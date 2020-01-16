UTA
NO

Pelicans try to slow streaking Jazz with Zion close to return

  • Jan 16, 2020

Zion Williamson is on his way back. But he won't make his NBA debut in time to help the New Orleans Pelicans when they host the red-shot Utah Jazz on Thursday night.

The Pelicans announced Wednesday that the No. 1 overall draft pick is scheduled to play for the first time Jan. 22 at home against San Antonio. In the meantime New Orleans is hosting a Jazz team that has won 10 games in a row.

Utah has won 15 of its past 16 games after a 118-107 victory at Brooklyn on Tuesday night. The Jazz are 2-0 against New Orleans, the latest victory coming during the recent hot streak.

"We're in a groove," said guard Donovan Mitchell, who returned from a one-game absence due to illness to score 25 points against the Nets. "I think a lot of the offense comes instinctively. Defensively, I think it's the same.

"A lot of times in the beginning of the year, we had to communicate a lot. Now it's just like if we make a mistake, we have each other's back. We're just flowing. A lot of it's not called. A lot of it's just natural instinct taking over."

The Jazz beat the Pelicans 128-120 at home on Nov. 23 and held on for a 128-126 win in New Orleans on Jan. 6. Bojan Bogdanovic scored 35 points in the most recent meeting.

"Offensively, we're moving the ball," guard Jordan Clarkson said. "Everybody's making plays for each other. We're just playing hard and competing, so we want to keep this streak going and continue to win games."

The Pelicans have won three of the four games they have played since the latest loss to the Jazz. They have won nine of 13 and just concluded a 2-1 road trip with a 117-110 overtime win at Detroit on Monday.

In addition to Williamson, who had arthroscopic knee surgery on the eve of the season opener in October, the Pelicans were absent four of their top players against the Pistons -- Brandon Ingram (knee), Jrue Holiday (elbow), JJ Redick (hamstring) and Derrick Favors (hamstring), all of whom are day to day.

Center Jahlil Okafor filled in for Favors and led the way with 25 points and 14 rebounds.

"I think it's a huge win," Okafor said. "Everybody contributed."

All 10 Pelicans who dressed scored, and six scored in double figures. Point guard Lonzo Ball nearly had a triple-double, finishing with 17 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists. Rookie forward Nicolo Melli made his first NBA start and had a season-best 20 points.

"We have a deep bench that has stepped up," coach Alvin Gentry said. "(Before the game against Detroit), we said that over the course of an NBA season, you're going to get an opportunity at some stage. The big question is, will you take advantage of that opportunity when it's there? I thought everybody we put in the game (contributed)."

Gentry finally is going to have a chance to put Williamson in a game next week. But first the Pelicans face the Jazz, then host the Clippers on Saturday and visit the Grizzlies on Monday.

"It'll be great when he walks on the court and plays," Gentry said of Williamson. "That'll be the end of that and we'll go from there. Just to have a target date is a good thing."

--Field Level Media

3rd Quarter
UTA Jazz 14
NO Pelicans 11

Time Team Play Score
7:39   NO team rebound  
7:42   Bojan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:54 +1 Brandon Ingram made free throw 63-67
7:54   Shooting foul on Rudy Gobert  
7:54 +2 Brandon Ingram made finger-roll layup, assist by Lonzo Ball 63-66
8:07 +2 Royce O'Neale made driving dunk, assist by Joe Ingles 63-64
8:19 +2 Brandon Ingram made driving dunk, assist by Derrick Favors 61-64
8:28   Personal foul on Joe Ingles  
8:29   Personal foul on Royce O'Neale  
8:37 +1 Bojan Bogdanovic made free throw 61-62
8:37   Shooting foul on Lonzo Ball  
8:37 +2 Bojan Bogdanovic made floating jump shot 60-62
8:44   Personal foul on Josh Hart  
8:57 +2 Brandon Ingram made driving layup, assist by Lonzo Ball 58-62
9:01   Defensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
9:03   Donovan Mitchell missed driving layup  
9:16 +2 Derrick Favors made reverse layup, assist by Lonzo Ball 58-60
9:25   Out of bounds turnover on Joe Ingles  
9:31   Defensive rebound by Joe Ingles  
9:34   Brandon Ingram missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:50 +3 Bojan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rudy Gobert 58-58
9:52   Offensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
9:55   Donovan Mitchell missed driving layup, blocked by Derrick Favors  
10:00   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
10:05   Josh Hart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:14 +1 Royce O'Neale made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-58
10:14 +1 Royce O'Neale made 1st of 2 free throws 54-58
10:14   Shooting foul on Josh Hart  
10:16   Lost ball turnover on Brandon Ingram, stolen by Joe Ingles  
10:27   NO team rebound  
10:28   Donovan Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:39 +2 Derrick Favors made layup, assist by Brandon Ingram 53-58
10:56 +1 Donovan Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-56
10:56 +1 Donovan Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws 52-56
10:56   Shooting foul on Derrick Favors  
10:59   Defensive rebound by Donovan Mitchell  
11:02   Brandon Ingram missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:12 +2 Bojan Bogdanovic made driving layup 51-56
11:29   Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
11:31   Derrick Favors missed floating jump shot  
11:45   Defensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
11:49   Bojan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  

2nd Quarter
UTA Jazz 21
NO Pelicans 31

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00 +2 Donovan Mitchell made floating jump shot, assist by Joe Ingles 49-56
0:03 +2 Brandon Ingram made finger-roll layup 47-56
0:18   Defensive rebound by Frank Jackson  
0:22   Rudy Gobert missed layup, blocked by Derrick Favors  
0:22   Offensive rebound by Bojan Bogdanovic  
0:25   Bojan Bogdanovic missed driving layup, blocked by Lonzo Ball  
0:37 +1 Brandon Ingram made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-54
0:37 +1 Brandon Ingram made 1st of 2 free throws 47-53
0:37   Shooting foul on Rudy Gobert  
0:44   Traveling violation turnover on Donovan Mitchell  
0:49 +2 Derrick Favors made dunk 47-52
0:49   Offensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
0:56   Josh Hart missed driving layup  
0:58   Offensive goaltending turnover on Rudy Gobert  
1:15 +1 Brandon Ingram made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-50
1:15 +1 Brandon Ingram made 1st of 2 free throws 47-49
1:15   Shooting foul on Royce O'Neale  
1:18   Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball  
1:21   Joe Ingles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:36 +2 Brandon Ingram made jump shot 47-48
1:48 +2 Donovan Mitchell made driving layup 47-46
1:59   Defensive rebound by Bojan Bogdanovic  
2:02   Frank Jackson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:02 +1 Frank Jackson made 1st of 2 free throws 45-46
2:02   Personal foul on Royce O'Neale  
2:24 +2 Rudy Gobert made dunk, assist by Joe Ingles 45-45
2:33   Offensive rebound by Joe Ingles  
2:34   Joe Ingles missed finger-roll layup  
2:42   Defensive rebound by Joe Ingles  
2:45   Brandon Ingram missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:45   Brandon Ingram missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:55   Defensive rebound by Brandon Ingram  
2:57   Joe Ingles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:21 +2 Josh Hart made driving layup 43-45
3:27   Lost ball turnover on Donovan Mitchell, stolen by Josh Hart  
3:43 +2 Brandon Ingram made fade-away jump shot 43-43
3:58 +2 Rudy Gobert made dunk, assist by Joe Ingles 43-41
4:12 +1 Frank Jackson made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-41
4:12   NO team rebound  
4:12   Frank Jackson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:12   Shooting foul on Joe Ingles  
4:25   Defensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
4:28   Rudy Gobert missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:28 +1 Rudy Gobert made 1st of 2 free throws 41-40
4:28   Shooting foul on Derrick Favors  
4:35   Jumpball  
4:35   UTA team rebound  
4:38   Derrick Favors missed dunk, blocked by Royce O'Neale  
4:38   Offensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
4:39   Frank Jackson missed driving layup, blocked by Rudy Gobert  
4:48   Defensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
4:50   Bojan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:03 +2 Frank Jackson made driving layup 40-40
5:07   Lost ball turnover on Joe Ingles, stolen by Frank Jackson  
5:07   Lost ball turnover on Joe Ingles, stolen by Frank Jackson  
5:26   Defensive rebound by Bojan Bogdanovic  
5:29   Nicolo Melli missed driving layup, blocked by Rudy Gobert  
5:42 +3 Royce O'Neale made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bojan Bogdanovic 40-38
5:42 +3 Royce O'Neale made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bojan Bogdanovic 40-38
6:07   UTA team rebound  
6:07   Lonzo Ball missed driving layup  
6:28   Personal foul on Rudy Gobert  
6:28   NO team rebound  
6:28   Emmanuel Mudiay missed layup  
6:32   Lost ball turnover on E'Twaun Moore, stolen by Emmanuel Mudiay  
6:49 +2 Bojan Bogdanovic made floating jump shot, assist by Joe Ingles 37-38
7:04 +3 E'Twaun Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lonzo Ball 35-38
7:24   Bad pass turnover on Bojan Bogdanovic, stolen by Josh Hart  
7:47   Traveling violation turnover on Frank Jackson  
7:50   Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball  
7:52   Emmanuel Mudiay missed driving layup  
8:12 +2 Frank Jackson made driving dunk 35-35
8:18 +3 Jordan Clarkson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Emmanuel Mudiay 35-33
8:27   Defensive rebound by Georges Niang  
8:31   Lonzo Ball missed driving layup  
8:39   Defensive rebound by Nicolo Melli  
8:41   Georges Niang missed floating jump shot  
8:58   Personal foul on Nicolo Melli  
8:59   Personal foul on Jaxson Hayes  
9:13 +2 Jaxson Hayes made alley-oop shot, assist by Lonzo Ball 32-33
9:21   Defensive rebound by Jaxson Hayes  
9:24   Rayjon Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:30   Defensive rebound by Tony Bradley  
9:33   E'Twaun Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:41 +1 Rayjon Tucker made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-31
9:41 +1 Rayjon Tucker made 1st of 2 free throws 31-31
9:41   Shooting foul on Jaxson Hayes  
9:42   Offensive rebound by Donovan Mitchell  
9:45   Donovan Mitchell missed jump shot, blocked by Lonzo Ball  
10:06 +2 E'Twaun Moore made jump shot 30-31
10:20   Defensive rebound by Jaxson Hayes  
10:21   Georges Niang missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:22   Offensive rebound by Tony Bradley  
10:25   Donovan Mitchell missed jump shot  
10:41 +3 E'Twaun Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lonzo Ball 30-29
10:46 +2 Donovan Mitchell made driving layup 30-26
11:01   UTA team rebound  
11:02   Lonzo Ball missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:11   Personal foul on Georges Niang  
11:15   Defensive rebound by E'Twaun Moore  
11:17   Jordan Clarkson missed jump shot  
11:32   Defensive rebound by Tony Bradley  
11:34   Josh Hart missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:34 +1 Josh Hart made 1st of 2 free throws 28-26
11:34   Shooting foul on Georges Niang  
11:36   Defensive rebound by Josh Hart  
11:39   Jordan Clarkson missed 3-pt. jump shot  

1st Quarter
UTA Jazz 28
NO Pelicans 25

Time Team Play Score
0:00   NO team rebound  
0:00   Nickeil Alexander-Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:03 +2 Donovan Mitchell made jump shot 28-25
0:07   Personal foul on E'Twaun Moore  
0:21 +1 Jaxson Hayes made free throw 26-25
0:21   Shooting foul on Emmanuel Mudiay  
0:21 +2 Jaxson Hayes made layup, assist by Nickeil Alexander-Walker 26-24
0:28   Personal foul on Jordan Clarkson  
0:32   Defensive rebound by Brandon Ingram  
0:35   Georges Niang missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:48   Turnover on Jaxson Hayes  
0:48   Offensive foul on Jaxson Hayes  
0:58 +2 Emmanuel Mudiay made fade-away jump shot 26-22
1:20 +2 E'Twaun Moore made jump shot 24-22
1:31 +2 Donovan Mitchell made driving layup 24-20
1:49   Defensive rebound by Emmanuel Mudiay  
1:55   Brandon Ingram missed jump shot  
2:00   Nickeil Alexander-Walker missed driving layup, blocked by Tony Bradley  
2:16   Traveling violation turnover on Tony Bradley  
2:25   Defensive rebound by Tony Bradley  
2:29   Nickeil Alexander-Walker missed dunk  
2:31   Offensive rebound by Nickeil Alexander-Walker  
2:33   Nickeil Alexander-Walker missed driving layup, blocked by Tony Bradley  
2:48 +2 Tony Bradley made dunk 22-20
2:48   Offensive rebound by Tony Bradley  
2:53   Jordan Clarkson missed floating jump shot  
3:04 +2 Nicolo Melli made layup, assist by Derrick Favors 20-20
3:14   Defensive rebound by Josh Hart  
3:16   Emmanuel Mudiay missed fade-away jump shot  
3:48 +2 Brandon Ingram made alley-oop shot, assist by Lonzo Ball 20-18
3:51   Bad pass turnover on Emmanuel Mudiay, stolen by Josh Hart  
3:57   Lost ball turnover on Brandon Ingram, stolen by Emmanuel Mudiay  
4:03   Bad pass turnover on Emmanuel Mudiay, stolen by Derrick Favors  
4:09   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
4:12   Brandon Ingram missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:27   Out of bounds turnover on Jordan Clarkson  
4:39   Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
4:41   Lonzo Ball missed jump shot  
4:53 +2 Jordan Clarkson made jump shot 20-16
5:16   Out of bounds turnover on Josh Hart  
5:18   Offensive rebound by Brandon Ingram  
5:20   Brandon Ingram missed jump shot  
5:29   Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball  
5:33   Full timeout called  
5:33   Shooting foul on Lonzo Ball  
5:33 +2 Joe Ingles made driving layup, assist by Rudy Gobert 18-16
5:50 +3 Josh Hart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick Favors 16-16
6:02 +2 Bojan Bogdanovic made dunk, assist by Royce O'Neale 16-13
6:05   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
6:08   Lonzo Ball missed jump shot  
6:26 +2 Rudy Gobert made dunk, assist by Bojan Bogdanovic 14-13
6:37   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
6:39   Josh Hart missed floating jump shot  
7:01 +2 Joe Ingles made floating jump shot, assist by Rudy Gobert 12-13
7:20 +3 Josh Hart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lonzo Ball 10-13
7:22   Defensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
7:27   Bojan Bogdanovic missed driving layup, blocked by Josh Hart  
7:45 +3 Brandon Ingram made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lonzo Ball 10-10
7:59   Defensive rebound by Josh Hart  
8:02   Joe Ingles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:14 +1 Brandon Ingram made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-7
8:14 +1 Brandon Ingram made 1st of 2 free throws 10-6
8:14   Shooting foul on Bojan Bogdanovic  
8:18   Defensive rebound by Brandon Ingram  
8:21   Joe Ingles missed jump shot  
8:29   Defensive rebound by Joe Ingles  
8:32   Nicolo Melli missed turnaround jump shot  
8:53 +2 Bojan Bogdanovic made fade-away jump shot 10-5
9:02   Personal foul on Josh Hart  
9:04   UTA team rebound  
9:04   Rudy Gobert missed layup, blocked by Brandon Ingram  
9:12   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
9:14   Lonzo Ball missed floating jump shot  
9:30 +3 Joe Ingles made 3-pt. jump shot 8-5
9:45 +2 Lonzo Ball made floating jump shot 5-5
10:01 +3 Bojan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Royce O'Neale 5-3
10:18 +3 Nicolo Melli made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lonzo Ball 2-3
10:25   Personal foul on Joe Ingles  
10:35