WATCH: Tim Tebow continues his hot stretch with another home run in Class A
Tebow is hitting .317 since his promotion from Class A-Advance
Former Heisman Trophy winner and current Mets farmhand Tim Tebow has been pretty hot with the stick since his promotion from Class A to Class A-Advanced. He stayed hot Sunday, going 2 for 4 with a home run (MiLB.com box score here) for St. Lucie (video above).
Tebow, 29, is hitting .317/.398/.537 with four doubles, one triple, four homers and 15 RBI in 25 games since his promotion. Sunday was his 10th start in left field since his move to High-A, compared to three in center field and 11 at DH.
We can all see where this is going, right?
- Tebow is playing well.
- The Mets aren't contenders and that's not likely to change.
- Rosters can expand in September.
- Mets GM Sandy Alderson has essentially admitted that signing Tebow was for publicity.
See you in Citi Field this September, Mr. Tebow.
Add a Comment