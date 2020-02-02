NY
Lottery-bound Knicks, Cavs to face off in Cleveland

The New York Knicks tossed a wrinkle into the Eastern Conference playoff race Saturday by upsetting the Indiana Pacers.

And on Monday night, the Knicks will hope to build on the momentum and create a rare winning streak when they visit a fellow lottery-bound club, the Cleveland Cavaliers, in the final game of the season between the teams.

The Knicks climbed out of a three-way tie for the Eastern Conference basement on Saturday by racing out to a 17-point lead and surviving a second-half surge by the host Pacers in a 92-85 win. New York wriggled free of the Cavaliers, who remained at the bottom of the conference Saturday as they continued skidding with a 131-112 loss to the visiting Golden State Warriors.

Any win for the Knicks -- they're 4-12 in their past 16 games -- is a much-needed one, but the victory Saturday was particularly timely. New York played Saturday for the first time since Wednesday's embarrassing 127-106 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies in which guard Elfrid Payton earned a one-game suspension for nearly starting a brawl after he shoved the Grizzlies' Jae Crowder for stealing an in-bounds pass and lofting a 3-pointer in the final minute.

Things got worse afterward for the Knicks when Marcus Morris Sr. described Crowder as "woman-like" and said he plays with "a lot of female tendencies."

The forward apologized multiple times before stepping onto the court Saturday, when he scored a game-high 28 points while leading the Knicks to one of their most impressive efforts of the season. New York allowed its second-fewest points of the season and held the Pacers to 11 points in the first quarter and 14 in the fourth quarter.

"We defended really well against a really good team," Morris said afterward. "I came in locked in and wanted to get a win. We all played well. It's a good win for us."

The Cavaliers, who remain tied for the worst record in the East with the Atlanta Hawks, are in desperate need of a feel-good night after losing for the 10th time in 11 games Saturday.

Cleveland has lost seven of those games by double figures and has fallen to a sub-.500 team six times, including Saturday, when the Cavaliers trailed 61-59 at the half before being outscored 44-19 in the third quarter by the NBA-worst Warriors.

"I don't have a lot of answers for you, though, I really don't," first-year Cavaliers head coach John Beilein said. "It's all together, the offense and the defense."

The Cavaliers are 13-37, which means Beilein has experienced defeat almost as much this season as his final four years combined coaching at Michigan, when he steered the Wolverines to a 112-40 record before jumping to the NBA.

"Every loss is hitting me really hard," Beilein said. "It's just trying to find solutions and trying to find a better way to get our guys to play harder and smarter, which will lead to wins."

The Knicks have won two of three games against the Cavaliers on the season.

--Field Level Media

Key Players
J. Randle
30 PF
K. Love
0 PF
31.1 Min. Per Game 31.1
17.4 Pts. Per Game 17.4
2.9 Ast. Per Game 2.9
9.8 Reb. Per Game 9.8
44.7 Field Goal % 45.2
44.7 Three Point % 45.2
70.7 Free Throw % 84.6
away team logo
J. Randle PF 30
18.9 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 3.3 APG
home team logo
K. Love PF 0
17.4 PPG, 9.8 RPG, 2.9 APG
1234T
away team logo Knicks 14-36 -----
home team logo Cavaliers 13-37 -----
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Cleveland, Ohio
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Cleveland, Ohio
Team Stats
away team logo Knicks 14-36 103.8 PPG 46.3 RPG 21.2 APG
home team logo Cavaliers 13-37 105.5 PPG 44.4 RPG 21.9 APG
Key Players
J. Randle PF 18.9 PPG 9.5 RPG 3.3 APG 44.7 FG%
K. Love PF 17.4 PPG 9.8 RPG 2.9 APG 45.2 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Knicks
Roster
M. Morris
J. Randle
R. Barrett
R. Bullock
B. Portis
M. Robinson
E. Payton
K. Knox
D. Dotson
A. Trier
F. Ntilikina
T. Gibson
D. Smith Jr.
K. Allen
W. Ellington
I. Brazdeikis
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
M. Morris 42 32.2 19.4 5.5 1.4 0.8 0.4 1.7 44.0 43.8 81.6 1.1 4.4
J. Randle 48 32.4 18.9 9.5 3.3 0.8 0.3 3.0 44.7 26.9 70.7 2.3 7.2
R. Barrett 41 31.2 14.1 5.2 2.5 1.1 0.4 2.2 39.3 32.9 60.3 1.1 4.2
R. Bullock 16 25.1 9.6 2.2 1.3 1.1 0.0 0.6 41.1 32.9 81.8 0.5 1.7
B. Portis 50 20.9 9.4 5.4 1.6 0.5 0.2 1.0 43.3 35.2 73.1 1.4 4.0
M. Robinson 46 22.8 9.2 6.8 0.6 0.8 1.9 0.7 72.0 0.0 60.2 2.8 4.0
E. Payton 31 26.6 8.9 4.4 6.5 1.4 0.5 2.0 42.3 23.1 50.0 1.1 3.3
K. Knox 49 18.6 7.0 3.0 1.0 0.4 0.4 0.6 36.7 32.3 65.1 0.4 2.6
D. Dotson 43 17.7 6.8 1.9 1.2 0.5 0.1 0.5 42.3 35.8 66.7 0.2 1.7
A. Trier 20 12.3 6.0 1.3 1.2 0.1 0.2 1.0 43.5 32.6 79.5 0.2 1.1
F. Ntilikina 44 21.0 5.9 2.2 3.0 0.9 0.4 1.3 37.8 31.7 87.5 0.4 1.8
T. Gibson 47 16.5 5.5 4.4 1.0 0.5 0.4 0.8 55.3 27.3 72.2 1.8 2.6
D. Smith Jr. 25 15.9 5.2 2.1 2.8 0.5 0.3 1.6 32.9 28.9 50.0 0.7 1.4
K. Allen 10 11.7 5.0 0.9 2.1 0.5 0.2 0.8 43.2 31.3 63.6 0.2 0.7
W. Ellington 24 14.1 4.0 1.6 1.0 0.4 0.1 0.6 31.7 30.1 75.0 0.1 1.5
I. Brazdeikis 9 5.9 1.9 0.6 0.4 0.0 0.1 0.2 27.3 11.1 80.0 0.2 0.3
Total 50 240.5 103.8 46.3 21.2 7.50 4.62 13.7 43.6 33.6 69.1 11.9 34.4
Cavaliers
Roster
C. Sexton
K. Love
D. Garland
T. Thompson
C. Osman
K. Porter
L. Nance Jr.
D. Exum
B. Knight
J. Henson
A. Zizic
A. McKinnie
M. Dellavedova
D. Wade
T. Cook
M. Mooney
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
C. Sexton 50 32.1 19.6 3.3 2.6 1.0 0.1 2.2 46.2 35.4 85.6 1.0 2.2
K. Love 43 31.1 17.4 9.8 2.9 0.6 0.3 2.5 45.2 37.9 84.6 0.9 8.9
D. Garland 49 30.2 12.3 2.0 3.7 0.7 0.0 2.7 39.2 35.3 86.6 0.4 1.5
T. Thompson 48 31.0 11.9 10.4 2.1 0.7 0.9 2.0 50.8 33.3 63.8 4.1 6.3
C. Osman 50 28.8 10.9 3.3 2.3 0.9 0.3 1.3 44.8 39.2 66.2 0.5 2.8
K. Porter 38 22.0 9.2 3.2 1.9 0.9 0.2 1.9 44.6 32.7 75.0 0.4 2.8
L. Nance Jr. 41 24.4 9.0 7.2 1.8 0.8 0.4 0.9 52.3 35.5 64.7 1.7 5.5
D. Exum 17 17.0 6.0 2.1 1.4 0.5 0.2 0.8 46.7 29.6 75.0 0.3 1.8
B. Knight 16 15.1 4.9 1.3 1.9 0.3 0.1 1.0 32.6 29.7 30.8 0.2 1.1
J. Henson 27 13.4 4.7 3.7 1.4 0.5 1.1 0.7 50.0 17.9 50.0 1.1 2.6
A. Zizic 16 9.9 4.3 3.4 0.2 0.4 0.3 0.3 57.1 0.0 86.7 0.9 2.6
A. McKinnie 35 14.3 4.2 2.9 0.4 0.5 0.2 0.6 41.4 22.2 70.4 0.9 2.0
M. Dellavedova 44 12.6 2.7 1.2 2.7 0.3 0.0 0.9 33.3 16.7 89.3 0.3 0.9
D. Wade 9 5.6 1.8 1.7 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.3 70.0 66.7 0.0 0.2 1.4
T. Cook 11 3.2 1.7 0.9 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.1 70.0 0.0 83.3 0.4 0.5
M. Mooney 2 2.5 1.0 0.5 0.5 0.0 0.5 0.0 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.5
Total 50 241.0 105.5 44.4 21.9 6.86 3.24 15.6 45.2 34.6 77.0 10.8 33.6
NBA Scores