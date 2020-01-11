PHI
DAL

Sixers, minus Embiid, take on Mavs, minus Porzingis

  • FLM
  • Jan 11, 2020

The top two teams in the Western Conference proved to be a bit too much for the Dallas Mavericks, who will now take their chances against an Eastern Conference club.

The Mavericks will play host to the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday, one day after dropping a 129-114 decision to the visiting Los Angeles Lakers. That defeat came two days after the Denver Nuggets set foot on the court in Dallas and came away with a 107-106 victory.

The Lakers and Nuggets own the top two winning percentages in the Western Conference.

Things have gone slightly better of late for Dallas against the opposite conference, with the Mavericks winning two of their past three games against teams from the East. Next up is a duel with a Sixers team that will be missing big man Joel Embiid after he underwent surgery on his left ring finger this week.

Yet it's not as if playing a team void of a top player is always beneficial. The Lakers were without Anthony Davis because of a bruise near his tailbone, and they still pushed the Mavericks around on their own court Friday.

The Mavericks trailed by 18 points after one quarter and were down 79-58 at halftime. They were able to make the aesthetics somewhat better in the second half, but it's not as if it will give them a ton of momentum heading into Saturday's game.

Luka Doncic finished with 25 points against the Lakers, but there was only so much he could do. The Mavericks were playing without Kristaps Porzingis (sore right knee) for a sixth consecutive game. Porzingis received a platelet-rich plasma injection in the knee Friday in an effort to assist healing, but he will not play Saturday.

Dallas is now 7-9 going back to Dec. 8.

"When things are going bad, you're never that far from them going good, and vice versa," Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle said. "It's all very tenuous. But we got to stick together. When any of this stuff happens, it's going to be my responsibility. I'm going to take the pressure off these guys. It is a young team, but we're not making excuses about it. We just got to get better."

The Sixers have every reason to believe they can win without Embiid, since they delivered a 109-98 victory against the Boston Celtics without him on Thursday. Josh Richardson scored a team-best 29 points while Ben Simmons scored 19 points and grabbed nine rebounds.

Simmons, an All-Star point guard last season, even tried his hand at center on Thursday and held up well.

"I've always been curious of what that could look like," Sixers coach Brett Brown told reporters afterward about Simmons' move to center. "I thought he was good. I don't know what the numbers bear out, but it's something we tried. I have wanted to try Ben at 5, we did, and I suspect we'll see it again."

The Mavericks will conclude a season-high, six-game homestand on Saturday, while the Sixers will open a quick two-game trip that concludes at Indiana on Monday.

Key Players
B. Simmons
25 PG
L. Doncic
77 SF
32.9 Min. Per Game 32.9
29.4 Pts. Per Game 29.4
8.9 Ast. Per Game 8.9
9.7 Reb. Per Game 9.7
56.4 Field Goal % 47.2
56.4 Three Point % 47.2
58.2 Free Throw % 79.4
away team logo
B. Simmons PG 25
15.1 PPG, 7.5 RPG, 8.4 APG
home team logo
L. Doncic SF 77
29.4 PPG, 9.7 RPG, 8.9 APG
1234T
away team logo 76ers 25-14 -----
home team logo Mavericks 23-15 -----
American Airlines Center Dallas, Texas
American Airlines Center Dallas, Texas
Team Stats
away team logo 76ers 25-14 109.8 PPG 46.1 RPG 26.6 APG
home team logo Mavericks 23-15 116.3 PPG 47.4 RPG 24.4 APG
Key Players
B. Simmons PG 15.1 PPG 7.5 RPG 8.4 APG 56.4 FG%
L. Doncic SF 29.4 PPG 9.7 RPG 8.9 APG 47.2 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
76ers
Roster
J. Embiid
T. Harris
J. Richardson
B. Simmons
A. Horford
F. Korkmaz
T. Burke
J. Ennis III
M. Scott
M. Thybulle
S. Milton
R. Neto
K. O'Quinn
N. Pelle
J. Bolden
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Embiid 31 31.1 23.4 12.3 3.3 0.8 1.4 3.0 47.2 32.2 83.7 2.5 9.8
T. Harris 39 34.0 19.4 6.5 3.0 0.8 0.6 1.6 48.4 35.6 80.5 0.7 5.7
J. Richardson 31 32.1 15.5 3.3 3.6 1.1 0.6 2.1 43.9 35.3 79.3 0.8 2.5
B. Simmons 37 35.5 15.1 7.5 8.4 2.1 0.7 3.6 56.4 40.0 58.2 1.9 5.7
A. Horford 35 30.7 12.4 6.5 3.8 1.0 0.9 1.1 45.8 34.8 66.7 1.7 4.8
F. Korkmaz 38 20.3 8.3 2.2 0.8 0.5 0.2 0.7 43.8 38.4 75.0 0.2 2.0
T. Burke 20 14.8 6.9 1.7 2.5 0.3 0.1 0.6 48.2 45.5 76.5 0.7 1.0
J. Ennis III 38 17.8 6.6 3.4 0.9 0.5 0.3 0.7 44.9 37.2 77.4 1.1 2.3
M. Scott 39 18.6 5.9 3.2 0.6 0.3 0.1 0.4 41.5 34.8 82.4 0.7 2.5
M. Thybulle 31 17.6 4.7 1.2 1.3 1.4 0.7 0.9 42.2 44.9 66.7 0.4 0.8
S. Milton 11 9.0 4.1 1.4 0.7 0.1 0.1 1.2 36.6 22.7 76.9 0.2 1.2
R. Neto 30 11.2 3.9 1.0 1.5 0.5 0.1 0.9 49.0 42.1 75.0 0.2 0.9
K. O'Quinn 20 9.8 3.1 3.6 1.4 0.1 0.8 0.8 49.1 33.3 37.5 1.1 2.5
N. Pelle 9 9.8 2.7 2.9 0.6 0.0 1.4 0.8 66.7 0.0 66.7 0.6 2.3
J. Bolden 2 2.5 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 0.0 0.5 100.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 39 241.3 109.8 46.1 26.6 8.23 5.64 14.4 47.1 36.3 74.6 10.2 35.9
Mavericks
Roster
L. Doncic
K. Porzingis
T. Hardaway Jr.
S. Curry
D. Finney-Smith
J. Barea
M. Kleber
D. Powell
J. Brunson
D. Wright
B. Marjanovic
C. Lee
R. Broekhoff
A. Cleveland
J. Reaves
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
L. Doncic 34 32.9 29.4 9.7 8.9 1.1 0.1 4.3 47.2 32.5 79.4 1.5 8.2
K. Porzingis 31 31.2 17.3 9.4 1.5 0.6 2.1 1.7 40.3 34.3 72.5 1.7 7.6
T. Hardaway Jr. 35 25.7 14.0 2.7 1.7 0.6 0.1 0.9 42.5 38.5 79.7 0.3 2.3
S. Curry 36 22.6 10.3 1.9 1.7 0.6 0.2 1.0 45.3 39.5 93.9 0.4 1.5
D. Finney-Smith 38 29.1 9.2 5.3 1.4 0.7 0.5 1.0 46.5 38.6 69.6 2.0 3.3
J. Barea 11 16.3 9.0 1.8 3.5 0.3 0.1 1.4 44.3 44.4 100.0 0.4 1.5
M. Kleber 37 24.6 8.9 5.4 1.1 0.3 0.8 0.8 46.1 38.8 87.8 1.6 3.8
D. Powell 35 26.6 8.9 5.5 1.5 0.9 0.6 0.9 61.5 26.5 66.3 1.7 3.7
J. Brunson 38 17.2 7.5 2.4 3.4 0.4 0.1 1.1 45.7 32.1 76.7 0.5 1.9
D. Wright 36 20.8 7.4 3.6 3.2 1.4 0.4 0.8 48.8 39.3 81.8 0.9 2.7
B. Marjanovic 18 10.0 5.8 4.6 0.4 0.1 0.2 0.8 54.4 20.0 70.8 1.4 3.2
C. Lee 9 8.0 3.7 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.2 0.2 59.1 58.3 0.0 0.0 0.3
R. Broekhoff 10 7.7 3.7 1.4 0.4 0.2 0.1 0.2 44.0 50.0 83.3 0.1 1.3
A. Cleveland 1 4.0 2.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 100.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0
J. Reaves 2 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 38 242.0 116.3 47.4 24.4 6.50 4.68 12.4 46.0 36.3 77.7 11.1 36.3
