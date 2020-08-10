Watch Now: UFC Storylines: Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier Headlines UFC 252 ( 4:19 )

Stipe Miocic and Daneil Cormier have built some incredible memories together inside the Octagon, splitting their first two meetings with the heavyweight championship on the line. Now, on Saturday, Aug. 15 at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, their trilogy will come to a head as the pair of all-time greats headline the UFC 252 card for one final showdown.

Miocic and Cormier first met at UFC 226 in July 2018. Cormier, then the light heavyweight champion, returned to heavyweight and scored a crushing first round knockout to become a two-division UFC champion. After one successful title defense, the duo rematched at UFC 241 in August 2019, with a back-and-forth bout ending with Miocic making the adjustment to a body attack in Round 4 to score the knockout and reclaim the belt.

Miocic has been sidelined since the rematch, having had surgery on his eyes as a result of damage suffered from Cormier eye pokes. Cormier, meanwhile, may be fighting the final bout of his career as the 41-year-old has claimed he would retire before turning 40, but has pushed forward in pursuit of settling things with Miocic.

Things really get heated up earlier on this card, however. Light heavyweights Magomed Ankalaev and Ion Cuțelaba run back their first meeting from February where sparks flew after a controversial stoppage. Plus, bantamweight sensation "Suga" Sean O'Malley returns when he takes on the dangerous Marlon Vera, and heavyweights collide when Junior dos Santos takes on Jair Rozenstruilk.

You can find the full announced card and available odds from William Hill Sportsbook below.

UFC 252 fight card, odds

Daniel Cormier -115 vs. Stipe Miocic (c) -105, heavyweight championship

Sean O'Malley -330 vs. Marlon Vera +260, bantamweights

Jairzinho Rozenstruik -160 vs. Junior Dos Santos +135, heavyweights

Merab Dvalishvili -190 vs. John Dodson +160, bantamweights

Magomed Ankalaev -310 vs. Ion Cuțelaba +250, light heavyweights

Jim Miller -110 vs. Vinc Pichel -110, lightweights

Livia Renata Souza -155 vs. Ashley Yoder +130, women's strawweights

Parker Porter -150 vs. Chris Daukaus +125, heavyweights

Virna Jandiroba -310 vs. Felice Herrig +250, women's strawweights

Herbert Burns -260 vs. Daniel Pineda +210, featherweights

TJ Brown -180 vs. Danny Chavez +155, featherweights

UFC 252 info

Date: Aug. 15

Aug. 15 Location: UFC APEX facility

UFC APEX facility Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)

10 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: ESPN+ PPV

