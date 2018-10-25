PHI
MIL

No Text

Antetokounmpo's triple-double leads Bucks past 76ers 123-108

  • STATS AP
  • Oct 25, 2018

MILWAUKEE (AP) Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points, 18 rebounds and 10 assists to lead the Milwaukee Bucks past the Philadelphia 76ers 123-108 on Wednesday night.

The Bucks improved to 4-0 for the first time since the 2001-02 season. Khris Middleton had 25 points, and Brook Lopez chipped in 21.

Joel Embiid scored 30 points for Philadelphia, which was coming off a wild 133-132 overtime loss Tuesday at Detroit. JJ Redick added 19 points for the 76ers, who fell to 2-3.

The Bucks overcame early ice-cold shooting before gradually taking control.

Lopez misfired on his first four 3-point attempts but then sank five straight to spark a second-quarter rally. The Bucks led by eight during the period and held a 71-64 advantage at the break. Middleton had 20 first-half points, and Redick had 16.

Milwaukee stretched the lead to 15 during the third quarter and held a 92-81 advantage heading to the fourth.

The Bucks poured it on in the final period, building a 16-point lead midway through. The 76ers pulled within eight late, but a pair of free throws by Antetokounmpo and a driving, one-handed scoop layup by Eric Bledsoe quickly pushed the lead to 12.

The 76ers held a 34-22 lead after one quarter by making 6 of 8 from 3-point range, with five players sinking shots from deep. The Bucks made just 1 of 11 3s and shot 23 percent overall, trailing by 14 at one point.

TIP-INS

76ers: Ben Simmons left Saturday's game against Orlando in the first quarter and didn't play Tuesday night against Detroit. He logged 37 minutes Wednesday night. ... Embiid has recorded a double-double in all five of the team's games. ... Coach Brett Brown on Bucks forward Ersan Ilyasova, who played with Philadelphia last season: ''He's a fantastic teammate. He's a pro's pro. He's a prideful worker and he is skilled at what he does.''

Bucks: Matthew Dellavedova missed the game due to illness. ... D.J. Wilson also was inactive with a right hamstring injury.

UP NEXT

76ers: Host Charlotte on Saturday night.

Bucks: At Minnesota on Friday night.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Embiid
21 C
G. Antetokounmpo
34 PF
34.7 Min. Per Game 34.7
27.3 Pts. Per Game 27.3
5.7 Ast. Per Game 5.7
16.0 Reb. Per Game 16.0
48.6 Field Goal % 47.4
50.0 Three Point % 44.7
80.0 Free Throw % 70.0
+ 3 Tony Snell made 3-pt. jump shot 0:08
+ 3 Tony Snell made 3-pt. jump shot 0:08
  Team rebound 0:19
  Malcolm Brogdon missed layup 0:20
  Defensive rebound by Donte DiVincenzo 0:35
  Landry Shamet missed jump shot 0:38
  Defensive rebound by Furkan Korkmaz 0:44
  Eric Bledsoe missed jump shot 0:47
+ 2 Mike Muscala made dunk 1:12
  Offensive rebound by Mike Muscala 1:13
  Landry Shamet missed floating jump shot 1:12
Team Stats
Points 108 123
Field Goals 38-92 (41.3%) 41-100 (41.0%)
3-Pointers 11-34 (32.4%) 13-43 (30.2%)
Free Throws 21-30 (70.0%) 28-30 (93.3%)
Total Rebounds 62 62
Offensive 8 9
Defensive 42 43
Team 12 10
Assists 29 24
Steals 4 7
Blocks 5 10
Turnovers 16 12
Fouls 27 27
Technicals 1 2
away team logo
J. Embiid C 21
30 PTS, 19 REB, 6 AST
home team logo
G. Antetokounmpo PF 34
32 PTS, 18 REB, 10 AST
1234T
away team logo 76ers 2-2 34301727108
home team logo Bucks 3-0 22492131123
O/U 227.5, MIL -5
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
O/U 227.5, MIL -5
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
Team Stats
away team logo 76ers 2-2 108.8 PPG 49.5 RPG 25.8 APG
home team logo Bucks 3-0 101.9 PPG 38.6 RPG 22.0 APG
Key Players
J. Embiid C 29.5 PPG 10.8 RPG 3.8 APG 51.9 FG%
G. Antetokounmpo PF 27.3 PPG 16.0 RPG 5.7 APG 46.6 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Embiid C 30 PTS 19 REB 6 AST
G. Antetokounmpo PF 32 PTS 18 REB 10 AST
41.3 FG% 41.0
32.4 3PT FG% 30.2
70.0 FT% 93.3
76ers
Starters
J. Embiid
D. Saric
B. Simmons
R. Covington
M. Fultz
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Embiid 35 30 19 6 0 3 2 2 9/24 2/7 10/13 3 16 62 +3
D. Saric 33 15 7 0 0 0 1 3 6/11 2/6 1/2 1 6 21 -16
B. Simmons 37 14 13 11 1 0 3 5 6/15 0/0 2/6 3 10 47 -10
R. Covington 29 8 2 1 0 2 3 3 3/10 1/5 1/2 0 2 11 -26
M. Fultz 27 5 0 4 2 0 2 5 2/6 1/1 0/0 0 0 13 -7
Starters
J. Embiid
D. Saric
B. Simmons
R. Covington
M. Fultz
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Embiid 35 30 19 6 0 3 2 2 9/24 2/7 10/13 3 16 62 +3
D. Saric 33 15 7 0 0 0 1 3 6/11 2/6 1/2 1 6 21 -16
B. Simmons 37 14 13 11 1 0 3 5 6/15 0/0 2/6 3 10 47 -10
R. Covington 29 8 2 1 0 2 3 3 3/10 1/5 1/2 0 2 11 -26
M. Fultz 27 5 0 4 2 0 2 5 2/6 1/1 0/0 0 0 13 -7
Bench
J. Redick
M. Muscala
L. Shamet
T. McConnell
F. Korkmaz
A. Johnson
W. Chandler
J. Bayless
D. Jackson
J. Bolden
S. Milton
Z. Smith
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Redick 32 19 2 6 0 0 3 1 6/13 3/8 4/4 0 2 30 +5
M. Muscala 18 8 4 1 0 0 1 5 3/6 1/4 1/1 1 3 13 -10
L. Shamet 8 3 0 0 1 0 1 1 1/4 1/2 0/0 0 0 3 -4
T. McConnell 4 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0 2 -7
F. Korkmaz 6 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 1 3 +3
A. Johnson 6 2 2 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 2/2 0 2 4 -6
W. Chandler - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bayless - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bolden - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Milton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 108 50 29 4 5 16 27 38/92 11/34 21/30 8 42 209 -75
Bucks
Starters
G. Antetokounmpo
K. Middleton
B. Lopez
E. Bledsoe
M. Brogdon
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
G. Antetokounmpo 37 32 18 10 2 3 5 4 12/24 0/3 8/9 3 15 70 +11
K. Middleton 33 25 4 4 1 0 2 4 6/18 3/8 10/10 0 4 36 +15
B. Lopez 32 21 1 1 0 2 0 3 7/13 5/11 2/2 0 1 26 +10
E. Bledsoe 33 18 8 4 1 1 2 3 6/18 2/7 4/4 2 6 34 +12
M. Brogdon 35 9 3 3 0 0 1 4 3/12 0/4 3/3 1 2 17 -6
Starters
G. Antetokounmpo
K. Middleton
B. Lopez
E. Bledsoe
M. Brogdon
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
G. Antetokounmpo 37 32 18 10 2 3 5 4 12/24 0/3 8/9 3 15 70 +11
K. Middleton 33 25 4 4 1 0 2 4 6/18 3/8 10/10 0 4 36 +15
B. Lopez 32 21 1 1 0 2 0 3 7/13 5/11 2/2 0 1 26 +10
E. Bledsoe 33 18 8 4 1 1 2 3 6/18 2/7 4/4 2 6 34 +12
M. Brogdon 35 9 3 3 0 0 1 4 3/12 0/4 3/3 1 2 17 -6
Bench
T. Snell
D. DiVincenzo
E. Ilyasova
J. Henson
P. Connaughton
M. Dellavedova
S. Brown
C. Wood
T. Maker
D. Wilson
T. Duval
J. Morris
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Snell 17 8 1 0 0 0 0 0 3/5 2/4 0/0 0 1 9 +21
D. DiVincenzo 19 5 6 2 0 2 1 1 2/4 1/3 0/0 0 6 16 +3
E. Ilyasova 15 3 5 0 1 1 1 5 1/2 0/1 1/2 1 4 9 +2
J. Henson 16 2 6 0 2 1 0 3 1/4 0/2 0/0 2 4 11 +7
P. Connaughton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Dellavedova - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Wood - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Maker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Duval - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Morris - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 237 123 52 24 7 10 12 27 41/100 13/43 28/30 9 43 228 +75
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores