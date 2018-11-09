CHA
Joel Embiid has 42 points, 18 rebounds in 76ers' OT win

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 09, 2018

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Joel Embiid scored 16 of his 42 points in the fourth quarter to help the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Charlotte Hornets 133-132 in overtime Friday night.

The Hornets fought back from a 21-point deficit and led by five with 1:18 remaining in regulation before the Sixers forced extra time.

Kemba Walker scored 19 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter for the Hornets.

Embiid also had 18 rebounds, and hit a tying 3 with 34.4 seconds to go. The Hornets committed a shot-clock violation with time winding down in regulation, missing an opportunity.

Ben Simmons had 22 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds for the 76ers.

TIP-INS

76ers: Rookie Jonah Bolden was recalled from the Delaware Blue Coats of the G League. He scored eight points in a career-high 11 minutes. Bolden had not appeared in a game for the 76ers since Oct. 30.

Hornets: The Hornets ran into foul trouble late in the game. Cody Zeller and Dwayne Bacon each picked up six. Bacon, who fouled out in overtime, scored 15 points in only his fifth game of the season.

UP NEXT

76ers: At Memphis on Saturday night.

Hornets: At the Detroit on Sunday.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Key Players
K. Walker
15 PG
J. Embiid
21 C
34.3 Min. Per Game 34.3
27.7 Pts. Per Game 27.7
3.4 Ast. Per Game 3.4
12.4 Reb. Per Game 12.4
45.3 Field Goal % 49.4
45.6 Three Point % 48.5
85.7 Free Throw % 81.8
+ 3 Willy Hernangomez made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kemba Walker 0:01
+ 1 Joel Embiid made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:06
  Joel Embiid missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:06
  Personal foul on Michael Kidd-Gilchrist 0:06
  Defensive rebound by Joel Embiid 0:08
  Miles Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:10
  Offensive rebound by Malik Monk 0:12
  Kemba Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Ben Simmons 0:17
  Defensive rebound by Michael Kidd-Gilchrist 0:20
  Ben Simmons missed 2nd of 2 free throws 0:20
+ 1 Ben Simmons made 1st of 2 free throws 0:20
Team Stats
Points 132 133
Field Goals 43-110 (39.1%) 45-93 (48.4%)
3-Pointers 16-40 (40.0%) 12-37 (32.4%)
Free Throws 30-40 (75.0%) 31-41 (75.6%)
Total Rebounds 64 71
Offensive 14 12
Defensive 35 46
Team 15 13
Assists 25 33
Steals 10 3
Blocks 5 15
Turnovers 4 16
Fouls 33 33
Technicals 1 2
away team logo
K. Walker PG 15
30 PTS, 7 REB, 9 AST
home team logo
J. Embiid C 21
42 PTS, 18 REB, 4 AST
1234OTT
away team logo Hornets 6-6 3317353413132
home team logo 76ers 8-5 3332312314133
O/U 227.5, PHI -5.5
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
O/U 227.5, PHI -5.5
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
Team Stats
away team logo Hornets 6-6 115.5 PPG 44.9 RPG 25.3 APG
home team logo 76ers 8-5 110.7 PPG 49.1 RPG 25.7 APG
Key Players
K. Walker PG 28.1 PPG 4.2 RPG 5.9 APG 47.1 FG%
J. Embiid C 27.7 PPG 12.4 RPG 3.4 APG 48.5 FG%
Top Scorers
K. Walker PG 30 PTS 7 REB 9 AST
J. Embiid C 42 PTS 18 REB 4 AST
39.1 FG% 48.4
40.0 3PT FG% 32.4
75.0 FT% 75.6
Hornets
Starters
K. Walker
J. Lamb
C. Zeller
N. Batum
M. Williams
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Walker 40 30 7 9 1 0 0 1 9/29 3/14 9/10 0 7 56 -1
J. Lamb 24 17 3 1 2 1 1 1 6/12 3/4 2/2 0 3 24 +5
C. Zeller 24 14 4 0 2 0 0 6 5/8 0/0 4/6 1 3 20 +3
N. Batum 16 5 2 2 2 0 1 0 2/4 1/1 0/0 0 2 12 -9
M. Williams 14 3 1 1 1 0 0 2 1/3 1/2 0/0 0 1 7 -15
Starters
K. Walker
J. Lamb
C. Zeller
N. Batum
M. Williams
Bench
D. Bacon
W. Hernangomez
M. Kidd-Gilchrist
M. Monk
M. Bridges
T. Parker
B. Biyombo
F. Kaminsky
J. Chealey
D. Graham
J. Macura
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Bacon 22 15 1 1 1 0 0 6 5/7 2/3 3/4 1 0 19 +10
W. Hernangomez 20 14 4 1 0 2 1 5 4/9 3/3 3/6 3 1 21 +7
M. Kidd-Gilchrist 26 12 12 2 0 0 0 4 3/8 0/0 6/7 4 8 28 +5
M. Monk 27 12 3 4 0 0 0 1 4/19 2/10 2/3 2 1 23 +1
M. Bridges 28 5 9 1 0 2 0 3 2/6 1/2 0/0 2 7 18 +6
T. Parker 13 4 2 2 1 0 0 0 2/5 0/1 0/0 0 2 11 -6
B. Biyombo 4 1 1 1 0 0 1 4 0/0 0/0 1/2 1 0 3 -11
F. Kaminsky - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Chealey - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Graham - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Macura - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 258 132 49 25 10 5 4 33 43/110 16/40 30/40 14 35 242 -5
76ers
Starters
J. Embiid
B. Simmons
D. Saric
R. Covington
M. Fultz
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Embiid 39 42 18 4 0 4 3 4 11/18 1/2 19/22 2 16 69 +9
B. Simmons 41 22 8 13 2 3 3 4 9/15 0/0 4/6 2 6 58 -2
D. Saric 40 18 9 2 0 1 5 4 6/13 4/8 2/2 3 6 27 -3
R. Covington 30 7 3 1 0 4 0 5 2/8 1/7 2/2 1 2 16 -9
M. Fultz 23 7 5 4 0 0 2 5 2/5 0/0 3/6 2 3 18 +2
Starters
J. Embiid
B. Simmons
D. Saric
R. Covington
M. Fultz
Bench
J. Redick
W. Chandler
J. Bolden
A. Johnson
L. Shamet
T. McConnell
J. Bayless
M. Muscala
D. Jackson
S. Milton
F. Korkmaz
Z. Smith
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Redick 36 17 2 4 0 0 1 1 7/16 2/9 1/1 0 2 26 +8
W. Chandler 15 8 5 1 0 1 1 1 3/4 2/3 0/2 1 4 15 +5
J. Bolden 10 5 4 1 0 0 1 4 2/4 1/3 0/0 0 4 10 +6
A. Johnson 5 4 2 1 0 1 0 1 2/3 0/0 0/0 1 1 9 -10
L. Shamet 18 3 0 1 1 1 0 3 1/6 1/5 0/0 0 0 7 +1
T. McConnell 3 0 2 1 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 4 -2
J. Bayless - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Muscala - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Milton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Korkmaz - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 260 133 58 33 3 15 16 33 45/93 12/37 31/41 12 46 259 +5
NBA Scores