2026 NASCAR Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium odds, picks, props, bets: Model backs Joey Logano
Mike McClure's model reveals his picks and NASCAR props for 2026 Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
The NASCAR field looks to get a jump on the 2026 season as they converge on Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C., for the Cook Out Clash on Sunday in the season-opening exhibition race. Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott are the co-favorites at +650. Blaney enters the season coming off a sixth-place finish in last year's standings. Elliott was eighth a year ago.
Other favorites include Denny Hamlin at +700, Kyle Larson at +850 and William Byron at +900. The 200-lap race from the 0.25-miles asphalt track is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET. Before making any 2026 Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium picks or NASCAR predictions, you need to see what auto racing insider Mike McClure has to say,
McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every lap of NASCAR action. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 29 winners since 2021 and hit 11 winners in 2025. Anyone following his NASCAR betting picks at their favorite sportsbooks could have seen huge returns.
Now, McClure has turned his attention to the NASCAR exhibition Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium. He's only sharing his best bets at SportsLine.
2026 NASCAR Clash at Bowman Gray expert picks
For the 2026 Clash at Bowman Gray in Winston-Salem, N.C., McClure is fading Blaney, who is the +650 co-favorite. The model says he barely cracks the top 5, making him a driver to avoid. Blaney was the runner-up in last year's Clash, but his average finish position at this event is 8.5, so the model doesn't love his value as a co-favorite.
Another surprise: The model is high on Joey Logano at +1000, calling him a top-six contender and giving him a better chance to win his odds imply. Logano was a top-five finisher at this event last year, and he finished last season strong with five top-eight finishes in his final nine events. See which other drivers he's backing at SportsLine.
How to make 2026 Clash at Bowman Gray predictions
McClure is also high on three NASCAR Clash at Bowman Gray longshots of +2200 or higher, potentially netting any backer a huge payday. You can only see who they are here.
So who wins the 2026 NASCAR Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C., and which massive longshots could stun NASCAR? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2026 NASCAR Clash at Bowman Gray picks and best bets from a NASCAR insider, and find out.
2026 NASCAR Clash at Bowman Gray odds, lineup
(Odds from FanDuel, subject to change)
Chase Elliott +650
Ryan Blaney +650
Denny Hamlin +700
Kyle Larson +850
William Byron +900
Christopher Bell +1000
Joey Logano +1000
Chase Briscoe +1000
Ross Chastain +2000
Josh Berry +2200
Tyler Reddick +2200
Alex Bowman +2200
Ty Gibbs +2500
Chris Buescher +2700
Bubba Wallace +2700
Kyle Busch +3000
Ryan Preece +3300
Austin Cindric +3500
Connor Zilisch +3500
Carson Hocevar +4000
Austin Dillon +5500
Corey Lajoie +8000
Erik Jones +10000
Shane van Gisbergen +10000
Todd Gilliland +10000
Noah Gragson +10000
Cole Custer +10000
John Hunter Nemechek +12500
AJ Allmendinger +12500
Daniel Suarez +12500
Zane Smith +12500
Michael McDowell +20000
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +20000
Riley Herbst +35000
Ty Dillon +35000
Cody Ware +40000
Burt Myers +40000
Chad Finchum +40000