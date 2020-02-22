SA
Spurs to cap 8-game road trip against Thunder

  Feb 22, 2020

The San Antonio Spurs' eight-game road trip got off to a rough start.

The Spurs started the trip with a five-game losing streak, but they have picked themselves off the mat with back-to-back victories entering Sunday's finale of the long trip necessitated by a long-standing rodeo.

"It's not over. It's far from over," Spurs wing DeMar DeRozan said after Friday's win at Utah.

The Spurs finally head home after Sunday's game at the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The losing streak had put San Antonio in a difficult spot as it fights for a 23rd consecutive playoff berth.

San Antonio's fortunes started turning around just before the All-Star break when the Spurs hit all eight of their field goals in the final 40.8 seconds to beat the Thunder 114-106 on Feb. 11.

DeRozan missed that game, the second of two he missed with an ankle injury.

"We can't worry about nobody else but us," DeRozan said. "We won tonight and took care of business. If we take care of business the next game, the next game, the next game, when it's all said and done, we'll see what happens."

Sunday's game is the last meeting of the season between the teams. The Spurs have won two of the three games so far.

While DeRozan missed the last meeting, LaMarcus Aldridge came up big. He scored 25 points and grabbed 14 rebounds in the victory over the Thunder.

Aldridge figures to be a big focus of Oklahoma City's defensive game plan Sunday.

"Just to bother him," Thunder center Nerlens Noel said of the defensive goal when facing Aldridge. "There's some exceptional post players in the league, and he's one of them.

"He makes tough shots. But I've got a different mindset than last game."

Dejounte Murray was also a big part of that win over the Thunder, also scoring 25 points with nine rebounds.

Murray is shooting 60 percent from the field and averaging 19.8 points per game over the last four games.

"When you play with freedom, it brings the best out of you because it builds confidence," Murray said.

The Thunder have won two consecutive games, including Friday's win over Denver, and 11 of their last 14.

After this game, Oklahoma City will play 13 of its next 20 on the road.

After injuring his ankle about midway through the third quarter of Friday's game, Thunder reserve point guard Dennis Schroder participated in Saturday's light practice but there wasn't much running involved.

"I think once we do some stuff tomorrow at the arena, we'll have a better idea of where he's at," Oklahoma City coach Billy Donovan said.

While Schroder comes off the bench, he's been a very important piece at the end of tight games in the Thunder's three point-guard lineup with Chris Paul, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Schroder together on the floor at once.

"It wouldn't have worked if those guys didn't have the attitude, mentality they had towards it," Donovan said.

2nd Quarter
SA Spurs 11
OKC Thunder 7

Time Team Play Score
8:06   Personal foul on Bryn Forbes  
8:19   Defensive rebound by Chris Paul  
8:19   Dejounte Murray missed jump shot  
8:35 +3 Abdel Nader made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Paul 40-36
8:46   Personal foul on LaMarcus Aldridge  
8:53   Defensive rebound by Steven Adams  
8:55   Dejounte Murray missed layup  
8:59   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gay  
9:03   Dennis Schroder missed jump shot  
9:10 +1 Bryn Forbes made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-33
9:10 +1 Bryn Forbes made 1st of 2 free throws 39-33
9:10   Shooting foul on Terrance Ferguson  
9:15   Defensive rebound by Bryn Forbes  
9:18   Terrance Ferguson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:44 +3 Bryn Forbes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dejounte Murray 38-33
9:47   Offensive rebound by Jakob Poeltl  
9:50   Lonnie Walker IV missed jump shot  
10:01   Defensive rebound by Bryn Forbes  
10:04   Dennis Schroder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:21 +3 Rudy Gay made 3-pt. jump shot 35-33
10:44 +2 Steven Adams made dunk, assist by Dennis Schroder 32-33
10:50   Defensive rebound by Chris Paul  
10:52   Jakob Poeltl missed layup  
11:08 +2 Chris Paul made floating jump shot 32-31
11:20 +1 Rudy Gay made free throw 32-29
11:20   Shooting foul on Abdel Nader  
11:19 +2 Rudy Gay made jump shot, assist by Dejounte Murray 31-29
11:21   Offensive rebound by Jakob Poeltl  
11:23   Patty Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:39   SA team rebound  
11:40   Terrance Ferguson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:44   Defensive rebound by Chris Paul  
11:46   Patty Mills missed layup  

1st Quarter
SA Spurs 29
OKC Thunder 29

Time Team Play Score
0:00   Rudy Gay missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   SA team rebound  
0:00   Turnover on Terrance Ferguson  
0:05   Defensive rebound by Terrance Ferguson  
0:07   Jakob Poeltl missed jump shot  
0:25   Out of bounds turnover on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
0:28   Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
0:30   Derrick White missed layup, blocked by Nerlens Noel  
0:35 +2 Nerlens Noel made finger-roll layup, assist by Dennis Schroder 29-29
0:55   Defensive rebound by Nerlens Noel  
0:58   Patty Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:02   Bad pass turnover on Abdel Nader, stolen by Jakob Poeltl  
1:17 +2 Jakob Poeltl made dunk, assist by Derrick White 29-27
1:25   Defensive rebound by Derrick White  
1:28   Dennis Schroder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:34   Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
1:36   Lonnie Walker IV missed floating jump shot, blocked by Nerlens Noel  
1:52 +3 Dennis Schroder made 3-pt. jump shot 27-27
2:13 +1 Rudy Gay made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-24
2:13 +1 Rudy Gay made 1st of 2 free throws 26-24
2:13   Shooting foul on Abdel Nader  
2:15   Offensive rebound by Rudy Gay  
2:15   Rudy Gay missed dunk  
2:13   Offensive rebound by Rudy Gay  
2:13   Rudy Gay missed dunk  
2:14   Offensive rebound by Rudy Gay  
2:17   DeMar DeRozan missed driving layup, blocked by Terrance Ferguson  
2:32   SA team rebound  
2:32   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed driving layup  
2:47 +3 Patty Mills made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan 25-24
2:55   Lost ball turnover on Danilo Gallinari, stolen by Patty Mills  
2:57   Defensive rebound by Dennis Schroder  
3:00   Rudy Gay missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:06   Defensive rebound by Patty Mills  
3:10   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed jump shot  
3:18   Defensive rebound by Dennis Schroder  
3:22   DeMar DeRozan missed jump shot  
3:46 +1 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made free throw 22-24
3:46   Shooting foul on Jakob Poeltl  
3:46 +2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made driving layup, assist by Danilo Gallinari 22-23
3:55 +2 Jakob Poeltl made dunk 22-21
3:55   Offensive rebound by Jakob Poeltl  
3:59   DeMar DeRozan missed driving layup  
4:11 +2 Nerlens Noel made layup, assist by Terrance Ferguson 20-21
4:29   Full timeout called  
4:30 +3 Patty Mills made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan 20-19
4:34   Defensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan  
4:35   Danilo Gallinari missed driving layup  
4:51 +1 LaMarcus Aldridge made free throw 17-19
4:51   Shooting foul on Nerlens Noel  
4:51 +2 LaMarcus Aldridge made dunk 16-19
4:51   Offensive rebound by LaMarcus Aldridge  
4:53   Patty Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:13 +2 Luguentz Dort made floating jump shot, assist by Chris Paul 14-19
5:18   Defensive rebound by Chris Paul  
5:21   Rudy Gay missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:46 +2 Chris Paul made jump shot 14-17
5:53   Turnover on LaMarcus Aldridge  
5:53   Offensive foul on LaMarcus Aldridge  
6:09 +2 Steven Adams made hook shot, assist by Chris Paul 14-15
6:18 +2 DeMar DeRozan made jump shot 14-13
6:28   Defensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
6:30   Danilo Gallinari missed jump shot  
6:50   Defensive rebound by Steven Adams  
6:54   LaMarcus Aldridge missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:11 +2 Steven Adams made dunk 12-13
7:11   Offensive rebound by Steven Adams  
7:13   Chris Paul missed fade-away jump shot  
7:23 +2 Trey Lyles made jump shot, assist by LaMarcus Aldridge 12-11
7:41 +3 Luguentz Dort made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Paul 10-11
7:52 +2 DeMar DeRozan made finger-roll layup 10-8
8:06 +2 Steven Adams made dunk, assist by Chris Paul 8-8
8:22   Defensive rebound by Danilo Gallinari  
8:24   Derrick White missed jump shot  
8:27   Defensive rebound by Derrick White  
8:31   Danilo Gallinari missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:36   Defensive rebound by Steven Adams  
8:39   Trey Lyles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:48   Personal foul on Luguentz Dort  
8:52   Defensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan  
8:54   Steven Adams missed floating jump shot  
9:12 +3 Bryn Forbes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan 8-6
9:20   Defensive rebound by Derrick White  
9:23   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:31   Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
9:34   DeMar DeRozan missed jump shot  
9:43   Full timeout called  
9:43 +2 Luguentz Dort made dunk, assist by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 5-6
9:46   Offensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
9:47   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed layup  
9:50   Defensive rebound by Chris Paul  
9:52   Dejounte Murray missed jump shot  
10:08 +2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made floating jump shot 5-4
10:13   Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
10:16   LaMarcus Aldridge missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:31 +2 Chris Paul made jump shot 5-2
10:42   Personal foul on Dejounte Murray  
10:48 +2 DeMar DeRozan made jump shot 5-0
10:58   Defensive rebound by LaMarcus Aldridge  
11:02   Chris Paul missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:04   Offensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
11:08   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed floating jump shot  
11:21 +3 Trey Lyles made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dejounte Murray 3-0
11:34   Defensive rebound by Dejounte Murray  
11:36   Steven Adams missed finger-roll layup  
11:42   Personal foul on Dejounte Murray  
12:00   Jumpball  
Key Players
D. DeRozan
10 SG
S. Gilgeous-Alexander
2 SG
35.6 Min. Per Game 35.6
19.3 Pts. Per Game 19.3
3.3 Ast. Per Game 3.3
6.1 Reb. Per Game 6.1
53.1 Field Goal % 46.1
53.2 Three Point % 46.2
84.5 Free Throw % 80.8
  Personal foul on Bryn Forbes 8:06
  Defensive rebound by Chris Paul 8:19
  Dejounte Murray missed jump shot 8:19
+ 3 Abdel Nader made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Paul 8:35
  Personal foul on LaMarcus Aldridge 8:46
  Defensive rebound by Steven Adams 8:53
  Dejounte Murray missed layup 8:55
  Defensive rebound by Rudy Gay 8:59
  Dennis Schroder missed jump shot 9:03
+ 1 Bryn Forbes made 2nd of 2 free throws 9:10
+ 1 Bryn Forbes made 1st of 2 free throws 9:10
Team Stats
Points 40 36
Field Goals 14-39 (35.9%) 16-33 (48.5%)
3-Pointers 6-15 (40.0%) 3-10 (30.0%)
Free Throws 6-6 (100.0%) 1-1 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 22 20
Offensive 7 3
Defensive 12 17
Team 3 0
Assists 8 10
Steals 2 0
Blocks 0 3
Turnovers 1 4
Fouls 6 6
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
D. DeRozan SG 10
6 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
C. Paul PG 3
6 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST
1234T
away team logo Spurs 24-31 2911--40
home team logo Thunder 34-22 297--36
Chesapeake Energy Arena Oklahoma City, OK
Chesapeake Energy Arena Oklahoma City, OK
Team Stats
away team logo Spurs 24-31 113.2 PPG 45.1 RPG 24.5 APG
home team logo Thunder 34-22 110.7 PPG 43.1 RPG 22.0 APG
Key Players
R. Gay SF 9.4 PPG 5.3 RPG 1.7 APG 43.8 FG%
S. Adams C 10.9 PPG 9.4 RPG 2.6 APG 58.0 FG%
Top Scorers
R. Gay SF 8 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
S. Adams C 8 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
35.9 FG% 48.5
40.0 3PT FG% 30.0
100.0 FT% 100.0
Spurs
Starters
R. Gay
B. Forbes
L. Aldridge
D. Murray
L. Walker IV
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
R. Gay 8 4 0 2/7 1/4 3/3 0 9 0 0 0 3 1 +5 12
B. Forbes 8 2 0 2/2 2/2 2/2 1 9 0 0 0 0 2 0 10
L. Aldridge 3 2 1 1/3 0/2 1/1 2 8 0 0 1 1 1 -2 6
D. Murray 0 1 3 0/3 0/0 0/0 2 6 0 0 0 0 1 +3 7
L. Walker IV 0 0 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 0 +1 0
On Court
R. Gay
B. Forbes
L. Aldridge
D. Murray
L. Walker IV
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
R. Gay 8 4 0 2/7 1/4 3/3 0 9 0 0 0 3 1 +5 12
B. Forbes 8 2 0 2/2 2/2 2/2 1 9 0 0 0 0 2 0 10
L. Aldridge 3 2 1 1/3 0/2 1/1 2 8 0 0 1 1 1 -2 6
D. Murray 0 1 3 0/3 0/0 0/0 2 6 0 0 0 0 1 +3 7
L. Walker IV 0 0 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 0 +1 0
On Bench
P. Mills
J. Poeltl
D. White
M. Belinelli
Q. Weatherspoon
C. Metu
D. Eubanks
K. Johnson
L. Samanic
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
P. Mills 6 1 0 2/6 2/5 0/0 0 6 1 0 0 0 1 +4 8
J. Poeltl 4 3 0 2/4 0/0 0/0 1 7 1 0 0 3 0 +6 8
D. White 0 3 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 9 0 0 0 0 3 +1 5
M. Belinelli - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Weatherspoon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Metu - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Eubanks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Samanic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 40 19 8 14/39 6/15 6/6 6 60 2 0 1 7 12 +18 56
Thunder
Starters
S. Adams
C. Paul
A. Nader
D. Schroder
T. Ferguson
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
S. Adams 8 4 0 4/6 0/0 0/0 0 10 0 0 0 1 3 -3 12
C. Paul 6 5 5 3/5 0/1 0/0 0 11 0 0 0 0 5 -2 21
A. Nader 3 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 2 6 0 0 1 0 0 -3 2
D. Schroder 3 2 2 1/4 1/3 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 0 2 -6 9
T. Ferguson 0 1 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 2 8 0 1 1 0 1 -6 3
On Court
S. Adams
C. Paul
A. Nader
D. Schroder
T. Ferguson
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
S. Adams 8 4 0 4/6 0/0 0/0 0 10 0 0 0 1 3 -3 12
C. Paul 6 5 5 3/5 0/1 0/0 0 11 0 0 0 0 5 -2 21
A. Nader 3 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 2 6 0 0 1 0 0 -3 2
D. Schroder 3 2 2 1/4 1/3 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 0 2 -6 9
T. Ferguson 0 1 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 2 8 0 1 1 0 1 -6 3
On Bench
N. Noel
M. Muscala
A. Roberson
D. Burton
K. Hervey
I. Roby
H. Diallo
D. Bazley
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
N. Noel 4 1 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 1 5 0 2 0 0 1 -1 7
M. Muscala - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Roberson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Burton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Hervey - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Roby - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Diallo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Bazley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 36 20 10 16/33 3/10 1/1 6 48 0 3 4 3 17 -21 54
NBA Scores