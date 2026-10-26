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World Series Game 3 score, live updates: Rays try to get on the board, Brewers looking for 3-0 series lead

The Rays send ALCS MVP Freddy Peralta to the mound as the Fall Classic shifts to St. Petersburg

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The 2026 World Series shifts to St. Petersburg on Monday for Game 3 between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Tampa Bay Rays. The Brewers narrowly won the first two games and will now look to go up 3-0 in the best-of-seven series, which would make Game 4 a possible elimination game.

The Rays will send ALCS MVP Freddy Peralta to the mound and hope that he can continue his turnaround after a deadline trade from the Mets ended a disastrous stint in New York. The Brewers will counter with Robert Gasser, who pitched five shutout innings against the Dodgers in his last outing in the NLCS.

No team has erased a 2-0 deficit in the World Series since the 1996 New York Yankees. The Rays will try to become the first, and the first step is to win Game 1.

Brewers vs. Rays: World Series Game 3 info

Time: 8 p.m. ET | Date: Monday, Oct. 26
Location: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg
TV channel: Fox | Live streamfubo
Odds (via DraftKings): MIL -115, TB -104 | over/under: 7

Will the Brewers take a 3-0 series lead? Or will the Rays finally get a win and avoid a sweep? CBS Sports will have live updates, highlights and analysis throughout Game 2. Follow along below.

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Welcome back to The Trop

This will be the first World Series game played in Tropicana Field since Oct. 23, 2008. Big Game James Shields was the winning pitcher in that one and a youngster by the name of David Price finished things off. BJ Upton got two hits and among those in the RBI column was rookie Evan Longoria.

Matt Snyder
October 26, 2026, 10:47 PM
Oct. 26, 2026, 6:47 pm EDT
 
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Rays lineup

DH Yandy Díaz
1B Ryan Vilade
LF Chandler Simpson
3B Junior Caminero
2B Ben Williamson
CF Jonny DeLuca
RF Victor Mesa Jr.
C Nick Fortes
SS Taylor Walls

SP Freddy Peralta

Kate Feldman
October 26, 2026, 10:32 PM
Oct. 26, 2026, 6:32 pm EDT
 
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Brewers lineup

LF Jackson Chourio
1B Jake Bauers
DH Christian Yelich
C William Contreras
2B Brice Turang
CF Garrett Mitchell
SS Cooper Pratt
RF Sal Frelick
3B David Hamilton

SP Robert Gasser

Kate Feldman
October 26, 2026, 10:31 PM
Oct. 26, 2026, 6:31 pm EDT
 
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Lots of Brewers fans here

ST. PETERSBURG -- A contingent of Brewers fans here started a "let's go Brewers" chant and it was pretty strong. It caused the Rays fans to drown them out with boos and cowbells. Fun scene. 

Matt Snyder
October 26, 2026, 9:44 PM
Oct. 26, 2026, 5:44 pm EDT
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