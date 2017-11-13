Yankees reportedly denied permission to interview A's manager Bob Melvin

Melvin has been with the A's since 2011

The New York Yankees are looking far and wide for their next manager -- including to managers of other teams.

The Yankees reportedly sought permission to interview Oakland Athletics skipper Bob Melvin but were rebuffed by the A's, according to Ken Rosenthal:

Melvin, 56, has been the A's skipper since 2011. During that time, he's accumulated a 537-534 record while pushing his career winning percentage to 49.7 percent. Prior to joining the A's, Melvin had managed the Seattle Mariners and Arizona Diamondbacks

Despite a mediocre lifetime record, Melvin has a good reputation for his tactical ability and clubhouse management. As Rosenthal noted, he's under contract through the 2019 season. 

CBS Sports Staff

R.J. Anderson joined CBS Sports in 2016. He previously wrote for Baseball Prospectus, where he contributed to five of the New York Times bestselling annuals. His work has also appeared in Newsweek and... Full Bio

