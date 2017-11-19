Yankees manager search: Dodgers third base coach Woodward latest to interview

Chris Woodward has spent the last two seasons with the Dodgers

The New York Yankees have been searching for a new skipper since announcing last month that Joe Girardi would not return.

Recently, the Yankees have interviewed a new wave of candidates. We already knew about ESPN broadcaster Aaron Boone and San Francisco Giants bench Hensley Meulens. One new name to throw in the pile: Los Angeles Dodgers third base coach Chris Woodward:

Woodward, 41, spent parts of 12 seasons in the majors. He played primarily for the Toronto Blue Jays, but also saw action with the New York Mets, Seattle Mariners, Atlanta Braves, and Boston Red Sox. Overall, he hit .239/.296/.365 (a 71 OPS+).

Woodward took over his current position prior to the 2016 season. Before then, he'd been with the Mariners as a minor-league infield coordinator and later an infield coach for the big-league club. Woodward would have been exposed to advanced metrics during his time in L.A.

The Yankees are said to desire a manager who can connect with their younger players.

