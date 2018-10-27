UTA
Gobert, Rubio dominate as Jazz tops Pelicans, 132-111

  • Oct 27, 2018

NEW ORLEANS (AP) When Ricky Rubio learned he wouldn't have to worry about Anthony Davis guarding the paint for the Pelicans, the Jazz point guard figured he better look for Utah big-man Rudy Gobert at the rim whenever possible.

''I was looking more to that than anything else,'' Rubio said, adding that when New Orleans' defense collapsed on Gobert, he was able to take advantage of that as well.

Rubio had 28 points and 12 assists, Gobert had 25 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks, and Utah became the first team this season to beat New Orleans, 132-111 on Saturday night.

''When Ricky plays like that, it's hard to lose,'' said Gobert, who had a handful of dunks set up by Rubio, several on alley-oop lobs. ''We've got a lot of guys that can score and when Ricky starts to make the right play and puts even more pressure on the defense, it's hard to guard for sure.''

Davis was ruled out shortly before the game because of his sprained right elbow - an injury through which he'd played in a victory a night earlier over Brooklyn.

''There's not any long-term concern,'' Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said. ''He came in today and tried to shoot at shoot-around, and there was a still a little bit of pain. ... I'm not going to risk anything over one game.

The Davis-Gobert matchup has been a competitive and compelling one in recent seasons. With Davis out, Gobert had his best offensive game of the young season. He'd come in averaging 14.5 points and had not scored more than 19 points in a game this season.

Jazz coach Quin Snyder was quick to highlight the effect of Davis sitting out, noting the Pelicans' five-time All-Star is ''obviously one of the best players in the league, maybe playing the best of anyone in the league right now.''

''We did a good job of trying to attack them in a way that was effective, given his absence,'' Snyder added.

Rubio was averaging just 6 points coming in and hadn't scored more than 13 in a game.

''I've got to be more regular. Sometimes I'm not as aggressive as I was tonight,'' Rubio said. ''I felt my shot and kept shooting and we had a good night.''

It was perhaps fitting that a Frenchman and Spaniard would dominate in New Orleans - a city founded by the French and ruled by the Spanish during the early part of its 300-year history, and where Jazz music, as well as the NBA franchise named for it, were born.

Rubio has been brilliant in the Big Easy before. He scored 30 in a triumphant trip to New Orleans last March.

''I love playing here,'' Rubio said.

Donovan Mitchell scored 22 for Utah.

Nikola Mirotic scored 25 points, but 15 of that came in the first quarter, when he hit three 3s and helped the Pelicans take a 31-28 lead into the second period. Jrue Holiday scored 18 points.

''Ricky and Gobert really got the whole lob situation going,'' Holiday said. ''Next time, I think we've got to do a better job at containing them.''

TIP-INS

Jazz: Shot 52.3 percent (46 for 88) and combined for 10 3s on 32 attempts. ... Attempted 37 foul shot, hitting 30. ... Dante Exum scored 11 points, and Derrick Favors had 10.

Pelicans: Starting point guard Elfrid Payton left the game with a sprained right ankle early in the third quarter. ... Reserve forward Darius Miller did not play after leaving Friday night's game against Brooklyn with a thigh bruise. ... Second-year pro Frank Jackson, a high-second-round draft pick in 2017 who sat out his rookie season with injuries, scored a career-high 14 points in 23 minutes. ... Jahlil Okafor scored 11 points in 14 minutes. ... New Orleans went 3-1 during its four-game home stand and now leaves for a nine-day, five-game road trip against Western Conference teams.

SEALING THE DEAL

Utah led by as many as 28 points in the third quarter and were still up 102-82 at the start of the fourth, when numerous fans began filing out en masse.

With a lineup of reserves finishing out the game, the Pelicans rallied to the point of re-engaging those fans who'd stuck around, pulling to 110-102 on Wesley Johnson's 3 with 6:34 left. But Utah responded with a 10-2 run during which Rubio hit six free throws.

UP NEXT

Jazz: Visit Dallas on Sunday night.

Pelicans: Visit Denver on Monday night.

Key Players
D. Mitchell
45 SG
A. Davis
23 PF
36.0 Min. Per Game 36.0
27.3 Pts. Per Game 27.3
4.8 Ast. Per Game 4.8
13.3 Reb. Per Game 13.3
43.8 Field Goal % 52.1
42.2 Three Point % 52.1
75.0 Free Throw % 70.7
  Defensive rebound by Grayson Allen 0:02
  Tim Frazier missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:06
  Out of bounds turnover on Dante Exum 0:11
+ 1 Frank Jackson made 3rd of 3 free throws 0:28
+ 1 Frank Jackson made 2nd of 3 free throws 0:28
+ 1 Frank Jackson made 1st of 3 free throws 0:28
  Shooting foul on Grayson Allen 0:28
+ 2 Grayson Allen made driving layup, assist by Dante Exum 0:38
  Defensive rebound by Georges Niang 0:41
  Jahlil Okafor missed dunk 0:41
  Offensive rebound by Jahlil Okafor 0:41
Team Stats
Points 132 111
Field Goals 46-88 (52.3%) 40-95 (42.1%)
3-Pointers 10-32 (31.3%) 9-34 (26.5%)
Free Throws 30-37 (81.1%) 22-29 (75.9%)
Total Rebounds 55 56
Offensive 6 11
Defensive 37 29
Team 12 16
Assists 32 22
Steals 7 4
Blocks 7 5
Turnovers 13 16
Fouls 26 32
Technicals 0 0
R. Rubio PG 3
28 PTS, 6 REB, 12 AST
J. Holiday PG 11
18 PTS, 2 REB, 6 AST
1234T
away team logo Jazz 3-2 28363830132
home team logo Pelicans 4-1 31183329111
Smoothie King Center New Orleans, LA
Team Stats
away team logo Jazz 3-2 102.4 PPG 45 RPG 20.3 APG
home team logo Pelicans 4-1 110.0 PPG 45.6 RPG 26.9 APG
Key Players
R. Rubio PG 6.0 PPG 2.5 RPG 6.3 APG 21.9 FG%
N. Mirotic PF 23.5 PPG 9.8 RPG 1.5 APG 53.0 FG%
Top Scorers
R. Rubio PG 28 PTS 6 REB 12 AST
N. Mirotic PF 25 PTS 8 REB 0 AST
52.3 FG% 42.1
31.3 3PT FG% 26.5
81.1 FT% 75.9
Jazz
Starters
R. Rubio
R. Gobert
D. Mitchell
D. Favors
J. Ingles
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
R. Rubio 29 28 6 12 1 0 2 2 8/14 3/7 9/9 0 6 57 +26
R. Gobert 31 25 14 0 1 4 0 1 11/13 0/0 3/5 4 10 44 +23
D. Mitchell 32 22 2 6 1 0 1 2 7/10 3/4 5/6 0 2 36 +25
D. Favors 18 10 7 0 0 2 1 5 4/10 0/3 2/2 2 5 18 +2
J. Ingles 28 7 4 2 1 0 2 2 2/10 0/4 3/4 0 4 14 +19
Bench
D. Exum
R. O'Neale
A. Burks
G. Niang
J. Crowder
G. Allen
E. Udoh
T. Sefolosha
N. Mitrou-Long
T. Cavanaugh
R. Neto
T. Bradley
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Exum 17 11 0 2 0 0 2 2 5/10 0/2 1/3 0 0 13 -3
R. O'Neale 15 8 2 3 1 0 0 3 3/6 2/4 0/0 0 2 17 0
A. Burks 14 7 2 1 1 1 1 1 2/4 1/2 2/2 0 2 12 -1
G. Niang 11 5 2 1 1 0 2 2 1/1 1/1 2/2 0 2 8 +6
J. Crowder 28 4 2 5 0 0 0 3 2/7 0/4 0/0 0 2 16 +15
G. Allen 5 4 1 0 0 0 1 1 1/3 0/1 2/2 0 1 4 -5
E. Udoh 5 1 1 0 0 0 1 2 0/0 0/0 1/2 0 1 1 -2
T. Sefolosha - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Mitrou-Long - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Cavanaugh - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Neto - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bradley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 233 132 43 32 7 7 13 26 46/88 10/32 30/37 6 37 240 +105
Pelicans
Starters
N. Mirotic
J. Holiday
J. Randle
E. Moore
E. Payton
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
N. Mirotic 28 25 8 0 0 0 2 3 10/18 4/9 1/2 1 7 31 -18
J. Holiday 29 18 2 6 1 2 3 1 7/13 0/4 4/4 2 0 32 -28
J. Randle 18 12 3 0 1 1 3 4 5/11 0/3 2/2 1 2 14 -17
E. Moore 24 5 2 2 1 1 1 4 1/6 1/3 2/2 0 2 12 -18
E. Payton 15 0 2 4 0 0 2 3 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 1 8 -16
Bench
F. Jackson
J. Okafor
C. Diallo
W. Johnson
S. Hill
I. Clark
T. Frazier
K. Williams
A. Davis
D. Miller
T. Bluiett
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
F. Jackson 22 14 0 2 0 0 0 2 3/9 1/4 7/9 0 0 18 -1
J. Okafor 14 11 6 0 0 0 0 2 4/9 0/0 3/3 3 3 17 -7
C. Diallo 10 10 4 1 0 0 1 1 4/8 0/0 2/4 1 3 15 0
W. Johnson 15 6 2 0 0 0 0 3 2/4 2/4 0/0 0 2 8 -5
S. Hill 20 6 5 3 1 1 2 1 2/8 1/3 1/2 0 5 17 -1
I. Clark 13 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 0 2 -11
T. Frazier 13 2 4 4 0 0 2 4 1/3 0/2 0/1 2 2 12 +3
K. Williams 12 0 2 0 0 0 0 3 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 2 2 +14
A. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bluiett - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 233 111 40 22 4 5 16 32 40/95 9/34 22/29 11 29 188 -105
NBA Scores