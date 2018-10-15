PHI
Celtics-76ers budding rivalry kicks off season

  • Oct 15, 2018

BOSTON -- The names have changed, but the rivalry is making a comeback.

Boston Celtics-Philadelphia 76ers.

It's not Bird, Parish, McHale, Erving, Barkley, Cheeks.

Instead, it's Irving, Hayward, Horford, Embiid, Simmons, Redick.

The rivalry is back, and the Celtics, who eliminated the Sixers in five games in last year's Eastern Conference semifinals, host Philly in the nationally televised NBA opener Tuesday night.

The Sixers, who had their season ended May 9 in the Game 5 loss to Boston, are a season better -- and the Celtics a season healthier as both enter the 2018-19 season.

"I think our future is amazing," Sixers coach Brett Brown said recently. "I see a progressive growth. I think we've got a chance to be good for a decade, I think we have a chance to be good for a long time, and that's what excites me the most."

It all revolves around Embiid, the big man who waited what seemed like forever to be healthy enough to play in the league. He laid blame for last year's elimination squarely on his own shoulders and is clearly the leader of this group.

"Last year, I thought we kind of made a mistake as far as playing against Boston," Embiid says. "I wasn't allowed to help off of (Aron) Baynes, especially when he was in the corner. We had a lot of times when Boston was driving to the paint and I wasn't in there or I was stuck in the corner because I wasn't allowed to help."

There has been an adjustment made, one that calls for Embiid to basically run the defense. However, the Boston roster that defeated the Sixers last year was without Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward, who are now healthy as the Celtics have emerged -- with the help of LeBron James heading to Los Angeles -- as the clear-cut Eastern Conference playoffs.

Celtics coach Brad Stevens, recently tabbed as the NBA's best in a poll of the general managers, said he has used the Red Sox, currently seeking their fourth title of the 2000s, as a teaching tool for his players.

"We've used them, as examples quite a bit," Stevens said Sunday. "The Brock Holt example last week of going for the cycle and getting a DNP the next day, is how you win, right? And being willing to take on those roles -- both as the guy that did it and the guy that replaced him the next night in Kinsler -- those things matter. They've set a great example for us as we move into a new year."

Irving enters an opt-out season vowing he wants to play the rest of his career in Boston but a re-work of his contract has to be part of that. His backup, Terry Rozier, can be a restricted free agent after this season and it appears 50-50 he will finish the season in Boston. He has earned the right to be a starter in the NBA.

Hayward, who shattered his leg in the first few minutes of his first season with his new team, has been brought along slowly and has had some back trouble as he makes his return.

Hayward, in a lengthy piece in Sunday's Boston Herald, talked about the difficulty he had missing all this time.

"Mentally, it was just to try and not think about basketball and not think about the situation I was in more than anything," he said. "Playing video games, I'm talking to my friends while I'm playing and keeping myself occupied. If you're down, and you're constantly sitting there or lying in bed, lying in the hospital bed thinking, 'Why am I not out there, I should be out there,' replaying different things in your head."

Now he's back out there -- and the deep Celtics roster goes about the task of putting down all comers -- like the Sixers, who should be better if only due to what is reportedly better shooting by Markelle Fultz.

The Celtics went 7-2 against the Sixers last season, counting playoffs and have won nine straight home games against Philly, counting the postseason.

And, as broadcasters love to say -- these two teams don't like each other.

"Yeah, definitely some animosity," says Boston's Jayson Tatum. "I mean, we won, so they're probably a little more fired up or angry than we are. But we're excited to play. We had a lot of good matchups with them last year, a lot of great battles, especially in the playoffs. We're excited, they're excited. Everybody is going to be watching."

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
away team logo
J. Embiid 21
22.9 PPG, 11.0 RPG, 3.2 APG
home team logo
K. Irving 11
24.4 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 5.1 APG
1234T
away team logo 76ers 0-0 -----
home team logo Celtics 0-0 -----
O/U 209, BOS -4.5
TD Garden Boston, Massachusetts
Team Stats
away team logo 76ers 0-0 108.8 PPG 49.5 RPG 25.8 APG
home team logo Celtics 0-0 101.4 PPG 41.7 RPG 21.2 APG
Key Players
J. Embiid 22.9 PPG 11.0 RPG 3.2 APG 48.3 FG%
K. Irving 24.4 PPG 3.8 RPG 5.1 APG 49.1 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
76ers
Roster
J. Embiid
J. Redick
B. Simmons
D. Saric
R. Covington
J. Bayless
M. Fultz
T. McConnell
A. Johnson
J. Young
J. McAdoo
D. Jackson
F. Korkmaz
J. Pullen
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Embiid 63 30.3 22.9 11.0 3.2 0.6 1.8 3.7 48.3 30.8 76.9 2.3 8.7
J. Redick 70 30.2 17.1 2.5 3.0 0.5 0.1 1.5 46.0 42.0 90.4 0.1 2.4
B. Simmons 81 33.7 15.8 8.1 8.2 1.7 0.9 3.4 54.5 0.0 56.0 1.8 6.3
D. Saric 78 29.6 14.6 6.7 2.6 0.7 0.3 1.9 45.3 39.3 86.0 2.0 4.7
R. Covington 80 31.6 12.6 5.4 2.0 1.7 0.9 1.6 41.3 36.9 85.3 0.7 4.7
J. Bayless 39 23.7 7.9 2.1 1.4 0.6 0.1 1.2 41.6 37.0 79.5 0.4 1.7
M. Fultz 14 18.1 7.1 3.1 3.8 0.9 0.3 1.2 40.5 0.0 47.6 0.8 2.3
T. McConnell 76 22.4 6.3 3.0 4.0 1.2 0.2 1.5 49.9 43.5 79.5 0.5 2.5
A. Johnson 74 15.8 4.6 4.5 1.6 0.6 0.6 0.7 53.8 31.3 61.2 1.7 2.8
J. Young 6 10.2 2.8 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.2 35.7 30.0 66.7 0.0 0.3
J. McAdoo 3 6.0 2.7 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.3 28.6 28.6 100.0 0.0 0.7
D. Jackson 3 5.7 2.7 0.3 1.3 0.3 0.0 0.3 75.0 100.0 50.0 0.3 0.0
F. Korkmaz 14 5.7 1.6 0.8 0.3 0.1 0.1 0.1 28.6 29.4 50.0 0.1 0.6
J. Pullen 3 2.0 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 10 242.5 108.8 49.5 25.8 7.80 4.10 13.6 43.7 33.8 76.0 13.4 36.1
Celtics
Roster
K. Irving
J. Brown
J. Tatum
M. Morris
A. Horford
T. Rozier
M. Smart
J. Gibson
A. Baynes
D. Theis
S. Larkin
J. Bird
S. Ojeleye
G. Yabusele
G. Hayward
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
K. Irving 60 32.2 24.4 3.8 5.1 1.1 0.3 2.3 49.1 40.8 88.9 0.6 3.2
J. Brown 70 30.7 14.5 4.9 1.6 1.0 0.4 1.8 46.5 39.5 64.4 0.9 4.0
J. Tatum 80 30.5 13.9 5.0 1.6 1.0 0.7 1.4 47.5 43.4 82.6 0.6 4.4
M. Morris 54 26.8 13.6 5.4 1.3 0.7 0.2 1.2 42.9 36.8 80.5 0.8 4.6
A. Horford 72 31.6 12.9 7.4 4.7 0.6 1.1 1.8 48.9 42.9 78.3 1.4 5.9
T. Rozier 80 25.9 11.3 4.7 2.9 1.0 0.2 1.0 39.5 38.1 77.2 0.8 3.9
M. Smart 54 29.9 10.2 3.5 4.8 1.3 0.4 2.4 36.7 30.1 72.9 0.8 2.7
J. Gibson 4 10.0 8.5 0.8 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.8 60.9 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.8
A. Baynes 81 18.3 6.0 5.4 1.1 0.3 0.6 1.0 47.1 14.3 75.6 1.6 3.8
D. Theis 63 14.8 5.3 4.3 0.9 0.5 0.8 0.9 54.1 31.0 75.3 1.4 2.9
S. Larkin 54 14.4 4.3 1.7 1.8 0.5 0.0 0.6 38.4 36.0 86.5 0.3 1.4
J. Bird 13 8.8 3.0 1.5 0.6 0.2 0.1 0.6 57.7 42.9 46.2 0.5 1.0
S. Ojeleye 73 15.8 2.7 2.2 0.3 0.3 0.1 0.3 34.6 32.0 61.0 0.5 1.7
G. Yabusele 33 7.1 2.4 1.6 0.5 0.1 0.1 0.4 42.6 32.4 68.2 0.5 1.1
G. Hayward 1 5.0 2.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0
Total 19 242.6 101.4 41.7 21.2 6.84 4.05 10.8 43.7 34.3 76.7 8.8 32.8
