CLE
CHA

No Text

Lamb scores 19, Hornets rout Cavaliers 126-94

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 03, 2018

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Jeremy Lamb had a season-high 19 points and eight rebounds, and the Charlotte Hornets had no problem defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers 126-94 on Saturday night.

Two-time All-Star Kemba Walker had 18 points and Malik Monk added 16 for the Hornets, who improved to .500 on the season. Charlotte had balanced scoring throughout, with seven players finishing in double digits, including five off the bench.

J.R. Smith scored 14 points for the struggling Cavaliers (1-8), who are playing without the injured Kevin Love and put up very little resistance on defense.

The Hornets looked sluggish early on, but broke the game open late in the third behind a 26-11 run that made it a 20-point game.

Parker, who has been a big addition for the Hornets as a player and as a leader, led the way during the key stretch, scoring on a pair of floaters and then delivering a perfect alley-oop pass to Monk, who soared above the rim after losing his man on a backdoor cut.

Unlike Thursday night, when the Hornets surrendered a 19-point third quarter lead to Russell Westbrook and the Thunder, Charlotte had no intention of letting this one slip away. They quickly extended the lead to 29 points when Walker knocked down his fourth 3-pointer with 7:14 remaining in the game. He exited the game shortly after.

TIP INS

Cavaliers: Were outrebounded 49-28. ... Kyle Korver had 11 points, with three 3-pointers.

Hornets: Owner Michael Jordan took in the game courtside, sitting at the end of the Hornets' bench. ... The owner of the other major sports franchise in the city, the NFL's Carolina Panthers, also attended the game. ... Nic Batum had nine points, eight assists and seven rebounds in a balanced effort.

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: At Orlando on Monday.

Hornets: Host Atlanta on Tuesday.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
C. Osman
16 SF
K. Walker
15 PG
33.6 Min. Per Game 33.6
29.1 Pts. Per Game 29.1
6.0 Ast. Per Game 6.0
4.2 Reb. Per Game 4.2
38.7 Field Goal % 46.3
37.6 Three Point % 46.0
76.2 Free Throw % 86.2
  Defensive rebound by Malik Monk 0:07
  Kyle Korver missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:09
+ 2 Malik Monk made jump shot 0:26
+ 1 Collin Sexton made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:47
+ 1 Collin Sexton made 1st of 2 free throws 0:47
  Shooting foul on Malik Monk 0:47
  Defensive rebound by David Nwaba 0:56
  Miles Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:59
  Defensive rebound by Miles Bridges 1:05
  David Nwaba missed driving layup, blocked by Bismack Biyombo 1:08
  Defensive rebound by Ante Zizic 1:13
Team Stats
Points 94 126
Field Goals 35-81 (43.2%) 52-92 (56.5%)
3-Pointers 10-26 (38.5%) 10-30 (33.3%)
Free Throws 14-15 (93.3%) 12-13 (92.3%)
Total Rebounds 33 55
Offensive 3 12
Defensive 24 38
Team 6 5
Assists 22 29
Steals 9 3
Blocks 2 7
Turnovers 13 14
Fouls 20 17
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
J. Smith SG 5
14 PTS, 1 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
N. Batum SF 5
9 PTS, 8 REB, 8 AST
1234T
away team logo Cavaliers 1-8 2230212194
home team logo Hornets 5-5 30293433126
O/U 222.5, CHA -9.5
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
O/U 222.5, CHA -9.5
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
Team Stats
away team logo Cavaliers 1-8 107.6 PPG 43.3 RPG 20.5 APG
home team logo Hornets 5-5 114.6 PPG 44.6 RPG 24.7 APG
Key Players
J. Smith SG 2.5 PPG 1.0 RPG 0.3 APG 23.1 FG%
J. Lamb SG 11.1 PPG 4.2 RPG 1.6 APG 40.0 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Smith SG 14 PTS 1 REB 4 AST
J. Lamb SG 19 PTS 8 REB 2 AST
43.2 FG% 56.5
38.5 3PT FG% 33.3
93.3 FT% 92.3
Cavaliers
Starters
S. Dekker
C. Osman
T. Thompson
R. Hood
G. Hill
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
S. Dekker 24 11 1 0 0 0 0 1 5/9 1/3 0/0 0 1 12 -8
C. Osman 31 9 4 3 1 1 1 1 3/7 0/2 3/3 0 4 20 -24
T. Thompson 27 8 8 1 1 0 2 1 4/9 0/0 0/0 2 6 17 -9
R. Hood 23 7 3 3 0 0 2 3 3/8 1/1 0/0 0 3 14 -5
G. Hill 28 3 1 4 0 0 3 3 1/6 0/4 1/1 0 1 9 -8
Starters
S. Dekker
C. Osman
T. Thompson
R. Hood
G. Hill
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
S. Dekker 24 11 1 0 0 0 0 1 5/9 1/3 0/0 0 1 12 -8
C. Osman 31 9 4 3 1 1 1 1 3/7 0/2 3/3 0 4 20 -24
T. Thompson 27 8 8 1 1 0 2 1 4/9 0/0 0/0 2 6 17 -9
R. Hood 23 7 3 3 0 0 2 3 3/8 1/1 0/0 0 3 14 -5
G. Hill 28 3 1 4 0 0 3 3 1/6 0/4 1/1 0 1 9 -8
Bench
J. Smith
J. Clarkson
K. Korver
L. Nance Jr.
C. Sexton
D. Nwaba
A. Zizic
J. Holland
K. Love
B. Preston
C. Frye
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Smith 24 14 1 4 3 0 0 2 4/8 4/6 2/2 0 1 26 -25
J. Clarkson 21 13 0 0 3 1 0 1 6/13 1/4 0/0 0 0 17 -29
K. Korver 14 11 1 4 0 0 1 1 3/6 3/5 2/2 0 1 19 -5
L. Nance Jr. 16 9 4 0 0 0 3 1 4/7 0/0 1/1 1 3 10 -18
C. Sexton 19 4 1 2 1 0 1 4 1/5 0/1 2/2 0 1 9 -25
D. Nwaba 5 3 1 1 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 3/4 0 1 6 -1
A. Zizic 4 2 2 0 0 0 0 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 2 4 -3
J. Holland - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Love - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Preston - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Frye - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 94 27 22 9 2 13 20 35/81 10/26 14/15 3 24 163 -160
Hornets
Starters
J. Lamb
K. Walker
N. Batum
M. Williams
C. Zeller
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Lamb 24 19 8 2 1 0 2 1 8/15 0/2 3/3 2 6 30 +1
K. Walker 29 18 5 4 0 0 3 1 6/12 4/9 2/2 1 4 28 +20
N. Batum 26 9 8 8 1 0 2 1 4/9 1/3 0/0 3 5 32 +5
M. Williams 22 7 3 0 0 0 0 0 3/6 1/4 0/0 0 3 10 +6
C. Zeller 17 6 4 2 0 2 1 4 3/5 0/0 0/0 1 3 15 -4
Starters
J. Lamb
K. Walker
N. Batum
M. Williams
C. Zeller
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Lamb 24 19 8 2 1 0 2 1 8/15 0/2 3/3 2 6 30 +1
K. Walker 29 18 5 4 0 0 3 1 6/12 4/9 2/2 1 4 28 +20
N. Batum 26 9 8 8 1 0 2 1 4/9 1/3 0/0 3 5 32 +5
M. Williams 22 7 3 0 0 0 0 0 3/6 1/4 0/0 0 3 10 +6
C. Zeller 17 6 4 2 0 2 1 4 3/5 0/0 0/0 1 3 15 -4
Bench
M. Monk
M. Bridges
T. Parker
W. Hernangomez
M. Kidd-Gilchrist
B. Biyombo
D. Bacon
F. Kaminsky
J. Chealey
D. Graham
J. Macura
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Monk 21 16 1 5 0 0 1 3 7/14 2/6 0/0 0 1 26 +23
M. Bridges 22 12 3 0 1 0 1 3 5/7 2/4 0/0 1 2 15 +26
T. Parker 18 12 4 4 0 0 3 1 5/10 0/2 2/3 1 3 21 +23
W. Hernangomez 20 11 7 3 0 2 0 1 4/4 0/0 3/3 2 5 26 +25
M. Kidd-Gilchrist 18 10 4 0 0 2 0 0 5/7 0/0 0/0 1 3 16 +28
B. Biyombo 7 4 1 0 0 1 0 1 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 1 6 +3
D. Bacon 7 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 2/2 0 1 5 +3
F. Kaminsky 4 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 +1
J. Chealey - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Graham - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Macura - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 126 50 29 3 7 14 17 52/92 10/30 12/13 12 38 230 +160
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores