MIA
IND

Heat, Pacers bring power back to rivalry

  • FLM
  • Jan 07, 2020

The Miami Heat and the Indiana Pacers -- who had a lot of playoff history against each other from 2004 to 2014 -- will meet in Indianapolis on Wednesday night.

Miami has usually been the alpha dog in this relationship, winning three of the four playoff series between the teams. All four of those series went at least six games, and -- in 2013 and '14 -- the Pacers were Miami's last stop before advancing to the NBA Finals.

Those Heat teams featured superstar LeBron James, whose departure as a free agent in the summer of 2014 signaled the end of a Miami era that included four straight Eastern Conference championships and two NBA titles.

This season, the Heat -- who are 26-10 overall and have the NBA's best home record at 17-1 -- appear to have their best team since at least 2015-16, when they made it to the second round of the playoffs.

The Pacers are also off to a good start -- 23-14 overall and 15-4 at home -- and the connective tissue that bonds Indiana's team with its counterpart from Miami is unselfish play.

Both teams rank among the NBA's top 10 teams in assists -- Indiana is tied for seventh place (25.8) and Miami is ninth (25.1).

The Pacers upped the ante with 31 assists in Monday's 115-104 win over the Charlotte Hornets.

"When you move the ball like that, you make the defense (work)," Pacers coach Nate McMillan said. "You're not just jacking up shots."

The Pacers, who were without point guard Malcolm Brogdon (back), were led on Monday by 6-foot-5 wing T.J. Warren, who scored 30 of his season-high 36 points in the second half.

Meanwhile, the Heat have been idle since beating the Portland Trail Blazers 122-111 on Sunday night.

Due to back pain, the Heat played that Blazers game without 6-7 shooting guard Jimmy Butler, who leads Miami in scoring (20.4), assists (6.6) and steals (2.0).

Even without Butler, however, the Heat shot 52.2 percent, including 18 of 44 on 3-pointers (40.9 percent). In addition, the Heat were plus-7 on rebounds and got 29 points and a game-high 13 assists from backup point guard Goran Dragic.

"It doesn't matter to us who's playing or not," Dragic said. "We don't make excuses."

Indeed, the Heat have played the past 15 games without point forward Justise Winslow, who has a back injury. Winslow is averaging 12.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.3 rebounds.

It's possible both Butler and Winslow will return to the lineup on Wednesday. But if both are again absent, Miami would likely start rookie guard Kendrick Nunn, center Bam Adebayo and forwards Duncan Robinson, Meyers Leonard and Derrick Jones.

Leading Miami's bench is rookie shooting guard Tyler Herro along with Dragic, an 11th-year veteran who made the 2018 NBA All-Star Game.

In their most recent game, Monday against the Hornets, the Pacers started point guard Aaron Holiday, wings Jeremy Lamb and Warren, power forward Domantas Sabonis and center Myles Turner. Indiana's top reserves include 6-8 forward Doug McDermott, 6-6 wing Justin Holiday and 6-2 point guard T.J. McConnell.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
J. Butler
22 SF
T. Warren
1 SF
32.6 Min. Per Game 32.6
18.3 Pts. Per Game 18.3
1.4 Ast. Per Game 1.4
3.8 Reb. Per Game 3.8
43.6 Field Goal % 50.4
42.9 Three Point % 50.6
82.3 Free Throw % 83.3
  Shooting foul on Jeremy Lamb 3:50
+ 2 Bam Adebayo made jump shot, assist by Jimmy Butler 3:50
  Offensive rebound by Jimmy Butler 3:52
  Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot 3:54
  Defensive rebound by Goran Dragic 4:08
  Jeremy Lamb missed jump shot 4:12
+ 1 Derrick Jones Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 4:19
+ 1 Derrick Jones Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 4:19
  Personal foul on JaKarr Sampson 4:19
  Defensive rebound by Derrick Jones Jr. 4:19
  Justin Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot 4:21
Team Stats
Points 87 62
Field Goals 31-53 (58.5%) 23-54 (42.6%)
3-Pointers 11-25 (44.0%) 6-19 (31.6%)
Free Throws 14-17 (82.4%) 10-12 (83.3%)
Total Rebounds 35 23
Offensive 2 3
Defensive 30 17
Team 3 3
Assists 20 16
Steals 4 3
Blocks 2 2
Turnovers 7 7
Fouls 11 15
Technicals 1 2
away team logo
J. Butler SF 22
14 PTS, 5 REB, 7 AST
home team logo
D. Sabonis PF 11
15 PTS, 9 REB, 5 AST
1234T
away team logo Heat 26-10 313125-87
home team logo Pacers 23-14 232613-62
Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN
Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN
Team Stats
away team logo Heat 26-10 111.1 PPG 45.8 RPG 25.1 APG
home team logo Pacers 23-14 109.5 PPG 43.5 RPG 25.8 APG
Key Players
B. Adebayo C 15.6 PPG 10.6 RPG 4.5 APG 58.0 FG%
D. Sabonis PF 17.8 PPG 13.0 RPG 4.2 APG 52.2 FG%
Top Scorers
B. Adebayo C 17 PTS 9 REB 3 AST
D. Sabonis PF 15 PTS 9 REB 5 AST
58.5 FG% 42.6
44.0 3PT FG% 31.6
82.4 FT% 83.3
Heat
Starters
B. Adebayo
D. Robinson
J. Butler
D. Jones Jr.
G. Dragic
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Adebayo 17 9 3 8/11 0/0 1/2 1 27 0 1 0 0 9 +29 33
D. Robinson 15 1 3 5/11 4/10 1/1 2 21 1 0 1 0 1 +23 22
J. Butler 14 5 7 5/5 0/0 4/4 2 25 2 0 2 1 4 +26 33
D. Jones Jr. 10 4 0 2/3 1/1 5/5 1 14 0 1 0 1 3 +5 15
G. Dragic 6 1 2 2/4 1/3 1/2 0 13 0 0 2 0 1 +6 9
On Court
B. Adebayo
D. Robinson
J. Butler
D. Jones Jr.
G. Dragic
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Adebayo 17 9 3 8/11 0/0 1/2 1 27 0 1 0 0 9 +29 33
D. Robinson 15 1 3 5/11 4/10 1/1 2 21 1 0 1 0 1 +23 22
J. Butler 14 5 7 5/5 0/0 4/4 2 25 2 0 2 1 4 +26 33
D. Jones Jr. 10 4 0 2/3 1/1 5/5 1 14 0 1 0 1 3 +5 15
G. Dragic 6 1 2 2/4 1/3 1/2 0 13 0 0 2 0 1 +6 9
On Bench
T. Herro
J. Winslow
J. Johnson
K. Olynyk
D. Macon
K. Okpala
C. Silva
U. Haslem
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Herro 9 3 1 3/8 3/5 0/0 1 12 0 0 1 0 3 +8 13
J. Winslow 0 2 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 2 +1 2
J. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Olynyk - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Macon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Okpala - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Silva - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
U. Haslem - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 87 32 20 31/53 11/25 14/17 11 119 4 2 7 2 30 +98 127
Pacers
Starters
J. Lamb
M. Turner
J. Holiday
T. McConnell
J. Sampson
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Lamb 11 2 0 4/7 3/5 0/0 2 22 1 0 1 0 2 -22 13
M. Turner 7 3 2 2/7 1/3 2/2 2 23 1 1 0 0 3 -22 16
J. Holiday 5 1 0 2/4 1/3 0/1 1 15 1 0 0 1 0 -10 7
T. McConnell 4 1 3 2/3 0/0 0/0 1 12 0 0 1 0 1 -9 10
J. Sampson 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 -4 0
On Court
J. Lamb
M. Turner
J. Holiday
T. McConnell
J. Sampson
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Lamb 11 2 0 4/7 3/5 0/0 2 22 1 0 1 0 2 -22 13
M. Turner 7 3 2 2/7 1/3 2/2 2 23 1 1 0 0 3 -22 16
J. Holiday 5 1 0 2/4 1/3 0/1 1 15 1 0 0 1 0 -10 7
T. McConnell 4 1 3 2/3 0/0 0/0 1 12 0 0 1 0 1 -9 10
J. Sampson 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 -4 0
On Bench
E. Sumner
D. McDermott
M. Brogdon
N. Mitrou-Long
V. Oladipo
A. Johnson
T. Leaf
G. Bitadze
B. Bowen
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
E. Sumner 6 0 0 2/4 0/0 2/2 2 9 0 0 1 0 0 -3 5
D. McDermott 0 0 1 0/3 0/2 0/0 1 8 0 0 0 0 0 +1 2
M. Brogdon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Mitrou-Long - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Oladipo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Leaf - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Bitadze - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Bowen - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 62 20 16 23/54 6/19 10/12 15 90 3 2 7 3 17 -69 53
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores