LOS ANGELES - We went 2 for 3 in Best Bets in Game 2 after a 2-2 split in Game 1, giving us an overall fruitful 4-3 so far this Fall Classic. As the series shifts to Dodger Stadium for my 10th World Series game in this beautiful venue, we've gotta keep those good times rolling.

Odds courtesy of Caesars.

Dodgers -1.5 (-105)

I'm probably just going to play the Dodgers every game this series. I had them winning the series in five games heading in and that Blue Jays explosion in the sixth inning of Game 1 -- while it was incredibly fun -- didn't change anything for the series for me. They run hot and cold, offensively. I'll take the better team at home and since the odds are very long on the moneyline, we'll bet on a multi-run victory.

Max Scherzer over 2.5 earned runs allowed (+100)

For all the gushing many of us did over Scherzer in Game 4 of the ALCS, he wasn't elite or even great. He was just good enough. He walked four. He gave up two earned runs in 5 ⅔ innings, which is a 3.18 ERA in a pitcher-friendly ballpark. Dodger Stadium isn't overly friendly to pitchers. It's in the top 10 in run-scoring environment and it is, believe it or not, first in home runs in 2025.

Remember, Scherzer is 41 years old and had a 5.19 ERA this season. The Dodgers can rake, too.

I'm expecting a crooked number early. Even if it has to come a bit later, that works. Remember, we cashed Gausman's over on earned runs last game in the seventh.

Max Scherzer TOR • SP • #31 ERA 5.19 WHIP 1.29 IP 85 BB 23 K 82 View Profile

George Springer over 1.5 hits + runs + RBI (-124)

I'm riding this one until the wheels fall off. We've hit on Springer plays too much this postseason to bail now. The Blue Jays leadoff man had a renaissance season at age 35 and has a nose for gigantic postseason hits. We saw it in 2017, when Springer went 7 for 13 with three doubles, three home runs, five RBI and four runs in Games 2, 6 and 7 in this venue.

He's also 6 for 13 with a home run in his career, including playoffs, against Dodgers starter Tyler Glasnow.

BONUS: Freddie Freeman home run +390

We know Freeman is a playoff beast. He won the World Series MVP last season with four home runs -- including a walk-off grand slam in Game 1 -- and 12 RBI in five games. He has 15 career playoff home runs in 74 games. He's now gone five games without a homer and that just feels like he's due. Scherzer allowed a .545 slugging percentage to left-handed hitters this season and though Freeman's only hit .208 against him in his career, he does have three homers in 53 at-bats. Plus, Scherzer isn't the same guy anymore. He's compromised enough that we went bonkers over him giving up two runs in less than six innings.