him hit anyway, or will they force him to take a few days off until he's back to good health?
We'll find out in the coming days.
-
Rockies vs. Pirates odds, April 18 picks
Our advanced computer simulated Wednesday's Pirates-Rockies game 10,000 times
-
Rays vs. Rangers odds, Apr. 18 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Rays-Rangers game 10,000 times
-
MLB Tuesday: Indians win in Puerto Rico
Plus Shohei Ohtani vs. Red Sox, Marlins crush Yankees and much more
-
Puerto Rico goes wild for Lindor homer
Lindor gave the fans what they wanted
-
Cubs vs. Cardinals odds, Apr. 18 picks
Our proven computer model simulated Wednesday's Cardinals-Cubs game 10,000 times
-
Astros: We're praying for Barbara Bush
The former first lady had decided to seek 'comfort care' amid health complications