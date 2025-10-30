The Washington Nationals intend to hire Blake Butera as their new manager, according to ESPN. Butera, at only 33 years old, will become the youngest skipper in the majors since 1972. Frank Quilici was also 33 in his first season managing the Minnesota Twins 53 years ago. Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol, 39, was the youngest MLB manager in 2025.

Butera, who had served in a variety of coaching and development roles for the Tampa Bay Rays organizaton, comes from a baseball family: his father Barry Sr. played for the Boston Red Sox system from 1977-80 and his brother Barry Jr. was part of the Houston Astros system from 2009-2010. Blake himself was drafted in the 35th round in 2015. He appeared in parts of two minor-league seasons, hitting .235/.342/.327 before transitioning to the coaching side. Clearly that career decision has paid off.

Earlier this summer, the Nationals fired longtime executive Mike Rizzo and field manager Davey Martinez. The Nationals have snce replaced Rizzo with former Boston Red Sox executive Paul Toboni. Butera will now attempt to steer the Nationals back to a competitive state for the first time since their 2019 World Series victory.

The Nationals have some promising players in tow, including outfielder James Wood, left-hander MacKenzie Gore, and shortstop CJ Abrams. They also have some youngsters, like former No. 2 pick Dylan Crews, who have yet to establish themselves at the big-league level. The Natonals selected No. 1 overall over the summer, taking Oklahoma prep shortstop Eli Willits.

The Nationals are fresh off a 66-96 season that saw them finish last in the National League East, 30 games back of the Philadelphia Phillies.