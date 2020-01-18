MIA
Heat eye season sweep in visit to San Antonio

  • Jan 18, 2020

The Miami Heat, winners in their past two outings and one of the league's most surprising teams, will go for the season sweep of the San Antonio Spurs when the two teams square off on Sunday afternoon in the Alamo City.

The two teams played Wednesday in Miami, with the Heat producing a 106-100 victory.

They followed up that win with an impressive 115-108 victory over the Thunder in Oklahoma City on Friday that came after Miami had dropped four of its previous five games away from home.

Seven Heat players finished with double-digit scoring on Friday, led by rookie guard Kendrick Nunn's 22 points. Bam Adebayo (21 points), Jimmy Butler (14), Duncan Robinson (14), Derrick Jones Jr. (13), Kelly Olynyk (12) and Goran Dragic (10) helped the cause as well.

The Heat hit the midway point of the season with a 29-12 record, putting them at a pace for 58 regular-season wins. Seven players are averaging double-digit points for Miami after 41 games.

"Everybody knows that we're for real on the offensive end," Butler said. "Everybody in this locker room, everybody outside the locker room. Everybody is whipping the ball around. We're sharing the basketball. It's so fun to play like that."

The real improvement in the Heat this year is on the defensive end, especially around the rim. Miami limited the Thunder to 34 points in the paint and 13-of-22 shooting inside the restricted area.

"It's the efforts," Miami coach Erik Spoelstra told the Miami Herald. "You have to burn some calories and make some things happen. If you want to win in a tough place, you're going to have to make tough plays, you're going to have to get stops."

Getting some stops, especially in the end game, was something the Spurs (17-23) badly needed on Friday. That's when Atlanta used a 14-point fourth-quarter rally and a game-deciding 3-pointer from Kevin Huerter with 6.3 seconds left to give the Hawks a stunning 121-120 win in the Alamo City.

"We were not solid down the stretch, and it's what has bitten us in the ass the whole year," San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich said after the loss. "Too many mistakes down the stretch and that's what always seems to happen when we lose a basketball game."

The victory snapped a 21-game losing streak in San Antonio for Atlanta, which hadn't won in the Alamo City since Feb. 15, 1997. The Hawks (10-32) completed a sweep of their season series against the Spurs, who fell 108-100 in Atlanta on Nov. 5. Only Golden State (9-34) has a worse record than Atlanta.

"Playing the game when we have the lead, we have to understand that we have to be poised, disciplined, don't feel rushed on offense and understand how to be solid defensively," said San Antonio guard DeMar DeRozan, who missed a running fadeaway at the buzzer. "We had a couple of lapses on both ends that definitely cost us."

LaMarcus Aldridge and DeRozan led the Spurs with 30 and 25 points, respectively. Patty Mills (15) and Dejounte Murray (13) completed the double-digit scoring for San Antonio.

DeRozan, who hit 9 of 18 shots, moved to No. 2 for the longest streaks in NBA history with 20-plus points and three-plus assists. DeRozan, whose streak stands at 13 games, trails only Wilt Chamberlain (19).

3rd Quarter
MIA Heat 0
SA Spurs 0

Time Team Play Score
11:19   MIA team rebound  
11:19   Kendrick Nunn missed layup, blocked by LaMarcus Aldridge  
11:20   Offensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
11:24   Kendrick Nunn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:35   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler  
11:40   LaMarcus Aldridge missed 3-pt. jump shot  

2nd Quarter
MIA Heat 23
SA Spurs 32

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   MIA team rebound  
0:00   Jimmy Butler missed fade-away jump shot  
0:10 +1 DeMar DeRozan made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-60
0:10 +1 DeMar DeRozan made 1st of 2 free throws 54-59
0:10   Shooting foul on Derrick Jones Jr.  
0:26   Personal foul on Jimmy Butler  
0:31   Defensive rebound by Lonnie Walker IV  
0:34   Kendrick Nunn missed layup  
0:37   Lost ball turnover on DeMar DeRozan, stolen by Kendrick Nunn  
0:55 +2 Jimmy Butler made layup, assist by Kendrick Nunn 54-58
0:58   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
1:01   Dejounte Murray missed finger-roll layup  
1:26 +2 Jimmy Butler made finger-roll layup, assist by Bam Adebayo 52-58
1:36   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler  
1:40   Lonnie Walker IV missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:58 +2 Bam Adebayo made dunk, assist by Jimmy Butler 50-58
2:10   Defensive rebound by Kendrick Nunn  
2:12   DeMar DeRozan missed floating jump shot  
2:31   Defensive rebound by Dejounte Murray  
2:33   Meyers Leonard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:40   Defensive rebound by Kendrick Nunn  
2:43   Lonnie Walker IV missed floating jump shot  
2:55 +2 Bam Adebayo made dunk, assist by Jimmy Butler 48-58
3:08   Jumpball  
3:22 +3 Dejounte Murray made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan 46-58
3:33   Defensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan  
3:36   Meyers Leonard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:47   Personal foul on Bryn Forbes  
4:05 +3 LaMarcus Aldridge made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan 46-55
4:12   Defensive rebound by Lonnie Walker IV  
4:15   Jimmy Butler missed floating jump shot  
4:22   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
4:27   Bryn Forbes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:41 +1 Jimmy Butler made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-52
4:41 +1 Jimmy Butler made 1st of 2 free throws 45-52
4:41   Shooting foul on Lonnie Walker IV  
4:54 +2 DeMar DeRozan made jump shot, assist by Lonnie Walker IV 44-52
5:05   Violation  
5:06 +3 Kendrick Nunn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimmy Butler 44-50
5:16   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
5:19   DeMar DeRozan missed driving layup  
5:25   Defensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan  
5:28   Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:40 +3 LaMarcus Aldridge made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan 41-50
5:57   Defensive rebound by Dejounte Murray  
6:02   Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:06   Defensive rebound by Meyers Leonard  
6:09   DeMar DeRozan missed jump shot  
6:18 +1 Jimmy Butler made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-47
6:18 +1 Jimmy Butler made 1st of 2 free throws 40-47
6:18   Shooting foul on Bryn Forbes  
6:22   Defensive rebound by Duncan Robinson  
6:24   Trey Lyles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:40   Out of bounds turnover on Goran Dragic  
6:53 +2 Dejounte Murray made jump shot 39-47
7:04   SA team rebound  
7:07   Goran Dragic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:23   Offensive rebound by Goran Dragic  
7:23   Goran Dragic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:32 +2 Trey Lyles made driving dunk, assist by Dejounte Murray 39-45
7:45   Defensive rebound by Marco Belinelli  
7:48   James Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:56   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
7:59   Trey Lyles missed driving layup  
8:12   Out of bounds turnover on Goran Dragic  
8:18   Defensive rebound by Goran Dragic  
8:21   Patty Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:27   Defensive rebound by Marco Belinelli  
8:27   Bam Adebayo missed layup, blocked by LaMarcus Aldridge  
8:41 +1 Marco Belinelli made free throw 39-43
8:41   Shooting foul on Tyler Herro  
8:40 +3 Marco Belinelli made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by LaMarcus Aldridge 39-42
8:56 +2 Goran Dragic made jump shot 39-39
9:22 +2 Patty Mills made jump shot, assist by LaMarcus Aldridge 37-39
9:36 +3 James Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bam Adebayo 37-37
9:53 +3 Lonnie Walker IV made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marco Belinelli 34-37
9:58   Defensive rebound by Patty Mills  
10:01   Tyler Herro missed jump shot  
10:15 +3 Patty Mills made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick White 34-34
10:19   Lost ball turnover on Goran Dragic, stolen by Derrick White  
10:26   Bad pass turnover on Derrick White, stolen by Kelly Olynyk  
10:30   Defensive rebound by Marco Belinelli  
10:35   Kelly Olynyk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:41   Defensive rebound by Derrick Jones Jr.  
10:46   Patty Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:58 +3 Goran Dragic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyler Herro 34-31
11:16   Defensive rebound by Tyler Herro  
11:17   Lonnie Walker IV missed jump shot, blocked by James Johnson  
11:19   Defensive rebound by Derrick White  
11:22   Derrick Jones Jr. missed driving layup, blocked by Jakob Poeltl  
11:46 +3 Patty Mills made 3-pt. jump shot 31-31

1st Quarter
MIA Heat 31
SA Spurs 28

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   MIA team rebound  
0:00   James Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   Defensive rebound by James Johnson  
0:00   Jakob Poeltl missed dunk  
0:00   Offensive rebound by Jakob Poeltl  
0:02   Derrick White missed finger-roll layup  
0:25   Defensive rebound by Lonnie Walker IV  
0:27   Kelly Olynyk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:39 +2 Lonnie Walker IV made finger-roll layup, assist by Marco Belinelli 31-28
0:53 +1 Goran Dragic made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-26
0:53   MIA team rebound  
0:53   Goran Dragic missed 1st of 2 free throws  
0:53   Shooting foul on Jakob Poeltl  
1:05 +1 Patty Mills made 3rd of 3 free throws 30-26
1:05 +1 Patty Mills made 2nd of 3 free throws 30-25
1:05 +1 Patty Mills made 1st of 3 free throws 30-24
1:05   Shooting foul on James Johnson  
1:19   Defensive rebound by Derrick White  
1:21   Goran Dragic missed jump shot  
1:42 +1 Lonnie Walker IV made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-23
1:42 +1 Lonnie Walker IV made 1st of 2 free throws 30-22
1:42   Shooting foul on Derrick Jones Jr.  
2:00 +2 James Johnson made layup, assist by Derrick Jones Jr. 30-21
2:14 +2 DeMar DeRozan made jump shot, assist by Patty Mills 28-21
2:28 +2 Derrick Jones Jr. made driving layup, assist by Goran Dragic 28-19
2:45 +3 Patty Mills made 3-pt. jump shot 26-19
3:08 +3 Kendrick Nunn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bam Adebayo 26-16
3:12   Personal foul on LaMarcus Aldridge  
3:36 +2 Derrick White made jump shot 23-16
3:47   Personal foul on Duncan Robinson  
3:50   Defensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan  
3:52   Kendrick Nunn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:12 +2 Trey Lyles made jump shot, assist by Derrick White 23-14
4:36 +2 Jimmy Butler made driving layup, assist by Bam Adebayo 23-12
4:44   Lost ball turnover on LaMarcus Aldridge, stolen by Bam Adebayo  
5:00 +3 Duncan Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Meyers Leonard 21-12
5:09   Offensive rebound by Meyers Leonard  
5:11   Kendrick Nunn missed finger-roll layup  
5:31   Bad pass turnover on Patty Mills, stolen by Jimmy Butler  
5:50 +3 Duncan Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kendrick Nunn 18-12
6:03   Out of bounds turnover on Trey Lyles  
6:23 +3 Duncan Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bam Adebayo 15-12
6:38 +2 Trey Lyles made finger-roll layup, assist by DeMar DeRozan 12-12
6:59 +2 Bam Adebayo made hook shot, assist by Meyers Leonard 12-10
7:12   Offensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
7:15   Bam Adebayo missed jump shot  
7:24   Personal foul on DeMar DeRozan  
7:36 +2 LaMarcus Aldridge made dunk, assist by DeMar DeRozan 10-10
7:44   Defensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
7:44   Bam Adebayo missed jump shot  
7:53   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler  
7:56   DeMar DeRozan missed jump shot  
8:08 +1 Bam Adebayo made free throw 10-8
8:08   Shooting foul on Dejounte Murray  
8:08 +2 Bam Adebayo made hook shot, assist by Kendrick Nunn 9-8
8:18   Lost ball turnover on LaMarcus Aldridge, stolen by Bam Adebayo  
8:31   Bad pass turnover on Bam Adebayo, stolen by LaMarcus Aldridge  
8:43   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
8:43   Bryn Forbes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:56 +2 Kendrick Nunn made floating jump shot 7-8
9:02   Defensive rebound by Meyers Leonard  
9:06   DeMar DeRozan missed jump shot  
9:18   Defensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
9:22   Jimmy Butler missed floating jump shot  
9:36 +3 Trey Lyles made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan 5-8
9:43   Defensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
9:46   Meyers Leonard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:55   Personal foul on Bryn Forbes  
10:00   Violation  
10:04   Defensive rebound by Duncan Robinson  
10:07   LaMarcus Aldridge missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:16   Defensive rebound by LaMarcus Aldridge  
10:19   Jimmy Butler missed jump shot  
10:35 +1 DeMar DeRozan made free throw 5-5
10:35   Shooting foul on Jimmy Butler  
10:35 +2 DeMar DeRozan made floating jump shot 5-4
10:43   Defensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan  
10:43   Duncan Robinson missed jump shot  
10:53   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
10:53   Bryn Forbes missed 3rd of 3 free throws  
10:53 +1 Bryn Forbes made 2nd of 3 free throws 5-2
10:53 +1 Bryn Forbes made 1st of 3 free throws 5-1
10:53   Personal foul on Duncan Robinson  
10:53 +3 Duncan Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bam Adebayo 5-0
10:59   Defensive rebound by Duncan Robinson  
11:00   LaMarcus Aldridge missed dunk  
11:05   Offensive rebound by LaMarcus Aldridge  
11:12   Dejounte Murray missed jump shot  
11:36 +2 Kendrick Nunn made floating jump shot 2-0
12:00   Jumpball  
Key Players
J. Butler
22 SF
D. DeRozan
10 SG
34.1 Min. Per Game 34.1
22.7 Pts. Per Game 22.7
5.2 Ast. Per Game 5.2
5.4 Reb. Per Game 5.4
44.4 Field Goal % 53.9
44.4 Three Point % 54.1
82.5 Free Throw % 83.5
Team Stats
Points 54 60
Field Goals 20-47 (42.6%) 20-41 (48.8%)
3-Pointers 8-21 (38.1%) 9-17 (52.9%)
Free Throws 6-7 (85.7%) 11-12 (91.7%)
Total Rebounds 28 22
Offensive 4 2
Defensive 20 19
Team 4 1
Assists 17 15
Steals 5 2
Blocks 1 3
Turnovers 4 6
Fouls 8 8
Technicals 0 0
B. Adebayo C 13
9 PTS, 8 REB, 6 AST
D. DeRozan SG 10
9 PTS, 4 REB, 6 AST
1234T
away team logo Heat 29-12 31230-54
home team logo Spurs 17-23 28320-60
AT&T Center San Antonio, TX
Team Stats
away team logo Heat 29-12 111.6 PPG 45.5 RPG 25.2 APG
home team logo Spurs 17-23 113.8 PPG 46.6 RPG 24.8 APG
Key Players
D. Robinson SF 11.8 PPG 3.2 RPG 1.1 APG 46.0 FG%
P. Mills PG 11.8 PPG 1.5 RPG 2.0 APG 44.4 FG%
Top Scorers
D. Robinson SF 12 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
P. Mills PG 14 PTS 1 REB 1 AST
42.6 FG% 48.8
38.1 3PT FG% 52.9
85.7 FT% 91.7
Heat
Starters
D. Robinson
J. Butler
K. Nunn
B. Adebayo
M. Leonard
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Robinson 12 3 0 4/7 4/6 0/0 2 15 0 0 0 0 3 +11 15
J. Butler 10 3 3 3/7 0/0 4/4 2 17 1 0 0 0 3 +7 20
K. Nunn 10 2 3 4/9 2/4 0/0 0 19 1 0 0 0 2 +5 19
B. Adebayo 9 8 6 4/7 0/0 1/1 0 19 2 0 1 2 6 +4 30
M. Leonard 0 3 2 0/3 0/3 0/0 0 15 0 0 0 1 2 +9 7
On Bench
G. Dragic
J. Johnson
D. Jones Jr.
K. Olynyk
T. Herro
J. Winslow
G. Vincent
K. Alexander
K. Okpala
C. Silva
U. Haslem
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
G. Dragic 6 2 1 2/5 1/3 1/2 0 9 0 0 3 1 1 -15 7
J. Johnson 5 1 0 2/4 1/3 0/0 1 7 0 1 0 0 1 -13 7
D. Jones Jr. 2 1 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 6 0 0 0 0 1 -14 5
K. Olynyk 0 0 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 7 1 0 0 0 0 -13 1
T. Herro 0 1 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 5 0 0 0 0 1 -11 3
J. Winslow - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Vincent - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Alexander - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Okpala - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Silva - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
U. Haslem - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 54 24 17 20/47 8/21 6/7 8 119 5 1 4 4 20 -30 114