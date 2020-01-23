HOU
In desperate need of a win, or anything to reverse their recent trend of suboptimal play, the Rockets were in no position to debate the merits of their victory over Denver on Wednesday.

The Nuggets were missing four key rotation players, including a trio of starters, but the Rockets did not apologize following their 121-105 home victory. Houston had dropped four consecutive games and five of six overall, so any step in the right direction was welcome with a warm embrace.

And now, the Rockets will be charged with taking what they mustered at Toyota Center against the Nuggets on the road, starting on Friday at Target Center against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the opener of a four-game road trip that includes stops in Denver, Utah and Portland.

"Obviously, we need to build on (it)," Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni said. "We need to get better. Obviously we're always going to make some mistakes, but at least (we) came out from the opening tip and we came out and fought them. They're undermanned too, so we don't want to sit here and sing our praises. They're hurting a little bit and they have a lot of guys out, but it's a start."

The one constant for the Rockets during their recent slump was the stellar play of guard Russell Westbrook, who posted 28 points, a season-high-tying 16 rebounds, eight assists and four steals against Denver. The Rockets remain dependent upon guard James Harden, named an All-Star Game starter on Thursday, but with Westbrook averaging 30 points, 8.9 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game this month, Houston is developing a secondary option capable of carrying their offense.

"He's so versatile, he gets everybody involved," Harden said of Westbrook. "Once he's attacking the rim and doing what he does, everybody's on alert. Guys get open shots, we saw that from Eric (Gordon), we saw that from P.J (Tucker), we saw that from all the guys that made shots, and even Clint (Capela) -- was able to get some finishes around the rim. It's key to what we do."

The Timberwolves are mired in their second extended slump of the season, dropping their seventh consecutive game at Chicago on Wednesday 117-110 to the Bulls. Minnesota lost 11 consecutive games last month, a skid that included seven games without Karl-Anthony Towns.

But Towns returned on Jan. 17 and the losing has continued unabated, despite Towns averaging 26.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists over the subsequent four games. Ahead of only the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference standings, the Timberwolves have struggled to generate any positive momentum following their surprising 10-8 start to the season.

Their problems are myriad. Unfortunately for the Timberwolves, the solutions are less plentiful.

"It's a number of things," Timberwolves coach Ryan Saunders said. "We've been trying to integrate Karl back into (things). Our package is a little bit different offensively. Also, when you get to this point in the season everywhere you go when you see other teams, everybody says the same thing: 'Hey, these are the dog days of the season.'

"But we're not good enough to have that type of mindset so we've got to make sure that we don't fall into that."

--Field Level Media

2nd Quarter
HOU Rockets 14
MIN Timberwolves 19

Time Team Play Score
4:34   Full timeout called  
4:34   Bad pass turnover on Shabazz Napier  
4:36   Defensive rebound by Shabazz Napier  
4:39   Ben McLemore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:49 +2 Andrew Wiggins made floating jump shot 50-45
5:02 +1 James Harden made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-43
5:02 +1 James Harden made 1st of 2 free throws 49-43
5:02   Shooting foul on Andrew Wiggins  
5:13   Personal foul on Karl-Anthony Towns  
5:13   HOU team rebound  
5:13   Josh Okogie missed floating jump shot  
5:28 +2 P.J. Tucker made reverse layup 48-43
5:33   Defensive rebound by P.J. Tucker  
5:35   Jordan McLaughlin missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:35 +1 Jordan McLaughlin made 1st of 2 free throws 46-43
5:35   Shooting foul on P.J. Tucker  
5:38   Defensive rebound by Jordan McLaughlin  
5:42   P.J. Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:59   Lost ball turnover on Josh Okogie  
6:00   Defensive rebound by Jordan McLaughlin  
6:03   Eric Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Keita Bates-Diop  
6:09   Defensive rebound by Ben McLemore  
6:11   Karl-Anthony Towns missed layup, blocked by Clint Capela  
6:14   Offensive rebound by Karl-Anthony Towns  
6:14   Keita Bates-Diop missed layup  
6:14   Offensive rebound by Keita Bates-Diop  
6:16   Karl-Anthony Towns missed hook shot  
6:34   Defensive rebound by Karl-Anthony Towns  
6:39   Clint Capela missed alley-oop shot  
6:51   Defensive rebound by James Harden  
6:53   Karl-Anthony Towns missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:03   Offensive rebound by Keita Bates-Diop  
7:04   Karl-Anthony Towns missed dunk  
7:04   Offensive rebound by Karl-Anthony Towns  
7:07   Keita Bates-Diop missed layup  
7:12   Bad pass turnover on Clint Capela, stolen by Josh Okogie  
7:15 +2 Karl-Anthony Towns made layup, assist by Keita Bates-Diop 46-42
7:25   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Culver  
7:25   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Keita Bates-Diop  
7:40 +2 Karl-Anthony Towns made dunk, assist by Keita Bates-Diop 46-40
7:41   Defensive rebound by Keita Bates-Diop  
7:44   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:55   Defensive rebound by Austin Rivers  
7:58   Jarrett Culver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:58   Jarrett Culver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:16   Out of bounds turnover on Russell Westbrook  
8:20   HOU team rebound  
8:21   Jarrett Culver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:25   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Culver  
8:27   Russell Westbrook missed jump shot  
8:45 +2 Jordan McLaughlin made driving dunk 46-38
8:56 +1 Eric Gordon made free throw 46-36
8:56   Shooting foul on Jarrett Culver  
8:56 +2 Eric Gordon made driving layup, assist by Russell Westbrook 45-36
9:07 +1 Karl-Anthony Towns made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-36
9:07 +1 Karl-Anthony Towns made 1st of 2 free throws 43-35
9:07   Shooting foul on Eric Gordon  
9:15 +2 Clint Capela made dunk 43-34
9:15   Offensive rebound by Clint Capela  
9:18   Russell Westbrook missed floating jump shot  
9:32 +2 Jarrett Culver made driving layup 41-34
9:49   Defensive rebound by Karl-Anthony Towns  
9:53   Austin Rivers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:00   Defensive rebound by Danuel House Jr.  
10:02   Karl-Anthony Towns missed jump shot  
10:08   Defensive rebound by Keita Bates-Diop  
10:10   Eric Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:21   Offensive rebound by Clint Capela  
10:25   Eric Gordon missed fade-away jump shot  
10:40 +3 Jarrett Culver made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Karl-Anthony Towns 41-32
10:49 +1 Russell Westbrook made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-29
10:49 +1 Russell Westbrook made 1st of 2 free throws 40-29
10:49   Shooting foul on Jarrett Culver  
11:02 +2 Karl-Anthony Towns made jump shot 39-29
11:18   Defensive rebound by Karl-Anthony Towns  
11:21   Russell Westbrook missed jump shot  
11:38 +1 Allen Crabbe made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-27
11:38   MIN team rebound  
11:38   Allen Crabbe missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:38   Shooting foul on Eric Gordon  
11:49 +3 Eric Gordon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by P.J. Tucker 39-26

1st Quarter
HOU Rockets 36
MIN Timberwolves 26

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   HOU team rebound  
0:00   Russell Westbrook missed jump shot  
0:16   Bad pass turnover on Jordan McLaughlin, stolen by Danuel House Jr.  
0:34 +2 Austin Rivers made dunk 36-26
0:37   Lost ball turnover on Jordan McLaughlin, stolen by Austin Rivers  
0:40 +3 Eric Gordon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Russell Westbrook 34-26
0:48 +1 Keita Bates-Diop made free throw 31-26
0:48   Shooting foul on Austin Rivers  
0:48 +2 Keita Bates-Diop made layup, assist by Andrew Wiggins 31-25
0:55 +2 Austin Rivers made driving layup, assist by Russell Westbrook 31-23
1:06 +3 Andrew Wiggins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan McLaughlin 29-23
1:17 +2 Russell Westbrook made jump shot 29-20
1:33   Defensive rebound by Eric Gordon  
1:34   Jarrett Culver missed driving layup  
1:39   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Culver  
1:42   Eric Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:52 +2 Jordan McLaughlin made reverse layup, assist by Keita Bates-Diop 27-20
2:10 +1 Russell Westbrook made free throw 27-18
2:10   Shooting foul on Keita Bates-Diop  
2:10 +2 Russell Westbrook made driving layup 26-18
2:20   Defensive rebound by Danuel House Jr.  
2:22   Andrew Wiggins missed jump shot  
2:37 +2 Russell Westbrook made jump shot 24-18
2:46 +2 Shabazz Napier made driving layup 22-18
2:53   Defensive rebound by Andrew Wiggins  
2:58   Danuel House Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:07   Personal foul on Andrew Wiggins  
3:14 +1 Shabazz Napier made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-16
3:14 +1 Shabazz Napier made 1st of 2 free throws 22-15
3:14   Shooting foul on James Harden  
3:27 +3 Austin Rivers made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Gordon 22-14
3:38 +2 Shabazz Napier made jump shot 19-14
3:54 +2 Austin Rivers made layup, assist by P.J. Tucker 19-12
4:07 +2 Andrew Wiggins made finger-roll layup 17-12
4:15   MIN team rebound  
4:16   Robert Covington missed finger-roll layup  
4:32 +3 Danuel House Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Austin Rivers 17-10
4:39   Lost ball turnover on Shabazz Napier, stolen by P.J. Tucker  
4:51 +3 Austin Rivers made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Harden 14-10
5:07   Defensive rebound by James Harden  
5:10   Jarrett Culver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:17   Personal foul on James Harden  
5:29 +2 Russell Westbrook made finger-roll layup, assist by James Harden 11-10
5:46   Turnover on Gorgui Dieng  
5:46   Offensive foul on Gorgui Dieng  
5:49   Offensive rebound by Josh Okogie  
5:52   Gorgui Dieng missed floating jump shot  
6:00   Defensive rebound by Josh Okogie  
6:06   Russell Westbrook missed jump shot  
6:15   Defensive rebound by James Harden  
6:18   Robert Covington missed alley-oop shot  
6:24   Offensive rebound by Shabazz Napier  
6:24   Robert Covington missed dunk  
6:24   Offensive rebound by Robert Covington  
6:29   Shabazz Napier missed jump shot  
6:45 +2 Clint Capela made alley-oop shot, assist by James Harden 9-10
6:53   Defensive rebound by Danuel House Jr.  
6:56   Robert Covington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:16 +1 Russell Westbrook made free throw 7-10
7:16   Shooting foul on Karl-Anthony Towns  
7:16 +2 Russell Westbrook made driving layup 6-10
7:22 +2 Robert Covington made layup, assist by Shabazz Napier 4-10
7:25   Defensive rebound by Shabazz Napier  
7:28   Russell Westbrook missed driving layup  
7:37 +2 Josh Okogie made dunk, assist by Shabazz Napier 4-8
7:41   Bad pass turnover on Ben McLemore, stolen by Shabazz Napier  
7:44   Bad pass turnover on Karl-Anthony Towns, stolen by Ben McLemore  
7:46   Defensive rebound by Karl-Anthony Towns  
7:48   James Harden missed driving layup, blocked by Karl-Anthony Towns  
8:04   Defensive rebound by Clint Capela  
8:05   Karl-Anthony Towns missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:20 +2 James Harden made driving layup 4-6
8:30   Offensive rebound by Clint Capela  
8:33   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:38   Defensive rebound by Clint Capela  
8:41   Andrew Wiggins missed floating jump shot, blocked by Clint Capela  
8:50   Personal foul on P.J. Tucker  
9:09   Defensive rebound by Karl-Anthony Towns  
9:11   Clint Capela missed free throw  
9:11   Shooting foul on Karl-Anthony Towns  
9:11 +2 Clint Capela made dunk, assist by James Harden 2-6
9:11 +2 Clint Capela made dunk, assist by James Harden 2-6
9:16   Karl-Anthony Towns missed jump shot, blocked by James Harden  
9:34   Defensive rebound by Robert Covington  
9:36   Russell Westbrook missed driving layup  
9:48   Out of bounds turnover on Shabazz Napier  
9:49   Defensive rebound by Robert Covington  
9:52   Ben McLemore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:52   Ben McLemore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:10   Robert Covington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:15   Defensive rebound by Andrew Wiggins  
10:17   James Harden missed jump shot  
10:34   Lost ball turnover on Andrew Wiggins, stolen by P.J. Tucker  
10:37   Defensive rebound by Andrew Wiggins  
10:39   Clint Capela missed layup, blocked by Karl-Anthony Towns  
10:45   Bad pass turnover on Josh Okogie, stolen by P.J. Tucker  
10:45   Offensive rebound by Josh Okogie  
10:49   Andrew Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:59   Defensive rebound by Robert Covington  
11:03   James Harden missed floating jump shot  
11:14 +3 Karl-Anthony Towns made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andrew Wiggins 0-6
11:21   Defensive rebound by Shabazz Napier  
11:23   Clint Capela missed layup  
11:44 +3 Robert Covington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andrew Wiggins 0-3
12:00   Jumpball  
Key Players
J. Harden
13 SG
K. Towns
32 C
33.4 Min. Per Game 33.4
26.5 Pts. Per Game 26.5
4.3 Ast. Per Game 4.3
10.9 Reb. Per Game 10.9
43.9 Field Goal % 50.9
44.0 Three Point % 51.1
86.0 Free Throw % 81.0
  Full timeout called 4:34
  Bad pass turnover on Shabazz Napier 4:34
  Defensive rebound by Shabazz Napier 4:36
  Ben McLemore missed 3-pt. jump shot 4:39
+ 2 Andrew Wiggins made floating jump shot 4:49
+ 1 James Harden made 2nd of 2 free throws 5:02
+ 1 James Harden made 1st of 2 free throws 5:02
  Shooting foul on Andrew Wiggins 5:02
  Personal foul on Karl-Anthony Towns 5:13
  HOU team rebound 5:13
  Josh Okogie missed floating jump shot 5:13
Team Stats
Points 50 45
Field Goals 19-44 (43.2%) 17-41 (41.5%)
3-Pointers 5-17 (29.4%) 4-12 (33.3%)
Free Throws 7-8 (87.5%) 7-9 (77.8%)
Total Rebounds 20 32
Offensive 3 8
Defensive 12 22
Team 5 2
Assists 11 10
Steals 6 2
Blocks 3 4
Turnovers 3 10
Fouls 7 9
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
R. Westbrook G 0
14 PTS, 3 AST
home team logo
K. Towns C 32
11 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST
1234T
away team logo Rockets 27-16 3614--50
home team logo Timberwolves 15-29 2619--45
Target Center Minneapolis, MN
Team Stats
away team logo Rockets 27-16 118.4 PPG 47.4 RPG 21.7 APG
home team logo Timberwolves 15-29 111.1 PPG 46.1 RPG 23.0 APG
Key Players
R. Westbrook G 25.3 PPG 8.1 RPG 7.3 APG 44.6 FG%
K. Towns C 26.5 PPG 10.9 RPG 4.3 APG 51.3 FG%
Top Scorers
R. Westbrook G 14 PTS 0 REB 3 AST
K. Towns C 11 PTS 7 REB 1 AST
43.2 FG% 41.5
29.4 3PT FG% 33.3
87.5 FT% 77.8
Rockets
Starters
R. Westbrook
C. Capela
J. Harden
P. Tucker
B. McLemore
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
R. Westbrook 14 0 3 5/12 0/0 4/4 0 14 0 0 1 0 0 +5 19
C. Capela 6 5 0 3/6 0/0 0/1 0 13 0 2 1 3 2 -6 12
J. Harden 4 3 4 1/7 0/3 2/2 2 12 0 1 0 0 3 +3 16
P. Tucker 2 1 2 1/2 0/2 0/0 2 13 3 0 0 0 1 +2 10
B. McLemore 0 1 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 7 1 0 1 0 1 -5 1
On Bench
A. Rivers
E. Gordon
D. House Jr.
T. Sefolosha
M. Frazier
C. Clemons
T. Chandler
I. Hartenstein
Nene
W. Howard
G. Green
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Rivers 12 1 1 5/6 2/3 0/0 1 10 1 0 0 0 1 +3 16
E. Gordon 9 1 1 3/7 2/5 1/1 2 13 0 0 0 0 1 +9 12
D. House Jr. 3 3 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 11 1 0 0 0 3 +14 7
T. Sefolosha - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Frazier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Clemons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Chandler - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Hartenstein - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Nene - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Howard - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 50 15 11 19/44 5/17 7/8 7 93 6 3 3 3 12 +25 93