WATCH: Tim Tebow continues his hot stretch with another home run in Class A

Former Heisman Trophy winner and current Mets farmhand Tim Tebow has been pretty hot with the stick since his promotion from Class A to Class A-Advanced. He stayed hot Sunday, going 2 for 4 with a home run (MiLB.com box score here) for St. Lucie (video above).

Tebow, 29, is hitting .317/.398/.537 with four doubles, one triple, four homers and 15 RBI in 25 games since his promotion. Sunday was his 10th start in left field since his move to High-A, compared to three in center field and 11 at DH.

We can all see where this is going, right?

Tebow is playing well. The Mets aren't contenders and that's not likely to change. Rosters can expand in September. Mets GM Sandy Alderson has essentially admitted that signing Tebow was for publicity

See you in Citi Field this September, Mr. Tebow.