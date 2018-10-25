Antetokounmpo's triple-double leads Bucks past 76ers 123-108
MILWAUKEE (AP) Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points, 18 rebounds and 10 assists to lead the Milwaukee Bucks past the Philadelphia 76ers 123-108 on Wednesday night.
The Bucks improved to 4-0 for the first time since the 2001-02 season. Khris Middleton had 25 points, and Brook Lopez chipped in 21.
Joel Embiid scored 30 points for Philadelphia, which was coming off a wild 133-132 overtime loss Tuesday at Detroit. JJ Redick added 19 points for the 76ers, who fell to 2-3.
The Bucks overcame early ice-cold shooting before gradually taking control.
Lopez misfired on his first four 3-point attempts but then sank five straight to spark a second-quarter rally. The Bucks led by eight during the period and held a 71-64 advantage at the break. Middleton had 20 first-half points, and Redick had 16.
Milwaukee stretched the lead to 15 during the third quarter and held a 92-81 advantage heading to the fourth.
The Bucks poured it on in the final period, building a 16-point lead midway through. The 76ers pulled within eight late, but a pair of free throws by Antetokounmpo and a driving, one-handed scoop layup by Eric Bledsoe quickly pushed the lead to 12.
The 76ers held a 34-22 lead after one quarter by making 6 of 8 from 3-point range, with five players sinking shots from deep. The Bucks made just 1 of 11 3s and shot 23 percent overall, trailing by 14 at one point.
TIP-INS
76ers: Ben Simmons left Saturday's game against Orlando in the first quarter and didn't play Tuesday night against Detroit. He logged 37 minutes Wednesday night. ... Embiid has recorded a double-double in all five of the team's games. ... Coach Brett Brown on Bucks forward Ersan Ilyasova, who played with Philadelphia last season: ''He's a fantastic teammate. He's a pro's pro. He's a prideful worker and he is skilled at what he does.''
Bucks: Matthew Dellavedova missed the game due to illness. ... D.J. Wilson also was inactive with a right hamstring injury.
UP NEXT
76ers: Host Charlotte on Saturday night.
Bucks: At Minnesota on Friday night.
---
|34.7
|Min. Per Game
|34.7
|27.3
|Pts. Per Game
|27.3
|5.7
|Ast. Per Game
|5.7
|16.0
|Reb. Per Game
|16.0
|48.6
|Field Goal %
|47.4
|50.0
|Three Point %
|44.7
|80.0
|Free Throw %
|70.0
|+ 3
|Tony Snell made 3-pt. jump shot
|0:08
|+ 3
|Tony Snell made 3-pt. jump shot
|0:08
|Team rebound
|0:19
|Malcolm Brogdon missed layup
|0:20
|Defensive rebound by Donte DiVincenzo
|0:35
|Landry Shamet missed jump shot
|0:38
|Defensive rebound by Furkan Korkmaz
|0:44
|Eric Bledsoe missed jump shot
|0:47
|+ 2
|Mike Muscala made dunk
|1:12
|Offensive rebound by Mike Muscala
|1:13
|Landry Shamet missed floating jump shot
|1:12
|Team Stats
|Points
|108
|123
|Field Goals
|38-92 (41.3%)
|41-100 (41.0%)
|3-Pointers
|11-34 (32.4%)
|13-43 (30.2%)
|Free Throws
|21-30 (70.0%)
|28-30 (93.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|62
|62
|Offensive
|8
|9
|Defensive
|42
|43
|Team
|12
|10
|Assists
|29
|24
|Steals
|4
|7
|Blocks
|5
|10
|Turnovers
|16
|12
|Fouls
|27
|27
|Technicals
|1
|2
|Key Players
|
|J. Embiid C
|29.5 PPG
|10.8 RPG
|3.8 APG
|51.9 FG%
|
|G. Antetokounmpo PF
|27.3 PPG
|16.0 RPG
|5.7 APG
|46.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Embiid C
|30 PTS
|19 REB
|6 AST
|G. Antetokounmpo PF
|32 PTS
|18 REB
|10 AST
|
|41.3
|FG%
|41.0
|
|
|32.4
|3PT FG%
|30.2
|
|
|70.0
|FT%
|93.3
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|J. Embiid
|35
|30
|19
|6
|0
|3
|2
|2
|9/24
|2/7
|10/13
|3
|16
|62
|+3
|D. Saric
|33
|15
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|6/11
|2/6
|1/2
|1
|6
|21
|-16
|B. Simmons
|37
|14
|13
|11
|1
|0
|3
|5
|6/15
|0/0
|2/6
|3
|10
|47
|-10
|R. Covington
|29
|8
|2
|1
|0
|2
|3
|3
|3/10
|1/5
|1/2
|0
|2
|11
|-26
|M. Fultz
|27
|5
|0
|4
|2
|0
|2
|5
|2/6
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|13
|-7
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|J. Redick
|32
|19
|2
|6
|0
|0
|3
|1
|6/13
|3/8
|4/4
|0
|2
|30
|+5
|M. Muscala
|18
|8
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|3/6
|1/4
|1/1
|1
|3
|13
|-10
|L. Shamet
|8
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1/4
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|3
|-4
|T. McConnell
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|2
|-7
|F. Korkmaz
|6
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|3
|+3
|A. Johnson
|6
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|2
|4
|-6
|W. Chandler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Bayless
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Jackson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Bolden
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Milton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|235
|108
|50
|29
|4
|5
|16
|27
|38/92
|11/34
|21/30
|8
|42
|209
|-75
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|G. Antetokounmpo
|37
|32
|18
|10
|2
|3
|5
|4
|12/24
|0/3
|8/9
|3
|15
|70
|+11
|K. Middleton
|33
|25
|4
|4
|1
|0
|2
|4
|6/18
|3/8
|10/10
|0
|4
|36
|+15
|B. Lopez
|32
|21
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|7/13
|5/11
|2/2
|0
|1
|26
|+10
|E. Bledsoe
|33
|18
|8
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|6/18
|2/7
|4/4
|2
|6
|34
|+12
|M. Brogdon
|35
|9
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|4
|3/12
|0/4
|3/3
|1
|2
|17
|-6
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|T. Snell
|17
|8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3/5
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|1
|9
|+21
|D. DiVincenzo
|19
|5
|6
|2
|0
|2
|1
|1
|2/4
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|6
|16
|+3
|E. Ilyasova
|15
|3
|5
|0
|1
|1
|1
|5
|1/2
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|4
|9
|+2
|J. Henson
|16
|2
|6
|0
|2
|1
|0
|3
|1/4
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|4
|11
|+7
|P. Connaughton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Dellavedova
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Wood
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Maker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Wilson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Duval
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Morris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|237
|123
|52
|24
|7
|10
|12
|27
|41/100
|13/43
|28/30
|9
|43
|228
|+75