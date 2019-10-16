NO
Key Players
B. Ingram
14 SF
D. Lillard
0 PG
36.7 Min. Per Game 36.7
26.9 Pts. Per Game 26.9
7.5 Ast. Per Game 7.5
4.2 Reb. Per Game 4.2
48.5 Field Goal % 44.2
49.0 Three Point % 44.0
84.4 Free Throw % 89.7
  24-second shot clock violation turnover 0:00
  Defensive rebound by Josh Hart 0:23
  Damian Lillard missed reverse layup 0:25
+ 1 JJ Redick made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:29
  NO team rebound 0:29
  JJ Redick missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:29
  Personal foul on Anfernee Simons 0:29
  Personal foul on Kent Bazemore 0:31
  NO team rebound 0:31
  Jrue Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:34
+ 2 Damian Lillard made reverse layup 0:58
Team Stats
Points 102 94
Field Goals 38-93 (40.9%) 37-91 (40.7%)
3-Pointers 15-35 (42.9%) 4-29 (13.8%)
Free Throws 11-16 (68.8%) 16-18 (88.9%)
Total Rebounds 61 55
Offensive 13 8
Defensive 42 40
Team 6 7
Assists 23 17
Steals 6 6
Blocks 6 6
Turnovers 12 11
Fouls 19 17
Technicals 0 0
B. Ingram SF 14
19 PTS, 11 REB, 5 AST
C. Anthony SF 00
23 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST
1234T
away team logo Pelicans 8-23 31232820102
home team logo Trail Blazers 14-17 3125211794
Moda Center Portland, OR
Moda Center Portland, OR
Team Stats
away team logo Pelicans 8-23 111.9 PPG 45 RPG 24.7 APG
home team logo Trail Blazers 14-17 112.8 PPG 46.7 RPG 20.0 APG
Key Players
J. Holiday PG 19.6 PPG 5.1 RPG 6.5 APG 43.8 FG%
C. Anthony SF 16.0 PPG 6.2 RPG 1.1 APG 41.4 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Holiday PG 21 PTS 6 REB 5 AST
C. Anthony SF 23 PTS 9 REB 2 AST
40.9 FG% 40.7
42.9 3PT FG% 13.8
68.8 FT% 88.9
Pelicans
Starters
J. Holiday
B. Ingram
J. Redick
D. Favors
L. Ball
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Holiday 21 6 5 7/21 4/11 3/3 1 37 1 0 2 1 5 +15 36
B. Ingram 19 11 5 6/18 2/5 5/5 2 37 2 0 2 0 11 +13 40
J. Redick 16 2 1 5/10 3/6 3/4 1 24 0 0 0 0 2 +12 20
D. Favors 12 13 3 6/10 0/0 0/2 5 30 1 1 1 3 10 -4 32
L. Ball 7 7 4 3/9 1/2 0/0 3 17 2 0 2 3 4 +7 22
Bench
E. Moore
K. Williams
J. Hayes
J. Hart
N. Melli
F. Jackson
N. Alexander-Walker
D. Miller
J. Gray
J. Okafor
Z. Cheatham
Z. Williamson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
E. Moore 13 3 3 5/10 3/4 0/0 0 24 0 0 0 1 2 -2 22
K. Williams 5 3 0 2/2 1/1 0/0 0 19 0 0 0 2 1 +12 8
J. Hayes 4 4 1 2/4 0/0 0/0 3 17 0 4 2 3 1 +11 12
J. Hart 3 3 1 1/5 1/4 0/0 2 17 0 0 2 0 3 -1 6
N. Melli 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/2 1 6 0 1 0 0 1 -8 4
F. Jackson 0 2 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 5 0 0 1 0 2 -9 1
N. Alexander-Walker 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 -6 0
D. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gray - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Okafor - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Cheatham - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Williamson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 102 55 23 38/93 15/35 11/16 19 235 6 6 12 13 42 +40 203
Trail Blazers
Starters
C. Anthony
C. McCollum
D. Lillard
H. Whiteside
K. Bazemore
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
C. Anthony 23 9 2 9/17 1/4 4/4 4 37 1 0 2 1 8 -2 35
C. McCollum 20 4 3 9/22 2/10 0/0 2 38 1 0 0 0 4 -6 31
D. Lillard 18 3 7 6/21 0/10 6/6 1 36 2 0 3 0 3 -14 34
H. Whiteside 11 16 2 5/10 0/0 1/2 2 32 1 4 3 4 12 -20 33
K. Bazemore 3 1 1 1/3 1/2 0/0 4 31 0 0 2 0 1 -16 4
Bench
S. Labissiere
A. Simons
G. Trent Jr.
N. Little
A. Tolliver
M. Hezonja
R. Hood
J. Nurkic
Z. Collins
M. Brown
J. Hoard
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
S. Labissiere 8 5 1 4/7 0/0 0/0 1 18 0 2 1 2 3 +10 16
A. Simons 8 6 0 2/6 0/1 4/4 2 21 0 0 0 0 6 +3 14
G. Trent Jr. 2 2 1 1/4 0/2 0/0 1 16 1 0 0 0 2 +8 7
N. Little 1 2 0 0/1 0/0 1/2 0 7 0 0 0 1 1 -3 3
A. Tolliver - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Hezonja - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Hood - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Nurkic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Collins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hoard - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 94 48 17 37/91 4/29 16/18 17 236 6 6 11 8 40 -40 177
NBA Scores