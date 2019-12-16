CLE
TOR

No Text

No Text
Key Players
K. Love
0 PF
P. Siakam
43 PF
36.8 Min. Per Game 36.8
24.7 Pts. Per Game 24.7
3.6 Ast. Per Game 3.6
8.3 Reb. Per Game 8.3
43.7 Field Goal % 45.8
43.4 Three Point % 45.6
85.4 Free Throw % 81.3
  Defensive rebound by Chris Boucher 0:23
  Tristan Thompson missed 2nd of 2 free throws 0:27
  CLE team rebound 0:27
  Tristan Thompson missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:27
  Personal foul on Dewan Hernandez 0:27
+ 3 Terence Davis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Boucher 0:34
+ 2 Tristan Thompson made hook shot 0:51
+ 3 Chris Boucher made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Terence Davis 1:11
  Defensive rebound by Terence Davis 1:19
  Tristan Thompson missed hook shot 1:23
  Bad pass turnover on Patrick McCaw, stolen by Darius Garland 1:35
Team Stats
Points 113 133
Field Goals 44-90 (48.9%) 52-89 (58.4%)
3-Pointers 12-35 (34.3%) 16-32 (50.0%)
Free Throws 13-17 (76.5%) 13-17 (76.5%)
Total Rebounds 46 45
Offensive 9 6
Defensive 30 35
Team 7 4
Assists 30 31
Steals 6 7
Blocks 1 2
Turnovers 10 7
Fouls 15 19
Technicals 3 1
away team logo
C. Sexton PG 2
25 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
N. Powell SG 24
26 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST
1234T
away team logo Cavaliers 6-21 29253029113
home team logo Raptors 18-8 37293829133
Team Stats
away team logo Cavaliers 6-21 103.3 PPG 43.7 RPG 21.0 APG
home team logo Raptors 18-8 110.8 PPG 46.5 RPG 25.0 APG
Key Players
C. Sexton PG 17.4 PPG 3.0 RPG 2.3 APG 43.8 FG%
P. Siakam PF 24.7 PPG 8.3 RPG 3.6 APG 45.4 FG%
Top Scorers
C. Sexton PG 25 PTS 5 REB 4 AST
P. Siakam PF 33 PTS 4 REB 4 AST
48.9 FG% 58.4
34.3 3PT FG% 50.0
76.5 FT% 76.5
Cavaliers
Starters
C. Sexton
D. Garland
T. Thompson
C. Osman
K. Love
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
C. Sexton 25 5 4 10/16 0/1 5/6 1 31 0 0 2 2 3 -24 36
D. Garland 20 2 5 7/14 4/8 2/2 1 37 2 0 1 0 2 -16 33
T. Thompson 18 8 3 9/14 0/0 0/2 0 32 0 0 1 2 6 -22 31
C. Osman 12 2 1 4/10 3/6 1/2 1 24 1 0 1 1 1 -20 16
K. Love 9 7 4 4/10 1/5 0/0 0 25 0 0 3 0 7 -20 21
Bench
J. Clarkson
K. Porter
L. Nance Jr.
J. Henson
M. Dellavedova
B. Knight
D. Windler
D. Wade
A. Zizic
T. Cook
A. McKinnie
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Clarkson 9 1 0 2/7 2/5 3/3 1 22 1 0 0 0 1 +6 11
K. Porter 9 1 4 3/7 1/3 2/2 4 23 0 0 1 0 1 0 17
L. Nance Jr. 7 6 3 3/6 1/4 0/0 2 22 0 1 1 2 4 0 19
J. Henson 2 7 5 1/5 0/3 0/0 5 15 2 0 0 2 5 +2 21
M. Dellavedova 2 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 -6 4
B. Knight - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Windler - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Wade - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Zizic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Cook - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. McKinnie - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 113 39 30 44/90 12/35 13/17 15 235 6 1 10 9 30 -100 209
Raptors
Starters
P. Siakam
N. Powell
K. Lowry
O. Anunoby
M. Gasol
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
P. Siakam 33 4 4 13/24 5/8 2/2 2 35 0 0 2 0 4 +16 43
N. Powell 26 6 5 11/15 4/6 0/0 1 35 4 1 0 0 6 +16 47
K. Lowry 20 4 11 6/13 3/7 5/8 4 36 0 0 1 0 4 +13 45
O. Anunoby 12 9 1 6/9 0/2 0/0 2 27 1 0 0 2 7 +9 24
M. Gasol 8 5 3 4/9 0/3 0/0 0 27 1 0 0 1 4 +19 20
Bench
S. Ibaka
T. Davis
C. Boucher
P. McCaw
M. Miller
D. Hernandez
R. Hollis-Jefferson
M. Thomas
S. Johnson
F. VanVleet
S. Ponds
O. Brissett
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
S. Ibaka 14 5 1 6/10 0/1 2/3 1 20 0 1 2 1 4 0 20
T. Davis 7 2 3 2/4 1/2 2/2 2 18 0 0 0 0 2 +9 15
C. Boucher 7 5 1 2/3 1/1 2/2 4 12 0 0 0 2 3 +5 14
P. McCaw 6 1 2 2/2 2/2 0/0 2 21 1 0 2 0 1 +9 10
M. Miller 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 +2 0
D. Hernandez 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 +2 0
R. Hollis-Jefferson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. VanVleet - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Ponds - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Brissett - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 133 41 31 52/89 16/32 13/17 19 233 7 2 7 6 35 +100 238
NBA Scores