LAC
ORL

No Text

Williams scores 28 as Clippers rout Magic 120-95

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 02, 2018

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) Things were going so well for Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams on Friday night that even when one of his shots missed, he ended up getting credit for a basket.

Williams scored 23 of his game-high 28 points in the second half in leading the Clippers to a 120-95 rout of the Orlando Magic.

It was the Clippers' 10th straight win over the Magic.

Williams hit all five 3-point attempts in the second half, including one that clearly bounced far off the rim. But he got credit anyway when referee Sean Corbin called goaltending on Magic rookie Mo Bamba.

''Lou got it going in the third and fourth quarter and that changed the game,'' Clippers coach Doc Rivers said. ''He is just an amazing, amazing shooter and he shoots from all angles. It used to be he could only go left and now he goes right. He is a professional scorer and you see it every time he plays."

Tobias Harris had 21 points and Danilo Gallinari 13 for Los Angeles, which led by 15 going into the fourth period and quickly pushed it to 25 after Williams hit three straight 3s to make it 106-81 with 6:57 left.

Boban Marjanovic made his first start for the Clippers and finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Nikola Vucevic led Orlando with 22 points and 11 rebounds. Evan Fournier scored 19 and D.J. Augustin had 13 points for the Magic, who have lost four straight.

Orlando cut an 18-point deficit to nine on three occasions in the third quarter, but never could sustain a rally. Fournier's driving layup made it 79-70 with 1:35 left in the quarter, but Milos Teodosic and Williams hit back-to-back 3-pointers and the Clippers took an 87-72 lead into the final period.

''Difficult, difficult night,'' Magic coach Steve Clifford said. ''Effort level, body language, purpose of play . that was not even close to being acceptable, not for a professional basketball team. This is really disappointing.''

ATTITUDE ADJUSTMENT

The Magic are coming off six straight losing seasons and appear headed in that direction after a 2-6 start this year. Clifford says his team needs to start its rebound with a change of attitude.

''We have the wrong, wrong attitude,'' Clifford said after his team was routed by the Clippers. ''There have been some tough times here and we have some guys who have been through that, but we have to have great attitude, great fight and great readiness and we had none of that tonight. Maybe this is going to be harder to do than I thought.''

GREAT FIRST IMPRESSION

The Los Angeles Clippers invited Magic rookie Mo Bamba in for a workout before last summer's NBA Draft and he made quite an impression on coach Doc Rivers. Bamba brought a CD of himself that contained highlights of his best offensive moves to show how far his game had progressed.

''He wanted us to see all that and it was impressive,'' Rivers said. ''Steve Ballmer (Clippers owner) was in the room and I think it was the most impressive interview we ever had in the times I've done it. He's long, he already has great touch, he shoots the ball pretty well. He's going to be a good player.''

The Magic grabbed Bamba with the sixth pick in the first round. The Clippers picked 11th and selected point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

TIP-INS

Clippers: C Marcin Gortat had 186 straight starts in his NBA career, including the first eight games this season, before taking a DNP-CD against Orlando. ... Montrezl Harrell had a double-double, 10 points, 12 rebounds, off the bench.

Magic: PF Jonathan Isaac left the game in the second quarter with a sprained right ankle. He did not return. ... Orlando shot a team-record 43 3-point attempts in each of its last two games, but took only 17 against the Clippers. ... Orlando is 0-6 this season when trailing at halftime.

UP NEXT:

Clippers: Head to Minnesota on Monday for the fourth game of a five-game road trip.

Magic: At San Antonio on Sunday.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
T. Harris
34 SF
N. Vucevic
9 C
28.7 Min. Per Game 28.7
18.6 Pts. Per Game 18.6
4.3 Ast. Per Game 4.3
10.9 Reb. Per Game 10.9
53.3 Field Goal % 55.3
51.2 Three Point % 56.3
82.1 Free Throw % 81.8
+ 1 Tyrone Wallace made free throw 0:23
  Shooting foul on Isaiah Briscoe 0:23
+ 2 Tyrone Wallace made floating jump shot 0:23
+ 2 Jarell Martin made jump shot 0:31
  Defensive rebound by Khem Birch 0:40
  Jerome Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:42
+ 2 Khem Birch made hook shot 0:58
+ 3 Jerome Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 1:09
+ 2 Jerian Grant made jump shot 1:33
  Team rebound 1:40
  Team rebound 1:34
Team Stats
Points 120 95
Field Goals 41-86 (47.7%) 40-90 (44.4%)
3-Pointers 13-26 (50.0%) 4-17 (23.5%)
Free Throws 25-33 (75.8%) 11-19 (57.9%)
Total Rebounds 64 47
Offensive 10 8
Defensive 40 32
Team 14 7
Assists 22 20
Steals 5 7
Blocks 3 4
Turnovers 13 10
Fouls 23 24
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
L. Williams SG 23
28 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
N. Vucevic C 9
22 PTS, 11 REB, 3 AST
1234T
away team logo Clippers 5-4 22353033120
home team logo Magic 2-6 2222282395
O/U 219.5, ORL +3.5
Amway Center Orlando, FL
O/U 219.5, ORL +3.5
Amway Center Orlando, FL
Team Stats
away team logo Clippers 5-4 115.3 PPG 46.5 RPG 21.4 APG
home team logo Magic 2-6 100.6 PPG 46 RPG 25.0 APG
Key Players
L. Williams SG 17.9 PPG 2.1 RPG 2.9 APG 43.8 FG%
N. Vucevic C 18.6 PPG 10.9 RPG 4.3 APG 57.0 FG%
Top Scorers
L. Williams SG 28 PTS 3 REB 3 AST
N. Vucevic C 22 PTS 11 REB 3 AST
47.7 FG% 44.4
50.0 3PT FG% 23.5
75.8 FT% 57.9
Clippers
Starters
T. Harris
D. Gallinari
B. Marjanovic
A. Bradley
P. Beverley
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Harris 26 21 7 2 0 0 0 2 8/10 1/2 4/4 0 7 32 +3
D. Gallinari 23 13 2 3 1 0 1 1 5/10 1/2 2/2 1 1 21 +10
B. Marjanovic 22 10 11 2 0 0 2 2 4/7 0/0 2/6 3 8 23 +4
A. Bradley 23 7 1 1 0 0 2 1 3/11 1/3 0/0 1 0 8 +8
P. Beverley 23 6 2 2 1 0 1 4 2/7 2/3 0/0 2 0 12 +3
Starters
T. Harris
D. Gallinari
B. Marjanovic
A. Bradley
P. Beverley
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Harris 26 21 7 2 0 0 0 2 8/10 1/2 4/4 0 7 32 +3
D. Gallinari 23 13 2 3 1 0 1 1 5/10 1/2 2/2 1 1 21 +10
B. Marjanovic 22 10 11 2 0 0 2 2 4/7 0/0 2/6 3 8 23 +4
A. Bradley 23 7 1 1 0 0 2 1 3/11 1/3 0/0 1 0 8 +8
P. Beverley 23 6 2 2 1 0 1 4 2/7 2/3 0/0 2 0 12 +3
Bench
L. Williams
M. Harrell
S. Gilgeous-Alexander
M. Teodosic
T. Wallace
M. Scott
J. Robinson
L. Mbah a Moute
J. Motley
A. Delgado
S. Thornwell
M. Gortat
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
L. Williams 20 28 3 3 1 0 2 1 7/13 5/5 9/10 0 3 36 +15
M. Harrell 25 10 12 1 0 3 0 4 4/8 0/0 2/4 2 10 27 +21
S. Gilgeous-Alexander 24 8 1 1 1 0 3 3 2/6 0/2 4/4 0 1 9 +22
M. Teodosic 16 6 4 3 0 0 1 3 2/3 1/2 1/2 1 3 15 +21
T. Wallace 4 5 1 0 0 0 0 1 2/3 0/0 1/1 0 1 6 +1
M. Scott 22 3 5 4 1 0 0 1 1/4 1/4 0/0 0 5 17 +16
J. Robinson 5 3 1 0 0 0 1 0 1/4 1/3 0/0 0 1 3 +1
L. Mbah a Moute - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Motley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Delgado - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Thornwell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Gortat - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 233 120 50 22 5 3 13 23 41/86 13/26 25/33 10 40 209 +125
Magic
Starters
N. Vucevic
E. Fournier
D. Augustin
A. Gordon
J. Isaac
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
N. Vucevic 32 22 11 3 0 3 1 1 10/21 1/3 1/2 2 9 41 -16
E. Fournier 28 19 3 4 3 0 4 3 7/12 1/2 4/6 1 2 29 -6
D. Augustin 27 13 5 3 0 0 0 0 5/10 1/1 2/2 2 3 24 -9
A. Gordon 23 4 3 0 1 0 1 2 2/5 0/0 0/0 0 3 7 -9
J. Isaac 12 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 1/4 0/1 0/0 1 0 3 -2
Starters
N. Vucevic
E. Fournier
D. Augustin
A. Gordon
J. Isaac
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
N. Vucevic 32 22 11 3 0 3 1 1 10/21 1/3 1/2 2 9 41 -16
E. Fournier 28 19 3 4 3 0 4 3 7/12 1/2 4/6 1 2 29 -6
D. Augustin 27 13 5 3 0 0 0 0 5/10 1/1 2/2 2 3 24 -9
A. Gordon 23 4 3 0 1 0 1 2 2/5 0/0 0/0 0 3 7 -9
J. Isaac 12 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 1/4 0/1 0/0 1 0 3 -2
Bench
J. Grant
T. Ross
M. Bamba
J. Martin
W. Iwundu
K. Birch
I. Briscoe
M. Frazier
T. Mozgov
A. Jefferson
T. Caupain
J. Simmons
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Grant 21 8 1 4 2 0 2 5 3/8 0/3 2/4 0 1 17 -16
T. Ross 19 7 2 2 1 1 0 4 3/10 1/4 0/0 0 2 15 -13
M. Bamba 19 7 5 3 0 0 0 0 3/6 0/3 1/2 2 3 18 -20
J. Martin 8 6 1 0 0 0 0 2 3/5 0/0 0/0 0 1 7 -6
W. Iwundu 31 5 4 1 0 0 2 4 2/5 0/0 1/3 0 4 9 -25
K. Birch 5 2 4 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 4 6 -1
I. Briscoe 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/3 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 -1
M. Frazier 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 -1
T. Mozgov - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Jefferson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Caupain - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Simmons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 95 40 20 7 4 10 24 40/90 4/17 11/19 8 32 176 -125
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores