CLE
TOR
Key Players
K. Love
0 PF
P. Siakam
43 PF
|36.8
|Min. Per Game
|36.8
|24.7
|Pts. Per Game
|24.7
|3.6
|Ast. Per Game
|3.6
|8.3
|Reb. Per Game
|8.3
|43.7
|Field Goal %
|45.8
|43.4
|Three Point %
|45.6
|85.4
|Free Throw %
|81.3
|Defensive rebound by Chris Boucher
|0:23
|Tristan Thompson missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|0:27
|CLE team rebound
|0:27
|Tristan Thompson missed 1st of 2 free throws
|0:27
|Personal foul on Dewan Hernandez
|0:27
|+ 3
|Terence Davis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Boucher
|0:34
|+ 2
|Tristan Thompson made hook shot
|0:51
|+ 3
|Chris Boucher made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Terence Davis
|1:11
|Defensive rebound by Terence Davis
|1:19
|Tristan Thompson missed hook shot
|1:23
|Bad pass turnover on Patrick McCaw, stolen by Darius Garland
|1:35
|Team Stats
|Points
|113
|133
|Field Goals
|44-90 (48.9%)
|52-89 (58.4%)
|3-Pointers
|12-35 (34.3%)
|16-32 (50.0%)
|Free Throws
|13-17 (76.5%)
|13-17 (76.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|46
|45
|Offensive
|9
|6
|Defensive
|30
|35
|Team
|7
|4
|Assists
|30
|31
|Steals
|6
|7
|Blocks
|1
|2
|Turnovers
|10
|7
|Fouls
|15
|19
|Technicals
|3
|1
Video Carousel
|
|48.9
|FG%
|58.4
|
|
|34.3
|3PT FG%
|50.0
|
|
|76.5
|FT%
|76.5
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|C. Sexton
|25
|5
|4
|10/16
|0/1
|5/6
|1
|31
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3
|-24
|36
|D. Garland
|20
|2
|5
|7/14
|4/8
|2/2
|1
|37
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-16
|33
|T. Thompson
|18
|8
|3
|9/14
|0/0
|0/2
|0
|32
|0
|0
|1
|2
|6
|-22
|31
|C. Osman
|12
|2
|1
|4/10
|3/6
|1/2
|1
|24
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|-20
|16
|K. Love
|9
|7
|4
|4/10
|1/5
|0/0
|0
|25
|0
|0
|3
|0
|7
|-20
|21
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|J. Clarkson
|9
|1
|0
|2/7
|2/5
|3/3
|1
|22
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|+6
|11
|K. Porter
|9
|1
|4
|3/7
|1/3
|2/2
|4
|23
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|17
|L. Nance Jr.
|7
|6
|3
|3/6
|1/4
|0/0
|2
|22
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|19
|J. Henson
|2
|7
|5
|1/5
|0/3
|0/0
|5
|15
|2
|0
|0
|2
|5
|+2
|21
|M. Dellavedova
|2
|0
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-6
|4
|B. Knight
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Windler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Wade
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Zizic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Cook
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. McKinnie
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|113
|39
|30
|44/90
|12/35
|13/17
|15
|235
|6
|1
|10
|9
|30
|-100
|209
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|P. Siakam
|33
|4
|4
|13/24
|5/8
|2/2
|2
|35
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|+16
|43
|N. Powell
|26
|6
|5
|11/15
|4/6
|0/0
|1
|35
|4
|1
|0
|0
|6
|+16
|47
|K. Lowry
|20
|4
|11
|6/13
|3/7
|5/8
|4
|36
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|+13
|45
|O. Anunoby
|12
|9
|1
|6/9
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|27
|1
|0
|0
|2
|7
|+9
|24
|M. Gasol
|8
|5
|3
|4/9
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|27
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|+19
|20
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|S. Ibaka
|14
|5
|1
|6/10
|0/1
|2/3
|1
|20
|0
|1
|2
|1
|4
|0
|20
|T. Davis
|7
|2
|3
|2/4
|1/2
|2/2
|2
|18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|+9
|15
|C. Boucher
|7
|5
|1
|2/3
|1/1
|2/2
|4
|12
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|+5
|14
|P. McCaw
|6
|1
|2
|2/2
|2/2
|0/0
|2
|21
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|+9
|10
|M. Miller
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+2
|0
|D. Hernandez
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+2
|0
|R. Hollis-Jefferson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Thomas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. VanVleet
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Ponds
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Brissett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|133
|41
|31
|52/89
|16/32
|13/17
|19
|233
|7
|2
|7
|6
|35
|+100
|238