No Text
NO
POR
No Text
Key Players
B. Ingram
14 SF
D. Lillard
0 PG
|36.7
|Min. Per Game
|36.7
|26.9
|Pts. Per Game
|26.9
|7.5
|Ast. Per Game
|7.5
|4.2
|Reb. Per Game
|4.2
|48.5
|Field Goal %
|44.2
|49.0
|Three Point %
|44.0
|84.4
|Free Throw %
|89.7
|24-second shot clock violation turnover
|0:00
|Defensive rebound by Josh Hart
|0:23
|Damian Lillard missed reverse layup
|0:25
|+ 1
|JJ Redick made 2nd of 2 free throws
|0:29
|NO team rebound
|0:29
|JJ Redick missed 1st of 2 free throws
|0:29
|Personal foul on Anfernee Simons
|0:29
|Personal foul on Kent Bazemore
|0:31
|NO team rebound
|0:31
|Jrue Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:34
|+ 2
|Damian Lillard made reverse layup
|0:58
|Team Stats
|Points
|102
|94
|Field Goals
|38-93 (40.9%)
|37-91 (40.7%)
|3-Pointers
|15-35 (42.9%)
|4-29 (13.8%)
|Free Throws
|11-16 (68.8%)
|16-18 (88.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|61
|55
|Offensive
|13
|8
|Defensive
|42
|40
|Team
|6
|7
|Assists
|23
|17
|Steals
|6
|6
|Blocks
|6
|6
|Turnovers
|12
|11
|Fouls
|19
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
B. Ingram SF 14
19 PTS, 11 REB, 5 AST
C. Anthony SF 00
23 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST
|Team Stats
|Pelicans 8-23
|111.9 PPG
|45 RPG
|24.7 APG
|Trail Blazers 14-17
|112.8 PPG
|46.7 RPG
|20.0 APG
|Key Players
|
|J. Holiday PG
|19.6 PPG
|5.1 RPG
|6.5 APG
|43.8 FG%
|
|C. Anthony SF
|16.0 PPG
|6.2 RPG
|1.1 APG
|41.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Holiday PG
|21 PTS
|6 REB
|5 AST
|C. Anthony SF
|23 PTS
|9 REB
|2 AST
|
|40.9
|FG%
|40.7
|
|
|42.9
|3PT FG%
|13.8
|
|
|68.8
|FT%
|88.9
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|J. Holiday
|21
|6
|5
|7/21
|4/11
|3/3
|1
|37
|1
|0
|2
|1
|5
|+15
|36
|B. Ingram
|19
|11
|5
|6/18
|2/5
|5/5
|2
|37
|2
|0
|2
|0
|11
|+13
|40
|J. Redick
|16
|2
|1
|5/10
|3/6
|3/4
|1
|24
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|+12
|20
|D. Favors
|12
|13
|3
|6/10
|0/0
|0/2
|5
|30
|1
|1
|1
|3
|10
|-4
|32
|L. Ball
|7
|7
|4
|3/9
|1/2
|0/0
|3
|17
|2
|0
|2
|3
|4
|+7
|22
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|E. Moore
|13
|3
|3
|5/10
|3/4
|0/0
|0
|24
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|-2
|22
|K. Williams
|5
|3
|0
|2/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|19
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|+12
|8
|J. Hayes
|4
|4
|1
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|17
|0
|4
|2
|3
|1
|+11
|12
|J. Hart
|3
|3
|1
|1/5
|1/4
|0/0
|2
|17
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|-1
|6
|N. Melli
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/2
|1
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-8
|4
|F. Jackson
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-9
|1
|N. Alexander-Walker
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-6
|0
|D. Miller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Gray
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Okafor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Cheatham
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Williamson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|102
|55
|23
|38/93
|15/35
|11/16
|19
|235
|6
|6
|12
|13
|42
|+40
|203
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|C. Anthony
|23
|9
|2
|9/17
|1/4
|4/4
|4
|37
|1
|0
|2
|1
|8
|-2
|35
|C. McCollum
|20
|4
|3
|9/22
|2/10
|0/0
|2
|38
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|-6
|31
|D. Lillard
|18
|3
|7
|6/21
|0/10
|6/6
|1
|36
|2
|0
|3
|0
|3
|-14
|34
|H. Whiteside
|11
|16
|2
|5/10
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|32
|1
|4
|3
|4
|12
|-20
|33
|K. Bazemore
|3
|1
|1
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|4
|31
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|-16
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|S. Labissiere
|8
|5
|1
|4/7
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|18
|0
|2
|1
|2
|3
|+10
|16
|A. Simons
|8
|6
|0
|2/6
|0/1
|4/4
|2
|21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|+3
|14
|G. Trent Jr.
|2
|2
|1
|1/4
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|16
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|+8
|7
|N. Little
|1
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|-3
|3
|A. Tolliver
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Hezonja
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Hood
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Nurkic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Collins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hoard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|94
|48
|17
|37/91
|4/29
|16/18
|17
|236
|6
|6
|11
|8
|40
|-40
|177