SAC
MIL

No Text

Antetokounmpo gets a triple-double as Bucks rout Kings

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 04, 2018

MILWAUKEE (AP) Giannis Antetokounmpo is taking his game to another level.

He had his second triple-double this season with 26 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists to help the Milwaukee Bucks rout the Sacramento Kings 144-109 on Sunday.

''A great win for the team,'' Antetokounmpo said, deflecting any sense of personal satisfaction. ''When I drove the ball, they were wide open. I passed it, and they knocked down everything.''

The Bucks improved to 8-1 - the best nine-game start in franchise history. They set a season high for points in a game and also set the franchise record for 3s made with 22.

Coach Mike Budenholzer was happy his team followed Antetokounmpo's lead.

''Hopefully, one of the keys to Giannis being great is everybody around him being great,'' the Bucks first-year coach said. ''We can also talk about a lot of other guys who played well, too. So, that's a great sign for Giannis and a great sign for us.''

Seven other Bucks were in double figures. Eric Bledsoe scored 17, Ersan Ilyasova 15, Malcolm Brogdon and Pat Connaughton each had 13, Tony Snell and Khris Middleton each had 12 and John Henson 10.

''Coach Bud (head coach Mike Budenholzer) wants me to make plays and find them,'' Antetokounmpo said. ''That is what I am going to keep doing. It feels great.''

Antetokounmpo completed the triple-double with his 10th assist when he found Connaughton in the corner for 3 and a 108-82 lead as time expired in the third quarter. Antetokounmpo finally went to the bench with 7:48 left in the fourth and the Bucks comfortably ahead 118-90.

He pushed the lead to 78-54 with two thunderous dunks seconds apart in the third quarter. He slammed one home and then dunked again on a pass from Middleton after a turnover by De'Aaron Fox on the Kings' ensuing possession.

Antetokounmpo's first triple-double came against the Philadelphia 76ers on Oct. 24th when he had 32 points, 18 rebounds and 10 assists.

Justin Jackson set a career-high with 22 points, Buddy Hield had 19 and De'Aaron Fox 15 for the Kings who had their five-game winning streak snapped.

Jackson felt the team was still upbeat despite the most lopsided loss this season. The Kings had lost 149-129 at New Orleans on Oct. 19.

''We just went 3-1 on a four-game road trip,'' Jackson said. ''Obviously, it hurts a little bit to lose like that, but I think we're extremely happy of how we played this road trip.''

The Bucks started to take over with 12-2 run in the second quarter, keyed by seven points from Malcolm Brogdon, and led 72-48 on Ersan Ilyasova's 3 with 49 seconds left before the half.

Ilyasova scored 15 points and Antetokounmpo and Eric Bledsoe each added 13 as the Bucks surged to their best first half of scoring so far this season and led 72-50 heading into the third. Both teams let in fly from behind the arc. Milwaukee made 11 of 29 3-point attempts, including three by Ilyasova, to Sacramento's 6 for 19.

TIP-INS

Kings: Hield came in with five straight games of 20 or more points. ... Willie Cauley-Stein went to the bench with his fifth foul at 9:13 of the third.

Bucks: G Sterling Brown was recalled from the Wisconsin Herd of the G League. The Bucks sent him to their affiliate to get some playing time.

FROM BEYOND THE ARC

The Bucks set a franchise high with 56 three-point attempts.

''Obviously, just to get up to 56 3-point attempts is a lot, but that's what they do,'' Kings head coach Dave Joerger said. ''They were effective.''

STAT LINE

The Bucks' 144 points are the team's most in a non-overtime game since scoring 147 against the San Antonio Spurs on March 18, 1979.

UP NEXT:

Kings: Host Toronto on Wednesday.

Bucks: Play at Portland on Tuesday.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
D. Fox
5 PG
G. Antetokounmpo
34 PF
31.4 Min. Per Game 31.4
26.1 Pts. Per Game 26.1
5.1 Ast. Per Game 5.1
13.7 Reb. Per Game 13.7
49.6 Field Goal % 53.6
50.8 Three Point % 52.1
67.7 Free Throw % 71.4
  Defensive rebound by John Henson 0:09
+ 1 Sterling Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:23
+ 1 Sterling Brown made 1st of 2 free throws 0:23
  Shooting foul on Troy Williams 0:23
  Offensive rebound by Sterling Brown 0:23
  Thon Maker missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:24
  Bad pass turnover on Skal Labissiere, stolen by Matthew Dellavedova 0:30
  Bad pass turnover on John Henson, stolen by Skal Labissiere 0:34
+ 1 Skal Labissiere made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:54
+ 1 Skal Labissiere made 1st of 2 free throws 0:54
  Shooting foul on John Henson 0:54
Team Stats
Points 109 144
Field Goals 42-95 (44.2%) 46-95 (48.4%)
3-Pointers 14-36 (38.9%) 22-56 (39.3%)
Free Throws 11-22 (50.0%) 30-33 (90.9%)
Total Rebounds 52 64
Offensive 8 10
Defensive 36 46
Team 8 8
Assists 24 30
Steals 6 6
Blocks 4 7
Turnovers 15 12
Fouls 26 20
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
D. Fox PG 5
15 PTS, 6 REB, 6 AST
home team logo
G. Antetokounmpo PF 34
26 PTS, 15 REB, 11 AST
1234T
away team logo Kings 6-4 30203227109
home team logo Bucks 8-1 39333636144
O/U 235.5, MIL -9.5
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
O/U 235.5, MIL -9.5
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
Team Stats
away team logo Kings 6-4 119.8 PPG 46 RPG 25.6 APG
home team logo Bucks 8-1 119.1 PPG 54.3 RPG 26.0 APG
Key Players
J. Jackson SF PPG RPG APG FG%
G. Antetokounmpo PF 26.1 PPG 13.7 RPG 5.1 APG 52.1 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Jackson SF 22 PTS 0 REB 1 AST
G. Antetokounmpo PF 26 PTS 15 REB 11 AST
44.2 FG% 48.4
38.9 3PT FG% 39.3
50.0 FT% 90.9
Kings
Starters
B. Hield
D. Fox
W. Cauley-Stein
I. Shumpert
N. Bjelica
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
B. Hield 24 19 4 1 0 0 3 2 8/15 2/5 1/1 2 2 22 -18
D. Fox 25 15 6 6 0 0 2 1 6/14 3/5 0/0 0 6 31 -18
W. Cauley-Stein 18 6 4 1 1 2 3 5 2/3 0/0 2/6 1 3 12 -19
I. Shumpert 24 5 7 2 0 0 1 3 2/8 1/5 0/0 0 7 15 -34
N. Bjelica 21 4 4 1 0 0 1 1 2/8 0/1 0/0 1 3 9 -22
Starters
B. Hield
D. Fox
W. Cauley-Stein
I. Shumpert
N. Bjelica
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
B. Hield 24 19 4 1 0 0 3 2 8/15 2/5 1/1 2 2 22 -18
D. Fox 25 15 6 6 0 0 2 1 6/14 3/5 0/0 0 6 31 -18
W. Cauley-Stein 18 6 4 1 1 2 3 5 2/3 0/0 2/6 1 3 12 -19
I. Shumpert 24 5 7 2 0 0 1 3 2/8 1/5 0/0 0 7 15 -34
N. Bjelica 21 4 4 1 0 0 1 1 2/8 0/1 0/0 1 3 9 -22
Bench
J. Jackson
T. Williams
M. Bagley III
F. Mason III
H. Giles
K. Koufos
S. Labissiere
Y. Ferrell
B. McLemore
B. Bogdanovic
W. Gabriel
Z. Randolph
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Jackson 24 22 0 1 0 0 1 0 9/12 4/7 0/0 0 0 23 -8
T. Williams 15 11 3 1 1 0 0 3 3/5 3/3 2/2 0 3 17 -5
M. Bagley III 20 11 6 1 0 1 1 3 3/10 1/3 4/9 1 5 19 -7
F. Mason III 22 6 2 6 1 1 1 1 3/8 0/5 0/2 0 2 21 -17
H. Giles 9 4 2 0 1 0 1 0 2/6 0/0 0/0 1 1 6 -10
K. Koufos 15 2 5 3 1 0 0 4 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 3 14 0
S. Labissiere 7 2 0 1 1 0 1 2 0/1 0/1 2/2 0 0 4 -7
Y. Ferrell 9 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 1 3 -10
B. McLemore - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Bogdanovic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Gabriel - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Randolph - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 233 109 44 24 6 4 15 26 42/95 14/36 11/22 8 36 196 -175
Bucks
Starters
G. Antetokounmpo
E. Bledsoe
M. Brogdon
K. Middleton
B. Lopez
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
G. Antetokounmpo 30 26 15 11 1 1 5 3 8/11 1/2 9/12 3 12 60 +39
E. Bledsoe 21 17 6 1 0 1 2 2 6/11 1/5 4/4 0 6 24 +11
M. Brogdon 27 13 4 3 0 0 0 0 5/11 2/5 1/1 0 4 23 +21
K. Middleton 22 12 3 3 1 0 1 0 3/12 3/8 3/3 0 3 21 +11
B. Lopez 19 8 2 0 0 4 0 3 2/9 2/9 2/2 0 2 14 +19
Starters
G. Antetokounmpo
E. Bledsoe
M. Brogdon
K. Middleton
B. Lopez
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
G. Antetokounmpo 30 26 15 11 1 1 5 3 8/11 1/2 9/12 3 12 60 +39
E. Bledsoe 21 17 6 1 0 1 2 2 6/11 1/5 4/4 0 6 24 +11
M. Brogdon 27 13 4 3 0 0 0 0 5/11 2/5 1/1 0 4 23 +21
K. Middleton 22 12 3 3 1 0 1 0 3/12 3/8 3/3 0 3 21 +11
B. Lopez 19 8 2 0 0 4 0 3 2/9 2/9 2/2 0 2 14 +19
Bench
E. Ilyasova
P. Connaughton
T. Snell
J. Henson
S. Brown
D. DiVincenzo
T. Maker
M. Dellavedova
C. Wood
D. Wilson
T. Duval
J. Morris
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
E. Ilyasova 21 15 4 2 1 0 0 3 4/7 3/5 4/4 0 4 24 +10
P. Connaughton 17 13 5 0 0 1 0 0 5/8 3/4 0/0 3 2 19 +5
T. Snell 18 12 2 0 0 0 1 1 4/5 3/3 1/1 0 2 13 +17
J. Henson 19 10 6 1 0 0 1 2 4/7 2/5 0/0 1 5 17 +3
S. Brown 7 8 1 1 0 0 1 2 2/3 0/1 4/4 1 0 10 +7
D. DiVincenzo 16 5 3 3 2 0 0 3 2/5 1/4 0/0 2 1 16 +15
T. Maker 9 3 2 0 0 0 0 0 1/5 1/4 0/0 0 2 5 +10
M. Dellavedova 7 2 3 5 1 0 1 1 0/1 0/1 2/2 0 3 15 +7
C. Wood - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Duval - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Morris - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 233 144 56 30 6 7 12 20 46/95 22/56 30/33 10 46 261 +175
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores