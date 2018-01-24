Three-time All-Star closer Glen Perkins retires, could join Twins front office

Left-handed pitcher Glen Perkins has retired from playing and could eventually join the Minnesota Twins front office, according to general manager Thad Levine. La Velle Neal III of the Star Tribune confirmed as much on Tuesday:

Twins General Manager Thad Levine said during a winter caravan stop that Perkins has decided to end his playing career but could return to the club in a front office role in the future. A source close to Perkins confirmed late Tuesday that he would be interested in working with the club in that capacity.

The 34-year-old Perkins pitched for the Twins from 2006-17. During that time, he recorded 120 saves and 409 appearances -- the third- and ninth-most in franchise history. He made three All-Star Games ('13-15) and ends his career with a 108 ERA+ and 3.19 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Perkins missed almost all of 2016 and 2017 due to shoulder surgery. He returned late in the season, making eight appearances in August and September, in which he allowed eight hits, six runs, and walked five in 5 2/3 innings.

One neat wrinkle to Perkins' career? He did it all in Minnesota: He went to Stillwater High School, attended the University of Minnesota, and was one of the Twins' five first-round picks in 2004.