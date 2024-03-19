Regular-season baseball has returned, but we still have to wait a few days for MLB Opening Day. The 2024 MLB season gets started Wednesday morning as the Dodgers and Padres square off in Seoul, South Korea. The NL West rivals are playing a two-game set abroad, and then fans will have to wait another week before the season kicks off in earnest.

MLB Opening Day is set for Thursday, March 28, when all 30 teams will be in action. Opening Day gets started at 1:10 p.m. ET as the Mets host the Brewers at Citi Field. A majority of the games will be held in the afternoon, including Phillies-Braves, Dodgers-Cardinals and Astros-Yankees. The reigning champion Rangers will celebrate their 2023 World Series title before they host the Cubs at 7:35 p.m. ET, and Mariners vs. Red Sox is an intriguing part of a three-game nightcap.

Injuries have taken a few big-name starters out of the Opening Day picture with Gerrit Cole, Justin Verlander and Kodai Senga among those who are sidelined. But aces like Zack Wheeler, Corbin Burnes, Spencer Strider and Logan Webb will still be on the hill. Opening Day will also see Juan Soto's first game for the Yankees and Shohei Ohtani's home debut for his new team at Dodger Stadium.

Here's a complete look at the MLB Opening Day schedule.

2024 MLB Opening Day schedule