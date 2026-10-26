World Series Game 3 score, live updates: Rays try to get on the board, Brewers looking for 3-0 series lead

The 2026 World Series shifts to St. Petersburg on Monday for Game 3 between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Tampa Bay Rays. The Brewers narrowly won the first two games and will now look to go up 3-0 in the best-of-seven series, which would make Game 4 a possible elimination game.

The Rays will send ALCS MVP Freddy Peralta to the mound and hope that he can continue his turnaround after a deadline trade from the Mets ended a disastrous stint in New York. The Brewers will counter with Robert Gasser, who pitched five shutout innings against the Dodgers in his last outing in the NLCS.

No team has erased a 2-0 deficit in the World Series since the 1996 New York Yankees. The Rays will try to become the first, and the first step is to win Game 1.

Brewers vs. Rays: World Series Game 3 info

Time: 8 p.m. ET | Date: Monday, Oct. 26

Location: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg

TV channel: Fox | Live stream: fubo

Odds (via DraftKings): MIL -115, TB -104 | over/under: 7

Will the Brewers take a 3-0 series lead? Or will the Rays finally get a win and avoid a sweep? CBS Sports will have live updates, highlights and analysis throughout Game 2. Follow along below.