The Oklahoma City Thunder hope to work more of their road magic Saturday night when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Both teams will be contesting the second game of a back-to-back set, with the Thunder having run their winning streak to four with a 140-111 demolition of the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night while the Timberwolves were dropping their eighth straight, 131-124 at home to the Houston Rockets.

The Thunder will be seeking a fifth straight road win in a stretch that includes a previous visit to Minnesota.

That night will be remembered forever -- at least in the mind of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander -- as the one in which the 21-year-old not only recorded his first career triple-double, but at the same time became the youngest player in NBA history to register one with at least 20 points and 20 rebounds.

He finished with 20 of each, and he complemented the feat with 10 assists.

"Coach (Billy Donovan) had challenged me before the game to fill up the stat sheet more and do more things," Gilgeous-Alexander told reporters after the game. "Because he thought, as well as myself thought, that I was (capable of more than) what I was doing."

While he hasn't come close to duplicating the feat in the Thunder's past six games, Gilgeous-Alexander has become a bit of a double-double machine, recording three in a row before contributing 24 points and six assists to the Friday win.

The Canadian poured in 29 points, but had just five rebounds and two assists, when the Thunder went to overtime for a home win over the Timberwolves last month. Oklahoma City had more of a balanced attack that night, with five players going for 20 or more points.

The Thunder demonstrated similar balance with seven players in double figures Friday in the 140-point explosion against Atlanta. Danilo Gallinari led the way with 25.

Balanced scoring has not been a strength of the Timberwolves this season, a trend that continued when just four guys reached double figures in the Friday loss to Houston.

Karl-Anthony Towns paced the team with 30 points, following up a 40-point outing Wednesday in Minnesota's road loss to the Chicago Bulls.

Towns, who missed last week's meeting with the Thunder as part of a 15-game absence caused by a knee injury, has to be considered a bit of a question mark on the second night of a back-to-back. He played both games when the Timberwolves dueled Indiana and Toronto last Friday and Saturday, but struggled in the second half of the doubleheader, held to 12 points in 27 minutes by the Raptors.

Timberwolves management made it clear earlier this week that the priority is a healthy Towns for the long haul. That includes not trading him before the February deadline.

"Karl-Anthony Towns is as untouchable as they come," Timberwolves president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas said. "He's the best player on our team, and he's the guy we're building around. Everything we do is to help him become the best player and to help us become the best team we can be. He's a special talent that we're going to do anything possible to help him achieve his highest potential."

4th Quarter
OKC Thunder 9
MIN Timberwolves 18

Time Team Play Score
5:41   Full timeout called  
5:47 +2 Darius Bazley made driving layup 100-90
6:12 +3 Shabazz Napier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Karl-Anthony Towns 98-90
6:26   Personal foul on Dennis Schroder  
6:25   Defensive rebound by Shabazz Napier  
6:28   Dennis Schroder missed driving layup, blocked by Jarrett Culver  
6:51 +1 Karl-Anthony Towns made 2nd of 2 free throws 98-87
6:51 +1 Karl-Anthony Towns made 1st of 2 free throws 98-86
6:51   Shooting foul on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
7:02   Defensive rebound by Karl-Anthony Towns  
7:04   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:04 +1 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made 1st of 2 free throws 98-85
7:04   Shooting foul on Naz Reid  
7:16   Defensive rebound by Mike Muscala  
7:19   Jarrett Culver missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
7:36   Out of bounds turnover on Deonte Burton  
7:37   Offensive rebound by Dennis Schroder  
7:39   Dennis Schroder missed driving layup  
7:59 +2 Jarrett Culver made jump shot 97-85
8:19 +1 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made 2nd of 2 free throws 97-83
8:19 +1 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made 1st of 2 free throws 96-83
8:19   Shooting foul on Andrew Wiggins  
8:31   Defensive rebound by Dennis Schroder  
8:33   Andrew Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:43   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Culver  
8:46   Dennis Schroder missed jump shot  
9:10 +2 Andrew Wiggins made running Jump Shot, assist by Jordan McLaughlin 95-83
9:21 +2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made reverse layup 95-81
9:32   Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
9:36   Keita Bates-Diop missed jump shot  
9:48   Lost ball turnover on Dennis Schroder, stolen by Naz Reid  
10:05 +1 Keita Bates-Diop made free throw 93-81
10:05   Shooting foul on Deonte Burton  
10:05 +2 Keita Bates-Diop made driving layup, assist by Naz Reid 93-80
10:17 +2 Hamidou Diallo made dunk 93-78
10:39 +2 Naz Reid made dunk 91-78
10:40   Offensive rebound by Naz Reid  
10:42   Jordan McLaughlin missed driving layup  
10:54   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Culver  
10:57   Hamidou Diallo missed jump shot  
11:15 +2 Keita Bates-Diop made layup, assist by Jarrett Culver 91-76
11:19   Bad pass turnover on Steven Adams, stolen by Jordan McLaughlin  
11:43 +2 Andrew Wiggins made alley-oop shot, assist by Jordan McLaughlin 91-74

3rd Quarter
OKC Thunder 39
MIN Timberwolves 24

Time Team Play Score
0:01   Defensive rebound by Mike Muscala  
0:03   Keita Bates-Diop missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:24   Violation  
0:25 +2 Dennis Schroder made driving layup 91-72
0:31 +3 Jarrett Culver made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Naz Reid 89-72
0:38   Defensive rebound by Naz Reid  
0:40   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed floating jump shot  
0:51   Defensive rebound by Hamidou Diallo  
0:53   Naz Reid missed layup  
1:06 +2 Hamidou Diallo made driving layup 89-69
1:12   Defensive rebound by Hamidou Diallo  
1:14   Jordan McLaughlin missed driving layup  
1:35   Defensive rebound by Keita Bates-Diop  
1:39   Dennis Schroder missed jump shot  
1:53   Defensive rebound by Hamidou Diallo  
1:56   Keita Bates-Diop missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:03   Defensive rebound by Shabazz Napier  
2:06   Chris Paul missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:10   Defensive rebound by Chris Paul  
2:14   Jarrett Culver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:34 +3 Mike Muscala made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Paul 87-69
2:56   Defensive rebound by Hamidou Diallo  
2:58   Karl-Anthony Towns missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:07 +2 Chris Paul made driving layup 84-69
3:17 +2 Josh Okogie made layup, assist by Karl-Anthony Towns 82-69
3:37 +1 Chris Paul made 2nd of 2 free throws 82-67
3:37 +1 Chris Paul made 1st of 2 free throws 81-67
3:37 +1 Chris Paul made free throw 80-67
3:37   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
3:37   Shooting foul on Karl-Anthony Towns  
3:49   Defensive rebound by Chris Paul  
3:51   Josh Okogie missed driving layup  
4:04   Defensive rebound by Shabazz Napier  
4:07   Dennis Schroder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:20 +2 Karl-Anthony Towns made jump shot, assist by Shabazz Napier 79-67
4:38 +1 Darius Bazley made 2nd of 2 free throws 79-65
4:38 +1 Darius Bazley made 1st of 2 free throws 78-65
4:38 +1 Chris Paul made free throw 77-65
4:38   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
4:38   Shooting foul on Andrew Wiggins  
4:46   Defensive rebound by Mike Muscala  
4:50   Andrew Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:54   Defensive rebound by Karl-Anthony Towns  
4:56   Chris Paul missed jump shot  
5:05   Turnover on Robert Covington  
5:05   Offensive foul on Robert Covington  
5:16 +1 Mike Muscala made 2nd of 2 free throws 76-65
5:16 +1 Mike Muscala made 1st of 2 free throws 75-65
5:16   Shooting foul on Andrew Wiggins  
5:24   Lost ball turnover on Robert Covington, stolen by Chris Paul  
5:28   Bad pass turnover on Chris Paul, stolen by Shabazz Napier  
5:29   Defensive rebound by Darius Bazley  
5:34   Josh Okogie missed layup, blocked by Darius Bazley  
5:46 +2 Dennis Schroder made jump shot 74-65
5:58 +2 Andrew Wiggins made driving layup, assist by Karl-Anthony Towns 72-65
6:11 +2 Dennis Schroder made jump shot, assist by Chris Paul 72-63
6:13   OKC team rebound  
6:15   Chris Paul missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:29   Personal foul on Robert Covington  
6:37   Defensive rebound by Darius Bazley  
6:39   Andrew Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:48 +2 Luguentz Dort made driving dunk, assist by Chris Paul 70-63
6:59 +2 Karl-Anthony Towns made driving layup, assist by Shabazz Napier 68-63
7:16 +2 Chris Paul made jump shot 68-61
7:29 +1 Karl-Anthony Towns made 2nd of 2 free throws 66-61
7:29 +1 Karl-Anthony Towns made 1st of 2 free throws 66-60
7:29   Violation  
7:29   Shooting foul on Steven Adams  
7:51 +3 Luguentz Dort made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Steven Adams 66-59
8:02   Lost ball turnover on Andrew Wiggins, stolen by Darius Bazley  
8:18 +2 Chris Paul made jump shot, assist by Darius Bazley 63-59
8:25 +1 Andrew Wiggins made 2nd of 2 free throws 61-59
8:25 +1 Andrew Wiggins made 1st of 2 free throws 61-58
8:25   Shooting foul on Steven Adams  
8:46 +3 Darius Bazley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Paul 61-57
9:10 +3 Shabazz Napier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andrew Wiggins 58-57
9:15   Offensive rebound by Shabazz Napier  
9:20   Shabazz Napier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:38   Defensive rebound by Andrew Wiggins  
9:41   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:00 +3 Andrew Wiggins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shabazz Napier 58-54
10:08   Defensive rebound by Robert Covington  
10:10   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed finger-roll layup  
10:26 +3 Andrew Wiggins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Robert Covington 58-51
10:35   Defensive rebound by Shabazz Napier  
10:38   Steven Adams missed layup  
10:49   Defensive rebound by Chris Paul  
10:52   Andrew Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:07 +3 Luguentz Dort made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 58-48
11:15   Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
11:18   Karl-Anthony Towns missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:39 +1 Chris Paul made free throw 55-48
11:39   Shooting foul on Jarrett Culver  
11:39 +2 Chris Paul made jump shot 54-48

2nd Quarter
OKC Thunder 24
MIN Timberwolves 26

Time Team Play Score
0:00   OKC team rebound  
0:01   Offensive rebound by Karl-Anthony Towns  
0:04   Karl-Anthony Towns missed layup  
0:25 +2 Chris Paul made jump shot 52-48
0:32 +2 Jordan McLaughlin made driving layup 50-48
0:38 +1 Luguentz Dort made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-46
0:38 +1 Luguentz Dort made 1st of 2 free throws 49-46
0:38   Shooting foul on Andrew Wiggins  
0:52 +2 Andrew Wiggins made hook shot 48-46
1:13 +3 Dennis Schroder made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Paul 48-44
1:29 +1 Karl-Anthony Towns made free throw 45-44
1:29   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
1:29   Personal foul on Shabazz Napier  
1:31   Defensive rebound by Chris Paul  
1:31   Josh Okogie missed layup, blocked by Steven Adams  
1:32   Offensive rebound by Josh Okogie  
1:36   Andrew Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:43   Defensive rebound by Shabazz Napier  
1:46   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed floating jump shot  
1:57   Bad pass turnover on Shabazz Napier, stolen by Chris Paul  
1:46   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed floating jump shot  
2:02   Offensive rebound by Shabazz Napier  
2:12   Personal foul on Luguentz Dort  
2:16   Defensive rebound by Andrew Wiggins  
2:20   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed floating jump shot  
2:25   Personal foul on Robert Covington  
2:29   Personal foul on Shabazz Napier  
2:39 +2 Shabazz Napier made layup, assist by Robert Covington 45-43
2:42   Lost ball turnover on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, stolen by Robert Covington  
2:42   Jumpball  
2:57   Defensive rebound by Darius Bazley  
3:01   Gorgui Dieng missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:08   Defensive rebound by Gorgui Dieng  
3:10   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed driving layup  
3:15   Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
3:18   Josh Okogie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:28 +2 Darius Bazley made driving dunk, assist by Luguentz Dort 45-41
3:35   Bad pass turnover on Shabazz Napier, stolen by Mike Muscala  
3:38   Defensive rebound by Shabazz Napier  
3:41   Mike Muscala missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:51 +3 Andrew Wiggins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Okogie 43-41
4:08   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
3:51 +3 Andrew Wiggins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Okogie 43-41
4:29   Defensive rebound by Darius Bazley  
4:32   MIN team rebound  
4:32   Andrew Wiggins missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:32   Shooting foul on Mike Muscala  
4:32   Andrew Wiggins missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:34   MIN team rebound  
4:43 +2 Hamidou Diallo made fade-away jump shot, assist by Mike Muscala 43-38
4:59   Defensive rebound by Mike Muscala  
5:02   Shabazz Napier missed fade-away jump shot  
5:16   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
5:16   OKC team rebound  
5:17   Deonte Burton missed 3-pt. turnaround jump shot  
5:15   OKC team rebound  
5:18   OKC team rebound  
5:42 +2 Keita Bates-Diop made layup, assist by Karl-Anthony Towns 41-38
5:57 +2 Deonte Burton made driving layup, assist by Dennis Schroder 41-36
6:06 +2 Robert Covington made driving layup, assist by Keita Bates-Diop 39-36
6:18   Defensive rebound by Karl-Anthony Towns  
6:22   Dennis Schroder missed reverse layup  
6:33   Defensive rebound by Deonte Burton  
6:35   Karl-Anthony Towns missed free throw  
6:35   Shooting foul on Mike Muscala  
6:35 +2 Karl-Anthony Towns made running Jump Shot, assist by Shabazz Napier 39-34
6:42   Defensive rebound by Keita Bates-Diop  
6:44   Dennis Schroder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:10 +2 Shabazz Napier made jump shot 39-32
7:33 +2 Hamidou Diallo made finger-roll layup, assist by Dennis Schroder 39-30
7:36   Defensive rebound by Dennis Schroder  
7:39   Jarrett Culver missed driving dunk, blocked by Deonte Burton  
7:50   Bad pass turnover on Chris Paul, stolen by Karl-Anthony Towns  
8:01 +2 Karl-Anthony Towns made layup, assist by Jarrett Culver 37-30
8:12   Defensive rebound by Karl-Anthony Towns  
8:14   Dennis Schroder missed jump shot  
8:31 +2 Keita Bates-Diop made layup, assist by Karl-Anthony Towns 37-28
8:45   Defensive rebound by Robert Covington  
8:49   Chris Paul missed jump shot  
9:00 +2 Robert Covington made floating jump shot, assist by Keita Bates-Diop 37-26
9:14 +2 Dennis Schroder made driving layup 37-24
9:25   Out of bounds turnover on Karl-Anthony Towns  
9:27   Offensive rebound by Karl-Anthony Towns  
9:28   Karl-Anthony Towns missed driving layup, blocked by Steven Adams  
9:45 +3 Deonte Burton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Paul 35-24
10:11 +2 Keita Bates-Diop made layup, assist by Jarrett Culver 32-24
10:20   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Culver  
10:22   Chris Paul missed fade-away jump shot  
10:31   Defensive rebound by Hamidou Diallo  
10:33