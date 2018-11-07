DEN
Gasol's free throws give Grizzlies 89-87 win over Nuggets

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 07, 2018

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) Marc Gasol scored 20 points, including the go-ahead free throws with 4.6 seconds remaining, to lead the Memphis Grizzlies over the Denver Nuggets 89-87 on Wednesday night.

The Nuggets (9-2), who had won five straight, still had a chance after Gasol's foul shots, but Nikola Jokic's 3-point attempt bounced off the rim and Denver's rebound tip was also off the mark.

Jaren Jackson Jr. also had 20 points for Memphis, and Kyle Anderson finished with 14. Gasol grabbed 12 rebounds.

Gary Harris led the Nuggets with 20 points, and Trey Lyles added 16 off the bench. Jamal Murray had 15 points and seven assists after scoring a career-best 48 in Monday night's win over Boston.

Murray shot only 6 of 21 this time and Denver finished at 39 percent from the field.

Denver was up 83-82 before Memphis took the lead on a 3-pointer by Shelvin Mack with 1:45 left. Mike Conley hit a floater with 40 seconds to go, but Lyles' dunk and a jumper by Murray tied it at 87 before Gasol's winning free throws.

An active Nuggets defense led to 10 Memphis turnovers by the midway point of the second quarter, miscues that offset the Grizzlies shooting nearly 50 percent at that point.

Despite the ball-handling problems, Memphis closed the half with 10 straight points and carried a 50-47 advantage into halftime. The Grizzlies extended the margin to 59-51 early in the third.

But the Nuggets kept their composure and pulled even. The teams traded leads the rest of the third quarter before entering the fourth tied at 70.

TIP-INS

Nuggets: Murray was limited to seven points on 3-of-10 shooting in the first half. He missed his first four 3-pointers before converting one near the 10-minute mark of the third quarter. ... Jokic, who averages 11 shots a game, didn't take his first field goal attempt until the 3-point try in the closing seconds. . The 87 points were a season low for Denver.

Grizzlies: Committed eight turnovers in the first quarter and finished with 18, compared to 19 for Denver. Memphis has had fewer turnovers than its opponent in every game this season. ... The Grizzlies (6-4) are 4-0 at home. . Gasol and Jackson had three blocks each.

UP NEXT

Nuggets: Host the Brooklyn Nets on Friday.

Grizzlies: At the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday.

---

Key Players
N. Jokic
15 C
M. Conley
11 PG
31.0 Min. Per Game 31.0
18.1 Pts. Per Game 18.1
5.8 Ast. Per Game 5.8
3.2 Reb. Per Game 3.2
51.8 Field Goal % 35.8
51.8 Three Point % 36.2
83.9 Free Throw % 83.3
  Jamal Murray missed dunk 0:00
  Offensive rebound by Jamal Murray 0:02
  Nikola Jokic missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:02
+ 1 Marc Gasol made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:04
+ 1 Marc Gasol made 1st of 2 free throws 0:04
  Personal foul on Jamal Murray 0:04
  Offensive rebound by Juancho Hernangomez 0:27
  Trey Lyles missed free throw 0:31
  Shooting foul on Marc Gasol 0:31
+ 2 Trey Lyles made dunk, assist by Jamal Murray 0:31
+ 2 Mike Conley made floating jump shot 0:40
Team Stats
Points 87 89
Field Goals 32-82 (39.0%) 30-70 (42.9%)
3-Pointers 8-32 (25.0%) 8-21 (38.1%)
Free Throws 15-19 (78.9%) 21-25 (84.0%)
Total Rebounds 51 47
Offensive 13 8
Defensive 28 28
Team 10 11
Assists 19 19
Steals 9 7
Blocks 4 7
Turnovers 16 17
Fouls 22 22
Technicals 1 3
J. Murray PG 27
15 PTS, 4 REB, 7 AST
M. Gasol C 33
20 PTS, 12 REB, 4 AST
1234T
Nuggets
Starters
G. Harris
J. Murray
T. Craig
N. Jokic
P. Millsap
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
G. Harris 32 20 2 2 0 0 3 1 6/16 3/6 5/6 1 1 23 -2
J. Murray 36 15 4 7 1 0 3 2 6/21 2/9 1/2 2 2 31 -6
T. Craig 19 5 3 0 0 1 0 2 2/5 0/2 1/2 2 1 9 -4
N. Jokic 25 4 7 4 3 0 6 5 0/1 0/1 4/4 1 6 16 0
P. Millsap 19 2 3 1 1 0 2 2 1/7 0/1 0/0 1 2 6 -5
Bench
T. Lyles
M. Plumlee
M. Morris
J. Hernangomez
M. Beasley
I. Thomas
W. Barton
D. Akoon-Purcell
T. Welsh
T. Lydon
J. Vanderbilt
M. Porter Jr.
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Lyles 28 16 9 1 1 1 0 3 6/9 2/5 2/3 0 9 29 +5
M. Plumlee 22 10 6 1 2 1 2 4 4/6 0/0 2/2 3 3 19 -2
M. Morris 26 8 2 3 1 0 0 0 4/10 0/3 0/0 0 2 17 +4
J. Hernangomez 22 7 5 0 0 1 0 2 3/6 1/4 0/0 3 2 13 +4
M. Beasley 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0 0 -4
I. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Barton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Akoon-Purcell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Welsh - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Lydon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Vanderbilt - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Porter Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 87 41 19 9 4 16 22 32/82 8/32 15/19 13 28 163 -10
Grizzlies
Starters
M. Gasol
J. Jackson Jr.
K. Anderson
G. Temple
M. Conley
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Gasol 35 20 12 4 2 3 3 5 6/13 1/2 7/7 3 9 42 +15
J. Jackson Jr. 32 20 7 0 3 3 3 2 7/15 2/5 4/6 3 4 30 0
K. Anderson 32 14 5 1 1 0 2 1 5/9 1/2 3/4 0 5 20 -1
G. Temple 29 5 2 0 0 0 1 3 1/4 0/2 3/4 0 2 6 +10
M. Conley 36 4 3 8 1 0 2 2 2/9 0/2 0/0 0 3 22 +4
Bench
M. Brooks
S. Mack
W. Selden Jr.
D. Brooks
I. Rabb
C. Parsons
O. Casspi
J. Green
Y. Watanabe
J. Carter
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Brooks 11 9 1 0 0 0 1 1 4/7 1/2 0/0 1 0 9 +1
S. Mack 19 6 0 4 0 0 2 2 2/4 2/3 0/0 0 0 12 +2
W. Selden Jr. 14 5 1 1 0 0 0 2 1/2 1/2 2/2 0 1 8 -5
D. Brooks 21 4 3 1 0 1 2 1 1/5 0/1 2/2 1 2 8 -6
I. Rabb 5 2 2 0 0 0 1 3 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 2 3 -10
C. Parsons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Casspi - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Watanabe - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Carter - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 89 36 19 7 7 17 22 30/70 8/21 21/25 8 28 160 +10
