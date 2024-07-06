Minnesota Twins infielder José Miranda made MLB history on Saturday. Miranda has recorded a hit in 12 consecutive at-bats after his fourth-inning single against the Astros. While his attempt to become the first Major League Baseball player since at least 1961 to record a hit 11 plate appearances in a row was snapped on Saturday, when he was hit by a pitch from Hunter Brown in the first inning, he did single in his first and second official at-bats. Miranda set the Twins' record for most consecutive hits with his 10th in a row on Friday night.

Miranda is now in a three-way tie for the MLB record for most consecutive at-bats with a hit, alongside Walt Dropo (1952), Pinky Higgins (1938) and Johnny Kling (1902). Additionally, Miranda is the only player in the Expansion Era to extend his consecutive hits streak to 12 at-bats in a row. Dustin Pedroia (2016) and Bernie Williams (2002) both ran streaks to 11.

Miranda, who served as DH on Friday, went 4 for 4 with a double and a home run. He had previously recorded a 5-for-5 showing on Thursday, and had notched a hit in his final at-bat on Wednesday. In the process of linking together 10 straight hits, Miranda eclipsed the Twins' all-time record for consecutive hits, previously established by three players since the team relocated to Minnesota: Tony Oliva in 1967, Mickey Hatcher in 1985, and Todd Walker in 1998.

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli pinch-hit for Miranda with Austin Martin later in the game. The Twins were trailing by eight at the time. They would later cut that to one run, with Miranda's spot due up next when the final out was recorded.

"Those guys, they play virtually every day and they're doing a good job," Baldelli explained afterward. "In an eight-run game, they've been on their feet for a while. No reason not to get them off."

Miranda, 26, has been one of the most pleasant individual surprises of the season. In 71 games, he's batted .324/.364/.529 (150 OPS+) with nine home runs and 21 additional extra-base hits. For those wondering, he's seen his seasonal OPS improve from .822 to .894 over the last two games.