Veteran umpire Joe West is well known in baseball circles -- and a lot of times it's for the wrong reasons. File what is coming below under the "wrong reason" label as well.

During Sunday's Nationals-Braves (ATL 10, WAS 3) bout in Atlanta, West appeared to eject Nationals president and general manager Mike Rizzo, who was sitting in a suite high above home plate. West even called security.

The moving pictures:

Reports from those on the scene indicate Rizzo was in the third deck. To reiterate: Joe West ejected someone for yelling at him from the third deck. It's unclear exactly what sparked the ejection, but West repeatedly told him to "get out."

Man, that's just sad, isn't it? As someone who constantly ignores vitriol on social media after years of getting worked up about it, take it from me: Your life becomes so much easier when you simply ignore the yelling. I can't even imagine it was very loud coming from three decks away, either. Be better than this, Joe.

West has been a full-time umpire since 1978 and is president of the MLB Umpires Association. In a position of authority, he needs to be better than this.