Bench playing a role as Jazz face Wizards

  • Jan 11, 2020

Their second unit has turned from a weakness into a strength for the Utah Jazz.

The Jazz have won eight straight and 13 of 14 games heading into Sunday's clash with the host Washington Wizards. Better bench play is one key catalyst behind the improved fortunes for Utah.

Over the last two games, the Jazz are averaging 56.5 bench points. They have scored 40 or more bench points in four straight contests. Since trading for Jordan Clarkson in late December, Utah's bench players have become a more cohesive unit and have been able to keep building momentum for the Jazz while the starters rest.

Obviously, the guys who are on the bench unit throughout the whole year -- we take pride in minutes and things like that," forward Georges Niang said. "Getting out there and trying to make an impact for our starters is something big to us."

Bench play isn't the only area in which Utah is rising. The Jazz defense is evolving into a force of nature that smothers opponents over the course of 48 minutes.

Utah forced seven first-quarter turnovers and scored 14 of its first 19 points off those miscues in a 109-92 victory over Charlotte on Friday night. The Jazz ripped off a 19-2 run to take control by the end of the first quarter and led by as many as 33 points in the third quarter before resting the starting lineup the entire fourth quarter.

It marked the second straight game where every starter played less than 30 minutes for Utah. Jazz coach Quin Snyder likes the progress he has seen from his players with communication and timing on defensive possessions. Now the key, Snyder said, is to keep building on it.

"We have to keep guarding," Snyder said. "That's where you find your consistency."

The Wizards are also a team that is finding better consistency as the calendar has flipped to 2020. Washington earned its third win in the last four games after claiming a 111-101 victory over Atlanta on Friday night. It also marked the third straight home win for the Wizards.

Washington is finding ways to win even while playing short-handed. The Wizards used a fourth-quarter rally to prevail against the Hawks. Jordan McRae led the way with a team-high 29 points. McRae also collected eight rebounds and dished out six assists.

"I needed him to be more of a playmaker, and I thought he did that tonight even though he got a bunch of shots," coach Scott Brooks told the Washington Post after the game. "But the way their defense was playing, it allowed him to get his own, but he also had six assists. And he had a lot of extra passes that could have been more assists."

Over a nine-game stretch before the victory over Atlanta, the Wizards did not have key rotation players Davis Bertans, Rui Hachimura, Thomas Bryant, and Moritz Wagner because of injuries. Bertans returned to the lineup against the Hawks and gave Washington a lift on the perimeter with 14 points and a trio of 3-pointers.

The biggest absence continues to be Bradley Beal. Washington's leader in scoring (27.8) and assists (6.6), Beal has missed seven of the team's past eight games because of right knee soreness and continues to be day-to-day.

The Wizards face a major challenge in continuing their home success against Utah if Beal is unable to return on Sunday. Since starting 4-8 on the road, the Jazz have won seven of their last eight away from home.

Key Players
D. Mitchell
45 SG
D. Bertans
42 SF
29.7 Min. Per Game 29.7
15.3 Pts. Per Game 15.3
1.7 Ast. Per Game 1.7
5.0 Reb. Per Game 5.0
46.1 Field Goal % 44.8
46.1 Three Point % 44.8
84.2 Free Throw % 89.6
away team logo
D. Mitchell SG 45
24.2 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 4.4 APG
home team logo
D. Bertans SF 42
15.3 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 1.7 APG
1234T
away team logo Jazz 26-12 -----
home team logo Wizards 13-25 -----
Capital One Arena Washington, District of Columbia
Capital One Arena Washington, District of Columbia
Team Stats
away team logo Jazz 26-12 109.0 PPG 45.6 RPG 22.0 APG
home team logo Wizards 13-25 114.8 PPG 42.6 RPG 25.7 APG
Key Players
D. Mitchell SG 24.2 PPG 4.4 RPG 4.4 APG 46.1 FG%
D. Bertans SF 15.3 PPG 5.0 RPG 1.7 APG 44.8 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Jazz
Roster
D. Mitchell
B. Bogdanovic
R. Gobert
J. Clarkson
M. Conley
J. Ingles
E. Mudiay
R. O'Neale
G. Niang
T. Bradley
R. Tucker
E. Davis
J. Morgan
N. Williams-Goss
J. Brantley
M. Oni
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
D. Mitchell 38 34.4 24.2 4.4 4.4 1.1 0.3 2.4 46.1 35.5 84.2 0.7 3.6
B. Bogdanovic 37 33.1 20.7 4.3 2.1 0.6 0.1 2.8 44.2 41.9 89.7 0.6 3.7
R. Gobert 36 34.2 14.6 14.4 1.6 0.7 1.9 2.0 66.9 0.0 60.9 3.6 10.8
J. Clarkson 8 24.5 14.3 1.8 1.1 0.5 0.5 0.8 46.2 36.7 62.5 0.4 1.4
M. Conley 22 29.4 13.6 3.3 4.6 0.7 0.2 2.0 36.5 36.0 80.3 0.7 2.6
J. Ingles 38 29.7 10.5 4.2 4.5 0.9 0.2 1.9 44.4 41.4 80.0 0.4 3.8
E. Mudiay 35 17.1 7.8 2.6 2.5 0.4 0.2 1.6 48.2 35.7 73.1 0.3 2.3
R. O'Neale 38 29.3 6.3 4.9 2.5 0.9 0.3 0.8 47.8 44.7 80.0 0.2 4.7
G. Niang 32 12.9 5.6 1.9 0.5 0.2 0.1 0.4 48.1 47.3 70.0 0.2 1.7
T. Bradley 27 9.8 4.5 3.7 0.3 0.1 0.5 0.5 63.1 0.0 61.5 1.5 2.2
R. Tucker 5 7.6 1.8 0.8 0.4 0.2 0.0 0.2 50.0 0.0 33.3 0.2 0.6
E. Davis 21 11.0 1.3 4.0 0.4 0.4 0.4 0.6 36.7 0.0 45.5 1.1 2.9
J. Morgan 7 4.0 0.6 0.6 0.1 0.0 0.1 0.3 40.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.6
N. Williams-Goss 9 3.1 0.4 0.6 0.6 0.1 0.1 0.2 14.3 0.0 100.0 0.2 0.3
J. Brantley 2 4.5 0.0 2.0 0.5 0.0 1.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 2.0
M. Oni 3 2.7 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3
Total 38 240.0 109.0 45.6 22.0 5.89 4.16 14.8 46.9 39.2 76.6 8.6 37.0
Wizards
Roster
B. Beal
D. Bertans
R. Hachimura
T. Bryant
J. McRae
I. Thomas
M. Wagner
I. Smith
A. Pasecniks
I. Mahinmi
C. Miles
G. Payton
G. Mathews
J. Williams
I. Bonga
A. Schofield
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
B. Beal 31 36.5 27.8 4.8 6.6 1.1 0.3 3.3 43.5 31.5 83.1 1.1 3.7
D. Bertans 29 29.7 15.3 5.0 1.7 0.6 0.6 0.8 44.8 43.2 89.6 0.9 4.1
R. Hachimura 25 29.2 13.9 5.8 1.6 0.7 0.1 0.8 48.2 20.8 85.2 1.6 4.2
T. Bryant 18 28.4 13.9 8.5 2.7 0.4 1.0 1.3 54.9 28.6 73.6 2.3 6.2
J. McRae 22 22.8 13.5 3.4 2.9 0.7 0.6 1.4 42.9 46.3 77.3 0.6 2.8
I. Thomas 29 23.8 12.5 1.5 4.1 0.4 0.2 2.1 39.8 40.3 81.7 0.2 1.3
M. Wagner 21 20.4 11.6 6.0 1.3 0.7 0.6 2.0 58.1 39.3 83.7 1.6 4.4
I. Smith 38 26.2 11.3 3.0 4.4 0.9 0.3 1.3 45.8 34.9 64.0 0.5 2.5
A. Pasecniks 13 22.1 8.2 6.2 1.1 0.4 0.5 1.2 51.2 0.0 59.0 2.4 3.8
I. Mahinmi 18 21.2 7.5 5.7 1.2 0.8 1.4 1.4 50.5 20.0 56.1 2.4 3.3
C. Miles 10 16.1 6.4 1.2 1.2 1.0 0.4 0.4 32.2 31.4 75.0 0.4 0.8
G. Payton 10 23.4 6.3 4.7 2.9 2.2 0.4 1.5 45.8 35.0 40.0 1.4 3.3
G. Mathews 15 13.1 6.2 1.5 0.7 0.2 0.1 0.5 46.0 42.9 90.6 0.4 1.1
J. Williams 6 20.5 5.5 6.3 1.0 0.2 0.8 0.3 68.2 0.0 60.0 2.2 4.2
I. Bonga 33 16.7 4.1 3.0 1.1 0.7 0.3 0.6 51.0 26.1 71.8 0.9 2.1
A. Schofield 24 12.0 3.5 1.4 0.6 0.3 0.1 0.3 40.5 30.4 75.0 0.3 1.1
Total 38 240.7 114.8 42.6 25.7 7.76 4.16 13.3 45.8 36.2 77.3 10.7 31.9
