Cauley-Stein might make Mavs debut against Suns

  • Jan 28, 2020

The Dallas Mavericks return home for a game Tuesday night feeling much better about the road ahead following a victory Monday night over the surging Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Mavericks will now play host to the Phoenix Suns on the second night of a back-to-back having just dispatched the Thunder 107-97 on the road. The result not only helped the Mavericks move forward following a road loss to the Utah Jazz on Saturday, but it was the Thunder's first loss in six games.

Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis each delivered a double-double Monday. Doncic paired 29 points with 11 rebounds while Porzingis had 14 points and 10 rebounds. It was the fourth game Porzingis played after his return from a three-week absence caused by a knee injury.

The Mavericks have now won six of their past eight games and are starting a stretch in which five of their next seven opponents have losing records. But just three of those seven games will be at home.

Tuesday's game is expected to include the Mavericks debut of Willie Cauley-Stein, who was acquired in a trade with the Golden State Warriors on Saturday. Cauley-Stein will give Dallas another inside presence after Dwight Powell was lost for the season due to an Achilles injury.

Defense was key for the Mavericks on Monday as the Thunder shot just 39.5 percent from the field. Oklahoma City was actually better from 3-point range, shooting 40 percent. Dallas also had a 56-48 rebounding advantage.

Against the Jazz two days earlier, Utah had a 54-44 rebounding advantage on the Mavericks. The Jazz also outscored Dallas 32-23 in the fourth quarter, and the late-game collapse was something the Mavericks were intent on fixing.

"We're learning things," Dallas' Dorian Finney-Smith said, according to the team's official website. "There are growing pains. I wish we didn't have to go through them, but we felt like we've given up a lot of games. That one (in Utah), they're a great team, a hot team. They made some plays and we didn't."

Tuesday's meeting will be the second of four between the Mavericks and Suns. Dallas earned a 120-113 victory at Phoenix on Nov. 29 when Doncic tied a career high with 42 points, one of his four games with at least 40 points this season. He also had a 42-point game on Nov. 18 against the San Antonio Spurs.

The Suns posted an impressive victory on Jan. 18 at Boston, but they are just 1-3 since and will enter off a 114-109 defeat at Memphis on Sunday. That game was played shortly after it was learned that former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash.

"Like I told them, there's no script for a day like (Sunday)," Suns head coach Monty Williams said, according to the Arizona Republic. "A lot of our guys were playing with a heaviness. ... As much as I'd love to give you something great about (the) game or some type of analysis as it relates to this game, it's just not that important right now."

The current schedule will not do Phoenix any favors, with games against the Thunder and Milwaukee Bucks following the visit to Dallas. The Suns are in a stretch in which they will play six of seven games on the road.

3rd Quarter
PHO Suns 35
DAL Mavericks 16

Time Team Play Score
3:31   Full timeout called  
3:32 +3 J.J. Barea made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Delon Wright 95-71
3:46   DAL team rebound  
3:47   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed layup  
3:50   Defensive rebound by Devin Booker  
3:53   Delon Wright missed jump shot  
4:19 +2 Dario Saric made layup 95-68
4:24   Offensive rebound by Dario Saric  
4:24   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed layup  
4:26   Offensive rebound by Kelly Oubre Jr.  
4:30   Ty Jerome missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:41 +1 J.J. Barea made 2nd of 2 free throws 93-68
4:41 +1 J.J. Barea made 1st of 2 free throws 93-67
4:41   Shooting foul on Ty Jerome  
4:53 +1 Devin Booker made free throw 93-66
4:53   Shooting foul on Justin Jackson  
4:53 +2 Devin Booker made hook shot, assist by Dario Saric 92-66
5:09 +2 Jalen Brunson made jump shot, assist by Maxi Kleber 90-66
5:23 +1 Mikal Bridges made 2nd of 2 free throws 90-64
5:23 +1 Mikal Bridges made 1st of 2 free throws 89-64
5:23   Shooting foul on J.J. Barea  
5:37   PHO team rebound  
5:38   J.J. Barea missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:51 +3 Devin Booker made 3-pt. jump shot 88-64
5:58   Bad pass turnover on Jalen Brunson, stolen by Dario Saric  
6:14 +2 Kelly Oubre Jr. made floating jump shot 85-64
6:19   Personal foul on Delon Wright  
6:21   Violation  
6:34 +2 Jalen Brunson made finger-roll layup, assist by J.J. Barea 83-64
6:39   Defensive rebound by Maxi Kleber  
6:42   Devin Booker missed jump shot  
6:58   Discontinue dribble turnover on Jalen Brunson  
7:06 +3 Mikal Bridges made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ricky Rubio 83-62
7:10   Defensive rebound by Ricky Rubio  
7:14   Maxi Kleber missed reverse layup  
7:33 +2 Devin Booker made jump shot 80-62
7:38   Defensive rebound by Devin Booker  
7:41   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed floating jump shot  
7:51 +1 Devin Booker made 2nd of 2 free throws 78-62
7:51 +1 Devin Booker made 1st of 2 free throws 77-62
7:51   Shooting foul on Luka Doncic  
8:10 +2 Luka Doncic made dunk, assist by Kristaps Porzingis 76-62
8:15   DAL team rebound  
8:15   Seth Curry missed free throw  
8:15   Personal foul on Kelly Oubre Jr.  
8:15   DAL team rebound  
8:16   Luka Doncic missed driving layup, blocked by Mikal Bridges  
8:30   Personal foul on Deandre Ayton  
8:30   DAL team rebound  
8:32   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:41   Defensive rebound by Devin Booker  
8:44   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:00 +3 Devin Booker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mikal Bridges 76-60
9:22 +2 Seth Curry made floating jump shot, assist by Luka Doncic 73-60
9:37 +2 Deandre Ayton made dunk, assist by Devin Booker 73-58
9:42   Defensive rebound by Kelly Oubre Jr.  
9:46   Luka Doncic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:53   Personal foul on Ricky Rubio  
9:54   Defensive rebound by Seth Curry  
9:56   Deandre Ayton missed layup, blocked by Dorian Finney-Smith  
10:07   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
10:07   Kristaps Porzingis missed jump shot  
10:27 +3 Kelly Oubre Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devin Booker 71-58
10:37 +3 Kristaps Porzingis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Seth Curry 68-58
10:49 +2 Mikal Bridges made dunk, assist by Deandre Ayton 68-55
10:52   Lost ball turnover on Luka Doncic, stolen by Mikal Bridges  
11:05 +2 Deandre Ayton made jump shot 66-55
11:08   Offensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
11:09   Devin Booker missed jump shot  
11:19   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
11:19   DAL team rebound  
11:21   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed floating jump shot  
11:33   Personal foul on Ricky Rubio  
11:33   DAL team rebound  
11:35   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:47 +1 Deandre Ayton made free throw 64-55
11:47   Shooting foul on Kristaps Porzingis  
11:47 +2 Deandre Ayton made layup, assist by Devin Booker 63-55
12:00 +1 Devin Booker made free throw 61-55
12:00   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  

2nd Quarter
PHO Suns 28
DAL Mavericks 36

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Defensive rebound by Maxi Kleber  
0:01   Devin Booker missed jump shot  
0:09   Offensive rebound by Mikal Bridges  
0:12   Ricky Rubio missed fade-away jump shot  
0:32 +1 Luka Doncic made 2nd of 2 free throws 60-55
0:32 +1 Luka Doncic made 1st of 2 free throws 60-54
0:32   Shooting foul on Deandre Ayton  
0:39   Defensive rebound by Seth Curry  
0:41   Tyler Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:59   Full timeout called  
0:59   Turnover on Tim Hardaway Jr.  
0:59   Offensive foul on Tim Hardaway Jr.  
1:07 +1 Mikal Bridges made 2nd of 2 free throws 60-53
1:07 +1 Mikal Bridges made 1st of 2 free throws 59-53
1:07   Personal foul on Luka Doncic  
1:15 +1 Tim Hardaway Jr. made free throw 58-53
1:15   Shooting foul on Deandre Ayton  
1:15 +3 Tim Hardaway Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Maxi Kleber 58-52
1:24   3-second violation turnover on Deandre Ayton  
1:33   Defensive rebound by Devin Booker  
1:37   Luka Doncic missed finger-roll layup  
1:49 +1 Ricky Rubio made 2nd of 2 free throws 58-49
1:49 +1 Ricky Rubio made 1st of 2 free throws 57-49
1:49   Shooting foul on Tim Hardaway Jr.  
2:03 +2 Maxi Kleber made alley-oop shot, assist by Tim Hardaway Jr. 56-49
2:17 +2 Devin Booker made layup, assist by Mikal Bridges 56-47
2:21   Personal foul on Seth Curry  
2:26   Defensive rebound by Kelly Oubre Jr.  
2:29   Seth Curry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:38   Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
2:41   Devin Booker missed jump shot  
2:52 +1 Luka Doncic made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-47
2:52 +1 Luka Doncic made 1st of 2 free throws 54-46
2:52   Shooting foul on Deandre Ayton  
2:59   Defensive rebound by Maxi Kleber  
3:03   Ricky Rubio missed jump shot  
3:19   Out of bounds turnover on J.J. Barea  
3:21   Offensive rebound by J.J. Barea  
3:23   Maxi Kleber missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:38 +3 Kelly Oubre Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devin Booker 54-45
4:02 +2 Maxi Kleber made layup, assist by J.J. Barea 51-45
4:22 +2 Kelly Oubre Jr. made alley-oop shot, assist by Ricky Rubio 51-43
4:39 +2 Maxi Kleber made floating jump shot, assist by J.J. Barea 49-43
4:51 +2 Deandre Ayton made jump shot 49-41
5:05   Defensive rebound by Kelly Oubre Jr.  
5:08   Luka Doncic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:20   Defensive rebound by Tim Hardaway Jr.  
5:22   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed floating jump shot  
5:27   Bad pass turnover on J.J. Barea, stolen by Ricky Rubio  
5:37 +2 Deandre Ayton made hook shot, assist by Ricky Rubio 47-41
5:48   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
5:52   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:01   Defensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith  
6:04   Devin Booker missed jump shot  
6:25 +3 Dorian Finney-Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luka Doncic 45-41
6:37   Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
6:40   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:44   Defensive rebound by Ricky Rubio  
6:46   Kristaps Porzingis missed floating jump shot  
6:54   Personal foul on Ricky Rubio  
7:11 +2 Deandre Ayton made floating jump shot, assist by Devin Booker 45-38
7:29 +2 J.J. Barea made finger-roll layup 43-38
7:35   Lost ball turnover on Tyler Johnson, stolen by Jalen Brunson  
7:58 +2 J.J. Barea made fade-away jump shot 43-36
8:13 +3 Tyler Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ricky Rubio 43-34
8:17   Personal foul on J.J. Barea  
8:31 +2 J.J. Barea made jump shot 40-34
8:41 +2 Ricky Rubio made fade-away jump shot 40-32
8:53 +2 Tim Hardaway Jr. made alley-oop shot, assist by J.J. Barea 38-32
9:03   Defensive rebound by Tim Hardaway Jr.  
9:06   Dario Saric missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:28 +2 Justin Jackson made floating jump shot, assist by J.J. Barea 38-30
9:36   Defensive rebound by J.J. Barea  
9:39   Tyler Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:51 +3 Tim Hardaway Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot 38-28
10:06 +2 Ty Jerome made jump shot 38-25
10:16 +1 Justin Jackson made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-25
10:16 +1 Justin Jackson made 1st of 2 free throws 36-24
10:16   Shooting foul on Jevon Carter  
10:30 +2 Dario Saric made layup, assist by Mikal Bridges 36-23
10:52 +2 Delon Wright made floating jump shot 34-23
11:10 +2 Dario Saric made jump shot, assist by Mikal Bridges 34-21
11:20 +1 Kristaps Porzingis made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-21
11:20 +1 Kristaps Porzingis made 1st of 2 free throws 32-20
11:20   Shooting foul on Dario Saric  
11:29   Personal foul on Kelly Oubre Jr.  
11:40   Traveling violation turnover on Kelly Oubre Jr.  

1st Quarter
PHO Suns 32
DAL Mavericks 19

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   DAL team rebound  
0:00   DAL team rebound  
0:00   Delon Wright missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:04 +1 Kelly Oubre Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-19
0:03   Shooting foul on Justin Jackson  
0:04   Shooting foul on Justin Jackson  
0:26   Defensive rebound by Dario Saric  
0:30   Justin Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:41   Lost ball turnover on Dario Saric, stolen by Willie Cauley-Stein  
0:41   Jumpball  
0:51 +2 Jalen Brunson made floating jump shot, assist by Willie Cauley-Stein 30-19
1:07 +2 Dario Saric made jump shot, assist by Jevon Carter 30-17
1:15   Offensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
1:18   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed jump shot  
1:33 +1 Jalen Brunson made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-17
1:33   DAL team rebound  
1:33   Jalen Brunson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:33   Shooting foul on Ty Jerome  
1:45 +2 Deandre Ayton made jump shot, assist by Dario Saric 28-16
2:03 +2 Luka Doncic made running Jump Shot 26-16
2:16 +2 Devin Booker made turnaround jump shot 26-14
2:35 +2 Jalen Brunson made floating jump shot 24-14
2:47   Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
2:49   Ty Jerome missed jump shot  
2:59   Out of bounds turnover on Luka Doncic  
3:11 +2 Devin Booker made hook shot 24-12
3:20   Defensive rebound by Jevon Carter  
3:24   Delon Wright missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:27   Defensive rebound by Willie Cauley-Stein  
3:30   Dario Saric missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:43   Personal foul on Willie Cauley-Stein  
3:43   PHO team rebound  
3:45   Luka Doncic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:55   Bad pass turnover on Devin Booker, stolen by Delon Wright  
4:00   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
4:02   Willie Cauley-Stein missed dunk  
4:13 +1 Luka Doncic made free throw 22-12
4:13   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
4:21   Personal foul on Kelly Oubre Jr.  
4:21   Offensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith  
4:23   Maxi Kleber missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:30   Bad pass turnover on Kelly Oubre Jr., stolen by Dorian Finney-Smith  
4:47 +2 Luka Doncic made driving layup 22-11
4:58 +2 Devin Booker made dunk 22-9
5:01   Bad pass turnover on Luka Doncic, stolen by Devin Booker  
5:15 +2