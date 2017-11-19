Yankees manager search: Dodgers third base coach Woodward latest to interview

The New York Yankees have been searching for a new skipper since announcing last month that Joe Girardi would not return.

Recently, the Yankees have interviewed a new wave of candidates. We already knew about ESPN broadcaster Aaron Boone and San Francisco Giants bench Hensley Meulens. One new name to throw in the pile: Los Angeles Dodgers third base coach Chris Woodward:

The Yankees interviewed Dodgers third base coach Chris Woodward for their managerial job. Woodward joins longtime Yankees coach Rob Thomson, former big league manager Eric Wedge, Giants third base coach Hensley Meulens and ESPN analyst Aaron Boone as... https://t.co/QxJMsTdt28 — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) November 18, 2017

Woodward, 41, spent parts of 12 seasons in the majors. He played primarily for the Toronto Blue Jays, but also saw action with the New York Mets, Seattle Mariners, Atlanta Braves, and Boston Red Sox. Overall, he hit .239/.296/.365 (a 71 OPS+).

Woodward took over his current position prior to the 2016 season. Before then, he'd been with the Mariners as a minor-league infield coordinator and later an infield coach for the big-league club. Woodward would have been exposed to advanced metrics during his time in L.A.

The Yankees are said to desire a manager who can connect with their younger players.