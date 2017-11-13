Yankees reportedly denied permission to interview A's manager Bob Melvin

The New York Yankees are looking far and wide for their next manager -- including to managers of other teams.

The Yankees reportedly sought permission to interview Oakland Athletics skipper Bob Melvin but were rebuffed by the A's, according to Ken Rosenthal:

#Yankees inquired about interviewing #Athletics’ Bob Melvin for managerial vacancy, but A’s would not allow it, sources tell The Athletic. Melvin under contract to manage A’s through 2019. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 13, 2017

Melvin, 56, has been the A's skipper since 2011. During that time, he's accumulated a 537-534 record while pushing his career winning percentage to 49.7 percent. Prior to joining the A's, Melvin had managed the Seattle Mariners and Arizona Diamondbacks.

Despite a mediocre lifetime record, Melvin has a good reputation for his tactical ability and clubhouse management. As Rosenthal noted, he's under contract through the 2019 season.