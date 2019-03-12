Lou Williams has scored more points off the bench than any player in NBA history.

The explosive guard looks to add to his record total when the Los Angeles Clippers host the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night.

Williams poured in 34 points on 14-of-20 shooting Monday night in Los Angeles' 140-115 trouncing of the visiting Boston Celtics to raise his total as a reserve to 11,154 points, surpassing Dell Curry (11,147).

"It means a lot to me," Williams told NBA TV. "It's a testament to my career. I've been a career bench player, two-time Sixth Man of the Year and hopefully get another one this year. It just means a lot to me to go into the record books."

Los Angeles coach Doc Rivers is impressed with the accomplishment.

"It's amazing," Rivers said postgame. "Just watching him play -- just his pace and his speed. You love that he likes coming off the bench. A lot of players think if you don't start, it's some kind of knock. Lou, his entire career, has kind of accepted that."

The 32-year-old Williams, who was coming off a 40-point performance against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday, is averaging 26 points over the past 11 games.

He is a big reason why the Clippers have won five straight games and eight of their past 10. The win over Boston moved Los Angeles into sixth place in the Western Conference, two games behind the fifth-place Trail Blazers.

"We're in a good space right now and playing really good basketball," Williams told NBA TV.

Clippers forward Danilo Gallinari scored 25 points on 9-of-12 shooting for his fourth consecutive 20-point outing. Backup power forward Montrezl Harrell added 20 points on 8-of-12 shooting as the Clippers established a season high for points and shot a season-best 61.6 percent against Boston in the second game of a six-game homestand.

The Trail Blazers, who just split a two-game homestand, are beginning a three-game road trip that includes visits to the New Orleans Pelicans and San Antonio Spurs.

"It would have been nice to get a little more time at home, but that's life," shooting guard CJ McCollum told reporters after practice Monday. "You got to be ready to get back on the road, win a lot of games on the road against tough teams, teams that need every game. We've got to make sure we're ready to play."

McCollum scored 26 points on 11-of-14 shooting Saturday in Portland's 127-120 victory over the Phoenix Suns. It marked his third straight game with 25 or more points.

McCollum is averaging 22.7 points and 6.3 rebounds in three games against the Clippers this season. Point guard Damian Lillard has been even better with an average of 31.3 points in those three contests.

Lillard scored 18 points against the Suns two nights after exploding for a season-best 51 points during a 129-121 overtime loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The 50-point effort was the fifth of Lillard's career.

Lillard (12,540 career points) needs 23 points to pass LaMarcus Aldridge as the second-leading scorer in franchise history. Hall of Famer Clyde Drexler (18,040) is Portland's all-time leader.

Blazers shooting guard Rodney Hood (hip) and swingman Evan Turner (knee) are both questionable for the Tuesday game.

The Trail Blazers have notched three consecutive road wins over the Clippers, including a 131-127 victory on Dec. 17.

